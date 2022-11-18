ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Comments / 0

Related
kinyradio.com

Salvation Army holds community Thanksgiving lunch

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Salvation Army is holding a community Thanksgiving feast Thursday. Major Gina Halverson from Juneau's Salvation Army talked to News of the North about their Thanksgiving lunch. "The Thanksgiving meal is tomorrow on Thanksgiving Day from 11 to one at the Yacht Club. And we plan on...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Juneau Radio Center Caring is Sharing event raises over 30,000 pounds of food

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 26th annual Caring is Sharing food drive was held over the weekend in Juneau, with volunteers raising 32,500 pounds during the food drive. The food drive was held Saturday at both the Foodland IGA and Superbear IGA stores. First Student supported the event by holding and hauling the food. On location cash donations were also made as the community got to either “Bail or Jail" local dignitaries and challenge each other for the cause.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

40th annual Juneau Public Market is this weekend

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Peter Metcalfe joined Dano on Capital Chat to talk about the 40th annual Public Market that begins Friday afternoon. Juneau Public Market is an annual three-day Christmas retail event held each Thanksgiving Day weekend since 1983. This year there will be about 160 vendors, and about...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Alaska State Parks adds two new Public Use Cabins in Kodiak

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska State Parks has two new public use cabins in the Kodiak area, one near Long Lake at Woody Island State Recreation Site and another near Lake Rose Tead at Pasagshak River State Recreation Site. The Tangirnami Cabin, meaning “at Woody Island” in Alutiiq and the...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

NOTN 11-21

The Juneau Assembly meets tonight. Representatives from the Riverview Senior Living facility joined Dano on Capital Chat to talk about their project. Dan Pelicka, Juneau Gun Range Manager, talked about Saturday afternoon's annual turkey shoot. The Trail Mix auction and dinner was Saturday night at Centennial Hall. A new state...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Juneau Nutcracker Ballet to be performed Dec. 2, 3, 4

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Dance Theatre will be presenting The Nutcracker on December 2, 3, & 4, at the Juneau Douglas High School Auditorium. This year's production features guest artists, Elizabeth Murphy, principal dancer with the Pacific Northwest Ballet, and Zachary Catazaro, principal dancer with the Cleveland Ballet. Highlights include beautiful costumes, scenery, and choreography by JDT’s Artistic Director, Zachary Hench.
JUNEAU, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy