wpde.com
Former employee of Pee Dee Regional Center arrested, accused of abusing vulnerable adult
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody after being accused of assaulting a Pee Dee Regional Center resident. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Joe Nathan Waymyers, 28, of Kingstree, on Tuesday, November 22. Reports say he's been charged with abuse...
wpde.com
'Heard him screaming:' Puppy found in Myrtle Beach chained to tree, severely underweight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A puppy found chained to a tree in the woods and severely underweight in Myrtle Beach has been saved and is being treated at a vet's office. All About Animals Rescue and Transport, Inc. said they have named him Gray, and he is being cared for at Advanced Vet Care in Conway.
wpde.com
NC lieutenant pulled down pants, spit at deputies at Florence Motor Speedway: Report
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Tabor City police officer has been arrested after allegedly harassing people at the Florence Motor Speedway Saturday night. Gary Lee Lewis with the Tabor City Police Dept. was charged with public disorderly conduct and trespassing after harassing several people while they entered the racetrack and later pulling down his pants and fighting with people at a campsite, the Florence County Sheriff's Office reported.
wpde.com
'No man left behind:' Myrtle Beach vet changes lives with bus trip to NC for benefits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Earlier this year, we told you about Keith Brooks, a Marine Corps veteran living in Myrtle Beach whose unemployment disability claim was finally approved after traveling to what's called a Veterans Benefits Live event in Charlotte. But just because his years-long fight for compensation was...
wpde.com
Federal relief approved for SC residents, businesses who suffered damage during Ian
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIV) — Federal aid is on its way to residents and businesses in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian between Sept. 25 and Oct. 4, the White House announced on Monday. Grants will be available for temporary housing, home repairs and loans...
wpde.com
Georgetown non-profit, deputies team up to give Thanksgiving meals to families in need
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Dozens of families in Georgetown have a meal to put on the table this Thanksgiving thanks to the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge. The non-profit teamed up with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office to give out 80 Thanksgiving baskets today. NEW: 3 wanted in Carolina Forest...
wpde.com
LGBTQ community in Myrtle Beach call for SC hate crime law after Colorado Springs shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — In Colorado Springs, 20 people are still recovering after being shot at an LGBTQ nightclub, which claimed the lives of five people. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich, faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. The charges...
wpde.com
92-year-old Horry County woman recalls moment she confronted break-in suspects
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need your help finding three individuals who are wanted for attempting to enter multiple vehicles and a home in Waterford Plantation in Carolina Forest. The incident happened early Sunday morning. Officers said the suspects entered a home and left the property when they...
wpde.com
Former Pamplico town clerk accused of embezzling nearly $10,000
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Former Pamplico Town clerk Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, is charged with Embezzlement of Public Funds (value less than $10,000), according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. According to Investigators, between the dates of 3/23/2022 and 8/7/2022 Sullivan, while acting...
wpde.com
Police search for suspects after dog, 2 puppies found dead in Myrtle Beach dumpster
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are asking anyone with information to come forward after three dogs were found dead inside a dumpster. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said animal control officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of the 2000 block of Greens Boulevard for a report of animal cruelty on Nov. 15.
wpde.com
Victim's hand caught in grain elevator, airlifted to hospital in Georgetown Co.:Officials
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A victim was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning after getting their hand caught in a grain elevator in Georgetown County. EMS met the vehicle with the victim inside and a medevac helicopter was requested to take the victim to a hospital, according to Asst. Fire Chief Aaron Bostic.
wpde.com
Officers find gun at Dillon High School during safety check, officials say
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon High School is on lockdown Monday morning as officers conduct a safety check at the school, according to Dillon School District 4 Supt. Ray Rogers. Rogers said a gun was found behind a cabinet on campus. "Administrators got a tip that a gun was...
wpde.com
Body found inside Florence home; Investigation underway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office say they are investigating the discovery of a body inside a home on Wednesday. The body was found on Pitty Pat Drive in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the...
wpde.com
80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
wpde.com
Slow down and move over: How to stay safe outside a disabled vehicle
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — AAA wants drivers to be on the lookout for people on the roadside and slow down and move over. Travel experts say 350 people are struck and killed outside a disabled vehicle each year. A local auto service shop recommends drivers check their tires...
wpde.com
Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — There are places you can go to get a free meal on Thursday for Thanksgiving. In Murrells Inlet, the Lowcountry Community Church will hold their 'No One Eats Alone on Thanksgiving' dinner from noon to 3 p.m. The Shepherd’s Table is holding their dinner plate...
wpde.com
3 wanted in Carolina Forest neighborhood attempted burglary, vehicle break-ins: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating after three people attempted to enter multiple vehicles and at least one home in a Carolina Forest neighborhood. Police said the individuals were captured on surveillance video during the early morning hours on Sunday in the area of Waterford...
wpde.com
Missing Bennettsville boy with autism found 70 miles away in Florence Co.
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing autistic 12-year-old Bennettsville boy was found Tuesday evening in the Johnsonville community of Florence County, according to Marlboro County Sheriff Larry McNeil. The two communities are roughly 70 miles apart. When we asked the department how the child had gotten so far...
wpde.com
More seniors seek food assistance due to inflation: Lowcountry Food Bank
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You probably noticed this year that the price of turkey has gone up 40%, making it harder for many seniors to afford grocery bills- not just at Thanksgiving. Lowcountry Food Bank Director Heather Singleton said she's seen an increase in seniors seeking assistance. She...
wpde.com
FEMA, Biden Administration approve Hurricane Ian relief funding for Horry, Georgetown Co.
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — The Biden Administration has approved a major disaster declaration for South Carolina; announcing FEMA aid is now available to South Carolinians in our area who suffered damages from Hurricane Ian. From the Lowcountry through the Grand Strand, Hurricane Ian left millions of dollars in damages...
