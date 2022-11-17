ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers steals a touchdown from the Tennessee Titans

By Doug Farrar
 3 days ago
The Green Bay Packers came into Thursday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans with their season on the brink. The Packers were 4-6, and had to basically run the table for any chance at a postseason. The Titans scored first with a 14-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill to Dontrell Hilliard with 10:31 left in the first quarter, and Green Bay was unable to answer back through most of the first quarter.

And then, on the final play of that first quarter, Aaron Rodgers did one of those Aaron Rodgers things that only Aaron Rodgers can do. From the Tennessee 14-yard line, Rodgers called his team to the formation as the Titans were still getting their defense together, ran around until he found an opening, and threw a 50/50 ball to rookie receiver Christian Watson, who elevated over Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton for the score.

Watson, of course, was coming off Sunday’s three-touchdown game against the Dallas Cowboys, which the Packers won 31-28 in overtime. Rodgers established a rapport with the rookie that clearly transferred to Thursday night.

BUFFALO, NY
