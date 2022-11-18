New LeapFrog grades highlight hospitals struggle post-pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The release of hospital safety measure grades by LeapFrog has begun to highlight the struggles regarding safety measures within regional hospitals, post-height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nationally recognized organization found that three hospitals in North Carolina near Charlotte were at the Grade level of ‘C’ for various reasons.

Those include Atrium Health Union Monroe, Davis Regional Medical Center, and Iredell Memorial Hospital, which means that these hospitals performed bellowed average in several categories.

For the past ten years, the organization has issued these grades based on several merits discovered in several ways.

The most common include:

An on-site survey.

Collecting data from the hospital organization itself.

Data obtained through the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“Half of the safety grade is focused on processes and structures to keep patients safe,” LeapFrog Director of Healthcare ratings, Katie Stewart, explained. “This is a grade that is really comparing you to your peers.”

The groups survey of Atrium Health Union Monroe found that there have been higher-than-normal infection rates within the hospital, a lack of communication between hospital staff and patients, and problems associated with the care of patients.

This was the hospital’s first ‘C’ rating in the past seven bi-annual grade releases.

A spokesperson from Atrium Health Union Monroe responded to the grade :

“Atrium Health is continually recognized for its quality and safety by national organizations including U.S. News & World Report, the American Hospital Association, Newsweek, Premier Inc., Planetree and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and we have been awarded multiple contracts by CMS through its Partnership for Patients initiative.

We support transparency in sharing hospital safety and quality data; however, we do not feel these measurements accurately reflect our patient care at Atrium Health Union. These scores are based on data recorded in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when our patient populations and their needs were drastically different than our previous volumes and care needs. Our ability to provide care was also hampered by suspension of services and the lack of capacity during extended patient surges.

We continue to review many outside rankings, including Leapfrog safety grades, for opportunities to further learn and improve. “

“This is really the first time that we’ve had data, even more, data available from the pandemic period,” Stewart explained. “We do see that nationally when we’re looking at hospital performance before pre-pandemic, and now, there has been some decline in some of the measures.”

Davis Regional Medical Center also received a ‘C,’ partly due to a lack of communication.

However, it was also tied for the fewest trained ICU staff members.

Iredell Memorial Hospital has received ‘C’ ratings for the past seven bi-annual rating periods.

In the Fall 2022 grade, it saw an improvement in communication but still fell lower than average in several categories.

A spokesperson for the hospital released a statement:

“Leapfrog is a reputable source, and we find value in the patient safety grades they award hospitals. We are constantly working to improve our Leapfrog grade but recognize is a continual process that takes time.”

Our goal has been and always will be to achieve an ‘A’ grade. In fact, it is so important to us that it is part of the strategic plan for our organization.

We are disappointed in the grade we recently received, but we welcome the opportunity to find new ways to improve our processes and earn a higher grade soon.”

LeapFrog is one of many organizations that give ratings and grades to hospitals.

However, it focuses on the specific category of “safety measures,” as other nationally recognized groups focus on various categories.

