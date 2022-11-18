Read full article on original website
Salvation Army holds community Thanksgiving lunch
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Salvation Army is holding a community Thanksgiving feast Thursday. Major Gina Halverson from Juneau's Salvation Army talked to News of the North about their Thanksgiving lunch. "The Thanksgiving meal is tomorrow on Thanksgiving Day from 11 to one at the Yacht Club. And we plan on...
Juneau Radio Center Caring is Sharing event raises over 30,000 pounds of food
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 26th annual Caring is Sharing food drive was held over the weekend in Juneau, with volunteers raising 32,500 pounds during the food drive. The food drive was held Saturday at both the Foodland IGA and Superbear IGA stores. First Student supported the event by holding and hauling the food. On location cash donations were also made as the community got to either “Bail or Jail" local dignitaries and challenge each other for the cause.
40th annual Juneau Public Market is this weekend
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Peter Metcalfe joined Dano on Capital Chat to talk about the 40th annual Public Market that begins Friday afternoon. Juneau Public Market is an annual three-day Christmas retail event held each Thanksgiving Day weekend since 1983. This year there will be about 160 vendors, and about...
Submissions for American Indian College Fund and Pendleton Woolen Mills Student Blanket Contest open
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The American Indian College Fund and Pendleton Woolen Mills, the international lifestyle brand headquartered in Portland, Oregon, announced this month that they are accepting submissions for The Tribal College Blanket Design Contest. Submissions opened on Nov. 15. All American Indian and Alaska Native students attending a...
Alaska State Parks adds two new Public Use Cabins in Kodiak
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska State Parks has two new public use cabins in the Kodiak area, one near Long Lake at Woody Island State Recreation Site and another near Lake Rose Tead at Pasagshak River State Recreation Site. The Tangirnami Cabin, meaning “at Woody Island” in Alutiiq and the...
Department of Interior approves Tlingit & Haida’s first 'Fee-to-Trust' application
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The United States Department of Interior on Thursday announced that it has approved the Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska’s fee-to-trust application to place one of its land parcels into federal trust status. This is the second fee-to-trust acquisition in...
NOTN 11-21
The Juneau Assembly meets tonight. Representatives from the Riverview Senior Living facility joined Dano on Capital Chat to talk about their project. Dan Pelicka, Juneau Gun Range Manager, talked about Saturday afternoon's annual turkey shoot. The Trail Mix auction and dinner was Saturday night at Centennial Hall. A new state...
Juneau Nutcracker Ballet to be performed Dec. 2, 3, 4
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Dance Theatre will be presenting The Nutcracker on December 2, 3, & 4, at the Juneau Douglas High School Auditorium. This year's production features guest artists, Elizabeth Murphy, principal dancer with the Pacific Northwest Ballet, and Zachary Catazaro, principal dancer with the Cleveland Ballet. Highlights include beautiful costumes, scenery, and choreography by JDT’s Artistic Director, Zachary Hench.
Second Anchorage Man sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for kidnapping and drug trafficking
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Defendants brutally beat victim to near death and put him in a metal dog kennel which they loaded into a person’s truck at gunpoint. A second Anchorage man was sentenced Monday by Chief U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason to 35 years in prison for kidnapping and drug trafficking.
