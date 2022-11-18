ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

Holiday Gift Guide: Coastal Footwear

Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the …. Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry. Joint Base Charleston airmen honored with prestigious …. Joint Base Charleston airmen honored with prestigious medal. CCSD students donate shoes to children in Liberia. Russell Laffitte Federal Trial Day 8.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CCSD students collect shoes for children in Liberia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) students have collected hundreds of pairs of flip flops for children and families in Africa. The effort being spearheaded by former CCSD Board member, Dr. Helen Frazier, who frequently travels to Liberia for non-profit and humanitarian work. Dr. Frazier works...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

‘Turkey no Ticket’ Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen turkeys

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Some drivers who were pulled over by Summerville Police officers were surprised when they received a frozen turkey rather than a ticket. In what has become somewhat of a tradition for the Summerville Police Department, officers presented frozen turkeys in lieu of citations to some citizens who committed minor traffic infractions this week.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Holiday Gift Guide: Infinger

CCSO investigating armed robbery of Ladson gas station. Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the …. Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry. Joint Base Charleston airmen honored with prestigious …. Joint Base Charleston airmen honored with prestigious medal. CCSD students donate shoes to children...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Pilot program to target fake IDs in Charleston

Ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte was convicted of six federal indictments. Charleston leaders to vote on replacing streetlights …. Charleston leaders to vote on replacing streetlights with LEDs. CHS shares tips for a seamless holiday travel experience. CHS shares tips for a seamless holiday travel experience. SC troopers to...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

North Charleston church handing out food ahead of Thanksgiving

North Charleston church handing out food ahead of …. Documents reveal reasons for controversial BCSD firing. Coalition calling on governor to investigate BCSD …. Coalition calling on governor to investigate BCSD firings. Ridgeville PD chief cooks meal for Lavel Davis family. Benedict College marching band to represent South …. A...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Joint Base Charleston airmen honored with prestigious medal

Joint Base Charleston airmen honored with prestigious …. Joint Base Charleston airmen honored with prestigious medal. CCSO investigating armed robbery of Ladson gas station. Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the …. Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry. Pilot program to target fake IDs...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

New apartment complex coming to Park Circle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new multi-family development is expected to open in Park Circle by late 2024. The Assembly is a community that will feature 210 studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments. Residents will also be able to enjoy “a resort-style pool, fitness center, yoga room, pet spa, co-working...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Ridgeville holds vigil to honor ‘hero’ Lavel Davis Jr.

There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville Sunday evening as hundreds gathered to commemorate the life and legacy of Lavel Davis Jr. Ridgeville holds vigil to honor ‘hero’ Lavel Davis …. There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville...
RIDGEVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Gas leak prompts evacuation of Goose Creek neighborhood

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek evacuated residents Monday evening as crews worked to repair a gas leak. Dominion Energy spokesperson Paul Fischer said that crews responded around 5:45 p.m. after a third-party contractor working in the area struck a natural gas line. Portions of...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
counton2.com

1 arrested following deadly weekend shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a person dead Sunday evening, North Charleston Police say. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago (26) is charged with murder, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. NCPD officers responded to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

SCHP: Driver killed after tractor-trailer crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during an early morning Colleton County crash that involved a transfer truck. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 17 near Hope Plantation Lane just before 5:30 a.m. Both...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

NCPD seeking person of interest in attempted murder, carjacking

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a “potentially armed and dangerous” person of interest in connection to an attempted murder and carjacking. According to NCPD, the incidents happened on October 29...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CCSO investigating armed robbery at Ladson gas station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Sunday morning armed robbery of a Ladson gas station. According to CCSO, deputies arrived to Sonny’s on Highway 78 around 9:00 a.m. Sunday. An employee told deputies that a Black man wearing dark clothing, armed with a handgun walked into the store and demanded money.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy