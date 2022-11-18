Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 26th annual Caring is Sharing food drive was held over the weekend in Juneau, with volunteers raising 32,500 pounds during the food drive. The food drive was held Saturday at both the Foodland IGA and Superbear IGA stores. First Student supported the event by holding and hauling the food. On location cash donations were also made as the community got to either “Bail or Jail" local dignitaries and challenge each other for the cause.

