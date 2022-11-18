ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

cbs7.com

ConocoPhillips provides Thanksgiving meal for Manor Park Midland staff members

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday, November 22, all 250 employees received a Thanksgiving turkey dinner for four, as a thanks for their service to the community. ConocoPhillips started doing this for Manor Park in 2020, to show the staff who have worked through the pandemic and serve the elderly population in the Permian Basin how much they’re appreciated.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

West Texas blues band to represent the Permian Basin at International competition

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A West Texas blues band has been invited to perform in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee. Never 2 Young has four members, but only three of them are able to go to Tennessee, because of the age restrictions, but they say this is an opportunity of a lifetime that they take seriously.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry host 36th annual Thanksgiving community lunch

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday, November 23, was an opportunity for members of the community to feast together for the Thanksgiving holiday. Executive Director of Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry, Nancy Ivy, said this meal serves as way for people to and enjoy a home cooked meal, free of charge. “Things...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

2 hour arrival needed at Midland International Air & Space Port

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says in addition to the holiday travel surge, the TSA suffered an equipment failure on the morning of November 22nd. The Midland International Air & Space Port is asking everyone to arrive at least 2 hours prior to their flight time. Please expect extended wait times at the security checkpoints. On the morning of November 22nd, wait times exceeded 1 hour for security.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Young Women’s Preparatory Network named semifinalist for $1 Million grant

DALLAS, Texas (KOSA) - The Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Midland is part of the Dallas-based Young Women’s Preparatory Network. The YWPN is one of the 32 semi-finalists for the $1 Million Dollar Yass prize, given to schools that have sustainable, transformational, and outstanding permissionless education. The Preparatory Network was selected from a field of 3,000 applicants across 20 states as one of 64 quarterfinalists before moving on to the semifinal round.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Officer involved shooting at Y Knot bar in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to the City of Midland, the Texas Rangers are investigating a Midland Police Department officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, November 20, 2022, around 12:45 a.m. Officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance at the Y Knot bar in Midland. During the incident, an...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

MPD warning against drunk driving ahead of the holidays

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - With Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner, the Midland Police Department is reminding drivers to not drink and drive. “If you have people, family get together and work company get togethers people tend to drink a little bit more than what they were prepared for and some people don’t realize how much they drank and how inebriated they are and they get behind the wheel and that’s very dangerous,” said MPD Officer Chane Blandford.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Area playoff games move to Saturday due to weather concerns

Texas (KOSA) - Monahans, Wink, Rankin and Balmorhea all re-scheduled their playoff games from Friday to Saturday because of concerns about severe weather. The Monahans Loboes will now play at 4 p.m. Saturday in Sweetwater. The Wink Wildcats play at 3 p.m. Saturday at San Angelo Stadium against the Albany...
MONAHANS, TX

