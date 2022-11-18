ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque officials on lookout for suspect in armed bank robbery

By Laila Freeman
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Law enforcement entities are searching for a suspect connected to a bank robbery in Albuquerque. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Albuquerque Police Department are working to find an armed man who is accused of robbing PNC Bank at 3500 Candelaria Road NE Thursday.

The man walked into the bank around 2 p.m., showed a handgun, and threw a backpack at the teller. The teller gave the money to the suspect, and the suspect left the bank.

The suspect is described as a white man around 5’9” tall. He was wearing a large, dark-colored jacket, grey beanie, sunglasses, and dark pants.

Up to $2,000 in reward money is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

If you have a tip to submit, call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers , anonymously, at 505-843-STOP.

