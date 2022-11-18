Read full article on original website
Holiday Gift Guide: Coastal Footwear
CCSD students collect shoes for children in Liberia
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) students have collected hundreds of pairs of flip flops for children and families in Africa. The effort being spearheaded by former CCSD Board member, Dr. Helen Frazier, who frequently travels to Liberia for non-profit and humanitarian work. Dr. Frazier works...
‘Turkey no Ticket’ Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen turkeys
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Some drivers who were pulled over by Summerville Police officers were surprised when they received a frozen turkey rather than a ticket. In what has become somewhat of a tradition for the Summerville Police Department, officers presented frozen turkeys in lieu of citations to some citizens who committed minor traffic infractions this week.
Holiday Gift Guide: Infinger
Pilot program to target fake IDs in Charleston
North Charleston church handing out food ahead of Thanksgiving
Joint Base Charleston airmen honored with prestigious medal
New apartment complex coming to Park Circle
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new multi-family development is expected to open in Park Circle by late 2024. The Assembly is a community that will feature 210 studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments. Residents will also be able to enjoy “a resort-style pool, fitness center, yoga room, pet spa, co-working...
Ridgeville holds vigil to honor ‘hero’ Lavel Davis Jr.
Gas leak prompts evacuation of Goose Creek neighborhood
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek evacuated residents Monday evening as crews worked to repair a gas leak. Dominion Energy spokesperson Paul Fischer said that crews responded around 5:45 p.m. after a third-party contractor working in the area struck a natural gas line. Portions of...
1 arrested following deadly weekend shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a person dead Sunday evening, North Charleston Police say. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago (26) is charged with murder, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. NCPD officers responded to...
SCHP: Driver killed after tractor-trailer crash in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during an early morning Colleton County crash that involved a transfer truck. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 17 near Hope Plantation Lane just before 5:30 a.m. Both...
NCPD seeking person of interest in attempted murder, carjacking
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a “potentially armed and dangerous” person of interest in connection to an attempted murder and carjacking. According to NCPD, the incidents happened on October 29...
CCSO investigating armed robbery at Ladson gas station
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Sunday morning armed robbery of a Ladson gas station. According to CCSO, deputies arrived to Sonny’s on Highway 78 around 9:00 a.m. Sunday. An employee told deputies that a Black man wearing dark clothing, armed with a handgun walked into the store and demanded money.
