Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

NC lieutenant pulled down pants, spit at deputies at Florence Motor Speedway: Report

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Tabor City police officer has been arrested after allegedly harassing people at the Florence Motor Speedway Saturday night. Gary Lee Lewis with the Tabor City Police Dept. was charged with public disorderly conduct and trespassing after harassing several people while they entered the racetrack and later pulling down his pants and fighting with people at a campsite, the Florence County Sheriff's Office reported.
TABOR CITY, NC
wpde.com

Former Pamplico town clerk accused of embezzling nearly $10,000

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Former Pamplico Town clerk Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, is charged with Embezzlement of Public Funds (value less than $10,000), according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. According to Investigators, between the dates of 3/23/2022 and 8/7/2022 Sullivan, while acting...
PAMPLICO, SC
wpde.com

Body found inside Florence home; Investigation underway

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office say they are investigating the discovery of a body inside a home on Wednesday. The body was found on Pitty Pat Drive in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Slow down and move over: How to stay safe outside a disabled vehicle

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — AAA wants drivers to be on the lookout for people on the roadside and slow down and move over. Travel experts say 350 people are struck and killed outside a disabled vehicle each year. A local auto service shop recommends drivers check their tires...

