Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — AdventHealth receives approval from the North Carolina Health Department to build a new hospital in Buncombe County. In a report released earlier this year, state leaders determined Buncombe County is in need of 67 acute care hospital beds by 2024. The new AdventHealth hospital will be located in the Enka Center off Smokey Park Highway and will include in-patient, surgical, labor and emergency care.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Estes Elementary fourth-graders move to the music of LEAF program

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Estes Elementary School students are taking part in a Lake Eden Arts Festival called LEAF Schools & Streets. The core curriculum in fourth grade in North Carolina focuses on state history and geography, among other things. During this program, the students learned the importance of...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Out-of-towner enjoys stop at Christmas tree farm in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's the time of year when people start thinking about getting their Christmas trees. And many people went to Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm in Waynesville to get theirs. Burt Lancaster, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, said the experience was definitely worth the trip. “The...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Midterm elections: A look at Buncombe County voting numbers

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The numbers are in and Buncombe County had a 57.5 percent turnout in the midterm elections earlier this month. On Tuesday, Buncombe County Elections Director Corinne Duncan gave an update on the number of provisional ballots accepted after ballots were certified Friday. "We actually had...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

A twist to Italian food now calls Biltmore Park home

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Italian restaurant has recently opened in Biltmore Park. Leo’s Italian Social opened Thursday, and management said it's been a whirlwind since. This is the fourth location for the franchise that originated in Cleveland, Ohio. Manager Michael Miller said Leo's chose the Biltmore Park location because of the community, and it has not disappointed.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville area charities to give away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The holiday season is a time to give back, and that’s exactly what charity organizations in Asheville have been doing. At a time when the cost of living has increased and salaries have not, organizations said there are more people in need this Thanksgiving than ever before.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

$6 million overhaul underway at YMI Cultural Center in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A once-in-a-generation renovation is underway for the historic YMI Cultural Center in downtown Asheville. The building has served as a center for Asheville’s Black community for 129 years. The $6 million overhaul of the 129-year-old Tudor-style structure will include a climate-controlled archival room, event...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County Public Health Director Saunders leaving her post

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Public Health Director Stacie Saunders will leave her role at the end of the year. Saunders took the job in August 2020 and oversaw the county's COVID-19 response. Saunders will serve as the deputy director/section chief for local and community support for North...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

1 person killed in crash on U.S. 70 in Madison County

MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — Troopers said one person died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 70 near Marshall. They said the crash happened when a Subaru attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and hit a pick-up truck head-on. All parties involved in the crash were taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
WLOS.com

Thanksgiving travel: Brace for crowd at Asheville Regional Airport

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Thanksgiving holiday is typically one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and this year is no exception. According to officials at Asheville Regional Airport, the next few days will bring more air travelers into the area than ever before. It has looked...
ASHEVILLE, NC

