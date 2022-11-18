Read full article on original website
Related
cbs7.com
ConocoPhillips provides Thanksgiving meal for Manor Park Midland staff members
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday, November 22, all 250 employees received a Thanksgiving turkey dinner for four, as a thanks for their service to the community. ConocoPhillips started doing this for Manor Park in 2020, to show the staff who have worked through the pandemic and serve the elderly population in the Permian Basin how much they’re appreciated.
cbs7.com
West Texas blues band to represent the Permian Basin at International competition
MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A West Texas blues band has been invited to perform in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee. Never 2 Young has four members, but only three of them are able to go to Tennessee, because of the age restrictions, but they say this is an opportunity of a lifetime that they take seriously.
cbs7.com
Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry host 36th annual Thanksgiving community lunch
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday, November 23, was an opportunity for members of the community to feast together for the Thanksgiving holiday. Executive Director of Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry, Nancy Ivy, said this meal serves as way for people to and enjoy a home cooked meal, free of charge. “Things...
cbs7.com
2 hour arrival needed at Midland International Air & Space Port
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says in addition to the holiday travel surge, the TSA suffered an equipment failure on the morning of November 22nd. The Midland International Air & Space Port is asking everyone to arrive at least 2 hours prior to their flight time. Please expect extended wait times at the security checkpoints. On the morning of November 22nd, wait times exceeded 1 hour for security.
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian Boys Varsity defeats Midland Christian
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Panthers Boys Varsity is now 4-0 after defeating the Midland Christian Mustangs 54-32 in non-district play. Watch below for the highlights.
cbs7.com
Ector County ISD fine arts to receive $175,000 in grant support from the Education Foundation
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -) The Education Foundation of Odessa is excited to announce they are the recipients of a $175,000 grant from the FMH Foundation. The Foundation plans to use the money to help support the growth of the 5th Grade Strings Program in ECISD and assist in the ongoing Permian High School Auditorium Revamp.
cbs7.com
Young Women’s Preparatory Network named semifinalist for $1 Million grant
DALLAS, Texas (KOSA) - The Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Midland is part of the Dallas-based Young Women’s Preparatory Network. The YWPN is one of the 32 semi-finalists for the $1 Million Dollar Yass prize, given to schools that have sustainable, transformational, and outstanding permissionless education. The Preparatory Network was selected from a field of 3,000 applicants across 20 states as one of 64 quarterfinalists before moving on to the semifinal round.
cbs7.com
Officer involved shooting at Y Knot bar in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to the City of Midland, the Texas Rangers are investigating a Midland Police Department officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, November 20, 2022, around 12:45 a.m. Officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance at the Y Knot bar in Midland. During the incident, an...
cbs7.com
MPD warning against drunk driving ahead of the holidays
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - With Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner, the Midland Police Department is reminding drivers to not drink and drive. “If you have people, family get together and work company get togethers people tend to drink a little bit more than what they were prepared for and some people don’t realize how much they drank and how inebriated they are and they get behind the wheel and that’s very dangerous,” said MPD Officer Chane Blandford.
cbs7.com
Area playoff games move to Saturday due to weather concerns
Texas (KOSA) - Monahans, Wink, Rankin and Balmorhea all re-scheduled their playoff games from Friday to Saturday because of concerns about severe weather. The Monahans Loboes will now play at 4 p.m. Saturday in Sweetwater. The Wink Wildcats play at 3 p.m. Saturday at San Angelo Stadium against the Albany...
Comments / 0