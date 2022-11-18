ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, SC

Chester County Coroner requests second building as county grows

By Shaquira Speaks
Queen City News
Queen City News
 5 days ago

CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There are about 30,000 people in Chester County.

Coroner Terry Tinker says one department people don’t think about when it comes to growth — is his office.

Is there enough space? Enough equipment? Enough staff to cover 587 square miles of Chester County?

“Well, every day varies just like any other coroner,” Tinker said. “Friday I had seven deaths, I had four deaths Monday, and it takes that much time in between cause there’s only two of us, and Friday was a holiday, so I had everything myself Friday.”

Tinker says his office deals with around 350 deaths a year, but with the county’s growth, that number is bound to rise.

The county is set to see more than 3,000 new housing units in the coming months; Tinker says he told the county council that’s more people his office has to prepare for.

“They’re not coming to town by themselves, they’re going to bring a wife that’s 6,600, and one child that’s 9,900 people; it could go from 33 to 66 to 99,” Tinker said.

As the county grows, Tinker says he would need a satellite building to serve the area better.

“If you’re going to bring Fire, police, whatever, coroners are going to need to be included, and I would like a satellite office in Richburg,” Tinker said.

Councilmember Mary Guy says the growth impact reports they’ve heard from other county departments have been encouraging and favorable.

“We all want Chester county to grow, and Chester county is going to grow; we’re just trying to get everything in place the right way,” Guy said.

She says if plans are made to build a new government building, she favors the coroner’s office being included.

