WLOS.com
Giving thanks: Places preparing Thanksgiving meals for free in Western North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Many restaurants and organizations are getting ready to prepare Thanksgiving meals for those in need this year. Below are some places in Western North Carolina preparing Thanksgiving meals for free:. Blue Mountain Distributors will be picking up Thanksgiving dinners Thursday morning at the Fresh...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — AdventHealth receives approval from the North Carolina Health Department to build a new hospital in Buncombe County. In a report released earlier this year, state leaders determined Buncombe County is in need of 67 acute care hospital beds by 2024. The new AdventHealth hospital will be located in the Enka Center off Smokey Park Highway and will include in-patient, surgical, labor and emergency care.
WLOS.com
Asheville fire captain and training officer remembered for his empathy, love of the job
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters and family paused Monday to remember the life and service of Asheville Fire Captain and Training Officer Jeff Lyons. The funeral was held at West Family Funeral Services in Weaverville. Lyons had served the community for 26 years as an Asheville firefighter. His line...
WLOS.com
Estes Elementary fourth-graders move to the music of LEAF program
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Estes Elementary School students are taking part in a Lake Eden Arts Festival called LEAF Schools & Streets. The core curriculum in fourth grade in North Carolina focuses on state history and geography, among other things. During this program, the students learned the importance of...
WLOS.com
Out-of-towner enjoys stop at Christmas tree farm in Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's the time of year when people start thinking about getting their Christmas trees. And many people went to Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm in Waynesville to get theirs. Burt Lancaster, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, said the experience was definitely worth the trip. “The...
WLOS.com
Midterm elections: A look at Buncombe County voting numbers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The numbers are in and Buncombe County had a 57.5 percent turnout in the midterm elections earlier this month. On Tuesday, Buncombe County Elections Director Corinne Duncan gave an update on the number of provisional ballots accepted after ballots were certified Friday. "We actually had...
WLOS.com
A twist to Italian food now calls Biltmore Park home
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Italian restaurant has recently opened in Biltmore Park. Leo’s Italian Social opened Thursday, and management said it's been a whirlwind since. This is the fourth location for the franchise that originated in Cleveland, Ohio. Manager Michael Miller said Leo's chose the Biltmore Park location because of the community, and it has not disappointed.
WLOS.com
PHOTOS: Winners of 30th annual National Gingerbread House Competition named
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The smell of gingerbread filled the air at the Omni Grove Park Inn on Monday, Nov. 21, as the winners of the 30th annual National Gingerbread House Competition were named. Gingerbread artists of all ages from all across the country were invited to compete for...
WLOS.com
Asheville area charities to give away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The holiday season is a time to give back, and that’s exactly what charity organizations in Asheville have been doing. At a time when the cost of living has increased and salaries have not, organizations said there are more people in need this Thanksgiving than ever before.
WLOS.com
Henderson County on path to defy state, start school year earlier than law allows
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than a dozen North Carolina county school boards are considering breaking the law over an issue with the state’s mandatory school year calendars. This week, the Henderson County Public Schools Board of Education voted to move forward with efforts to join school districts in rejecting Raleigh’s mandates.
WLOS.com
Pressure on to reach financing plan for $30 million in McCormick Field renovations
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are few years over the last 113 in Asheville that haven't included some iteration of Tourists baseball. They've been the Moonshiners, the Mountaineers and Orioles; it was still the team for Western North Carolina. As the cityscape around McCormick Field has evolved and risen,...
WLOS.com
$6 million overhaul underway at YMI Cultural Center in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A once-in-a-generation renovation is underway for the historic YMI Cultural Center in downtown Asheville. The building has served as a center for Asheville’s Black community for 129 years. The $6 million overhaul of the 129-year-old Tudor-style structure will include a climate-controlled archival room, event...
WLOS.com
Thanksgiving travel: Asheville area roadways jammed with holiday drivers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — According to AAA, more than 1.5 million North Carolinians will be hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday and traveling 50 miles or more over the next few days. That's an increase over last year and the most travelers since before the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County Public Health Director Saunders leaving her post
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Public Health Director Stacie Saunders will leave her role at the end of the year. Saunders took the job in August 2020 and oversaw the county's COVID-19 response. Saunders will serve as the deputy director/section chief for local and community support for North...
WLOS.com
1 person killed in crash on U.S. 70 in Madison County
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — Troopers said one person died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 70 near Marshall. They said the crash happened when a Subaru attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and hit a pick-up truck head-on. All parties involved in the crash were taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
WLOS.com
AdventHealth announces state approval for new hospital in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — AdventHealth appears to have won the fight over who gets to build a new hospital in Buncombe County. In a tweet Tuesday evening, the hospital says the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) gave it approval to build the new facility. AdventHealth...
WLOS.com
'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
WLOS.com
Missing Weaverville woman last seen approximately 3 weeks ago, authorities say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from the Weaverville area. Authorities say 70-year-old Rose Neal is approximately 5’ 5 to 5’7”, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen approximately three weeks...
WLOS.com
Thanksgiving travel: Brace for crowd at Asheville Regional Airport
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Thanksgiving holiday is typically one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and this year is no exception. According to officials at Asheville Regional Airport, the next few days will bring more air travelers into the area than ever before. It has looked...
WLOS.com
Where are the workers? Survey shines light on reasons keeping people from the workforce
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to recent data from NCWorks, North Carolina’s primary source for worker/employment data, there are now more jobs than there are available workers to fill them. The gap between available jobs and workers has raised a critical question for employers and those looking...
