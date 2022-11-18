Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase suspect beats LA holiday traffic, ditches car in residential area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect led authorities on a wild police chase during Los Angeles County's notorious holiday traffic Tuesday night. The suspect, accused of stealing the SUV they were driving in, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of the San Gabriel Valley, the eastern parts of Los Angeles County and South Gate.
foxla.com
15-year-old arrested in connection with armed robbery of 2 French bulldogs on 6th Street Bridge
LOS ANGELES - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of two French bulldogs last week on the Sixth Street Bridge, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A felony complaint has been filed against the boy by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office,...
New York social media influencer robbed in Hollywood Hills home invasion
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a home-invasion robbery that resulted in as much as $1 million worth of property being stolen from a home in Hollywood Hills home early Wednesday. It happened around 3:30 a.m. at a home on the 3500 block of Multiview Drive. Police say armed robbers entered the home and […]
newyorkbeacon.com
Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins
The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
Police Investigate Shooting of 2 Victims at Luxury Apartment Building in Hollywood
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: Two victims were shot at the El Centro Luxury Apartments located on the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles around 10:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victims were shot when the suspect produced...
Fontana Herald News
Person is stabbed to death in Fontana on Nov. 22; suspect flees the location
A person was stabbed to death during an incident in Fontana on the morning of Nov. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Detectives were on the scene of a stabbing in the 15100 block of Athol Street in the unincorporated western area of Fontana, the Sheriff's Department said.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Suspects break open mailboxes at Montana Mail in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A group of suspects is wanted for targeting mailboxes in Santa Monica. The business owner targeted by the thieves is calling for justice after their mailbox store was broken into twice by the same suspects, with one of the incidents caught on camera. In one of the surveillance videos shared by the business owners, the suspect is seen using a hammer to smash open the mailboxes.
LAPD Detective Charged with Attempting to Possess Silencer
A Los Angeles Police Department detective has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, prosecutors said Wednesday.
22 arrested in alleged cargo train burglary ring; $18M in stolen goods recovered
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday that a yearlong investigation of cargo train burglaries resulted in 22 arrests and $18 million in recovered merchandise.
foxla.com
Thieves bust open Santa Monica mailboxes
Two suspects are caught on camera busting open more than a dozen mailboxes. The business owner targeted by the suspect says it's the second time those guys stole mail from his Santa Monica business.
thedowneypatriot.com
Police investigating homicide near Rio Hondo Golf Club
DOWNEY — A man found badly injured in Downey a week ago has died at a hospital, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday. On Nov. 16, at about 2:55 a.m., officers were sent to Old River School Road and Via Rio Nido on a report that a man was "suffering from multiple injuries," the Downey Police Department reported.
NBC Bay Area
Driver Says Crash That Hurt 25 LA Law Enforcement Recruits Was Not Intentional
The driver behind the wheel of a SUV that struck a group of sheriff's department recruits on a training run in Whittier says the crash was not intentional. Nicholas Gutierrez said in an exclusive interview with NBCLA that the crash that injured 25 recruits was not deliberate and that he fell asleep at the wheel.
oc-breeze.com
OC Sheriff sees increase in retail theft arrests, recovery of property after implementing proactive enforcement efforts
Proactive enforcement efforts in response to an increase in retail theft activity has resulted in the arrest of 14 suspects responsible for stealing nearly $43,000 in property during more than 52 retail theft incidents. Since Oct. 4, OC Sheriff’s Mission Viejo Police Services (MVPS) responded to an increased number of...
Man Hit by Truck and Killed While Crossing Street in Long Beach
A man was hit by a truck and killed while crossing a street in Long Beach, authorities said Tuesday.
California attorney of driver charged in wrong-way crash that injured 25 recruits says client asleep at wheel
The attorney of a man accused of intentionally striking LA County recruit officers says her client was asleep at the wheel and the crash was unintentional.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed on southland freeway
IRWINDALE, Calif. – A 57-year-old man on a motorcycle who died on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale was identified Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim of the crash as Darren Rodgers. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa...
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in North Hollywood shooting
NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A 21-year-old Mission Hills man was gunned down Sunday and the shooter remained on the loose. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a convenience store at the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The man was transported to...
KTLA.com
21-year-old man fatally shot in North Hollywood
Authorities were asking for the public’s help in locating the person or persons involved in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old man from Mission Hills. The incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, near the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue in North Hollywood.
2urbangirls.com
Armed man snatches woman’s vehicle in Long Beach
LONG BEACH – A woman had her vehicle snatched Sunday morning by an armed suspect in Long Beach, authorities said. The woman said she was inside her vehicle in the 200 block of Shoreline Drive when a man pointed a handgun at her at about 2:15 a.m. and ordered her out of the vehicle, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Man found lying on road after hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
Police are investigating after a man was found lying on the road after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles. The victim, Roscoe Farrish, 42, was struck by a vehicle near North Mission Road and Superior Court on Oct. 28, either at or before 6:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police. The driver did not stop […]
