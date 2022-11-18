Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 4, Day: 11, Year: 64. (Month: four; Day: eleven; Year: sixty-four) Copyright...
North Platte Telegraph
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. November 19, 2022. Editorial: Burst pipe will force quick action from Legislature. Two weeks ago, a pipe burst at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, forcing the closure of a housing unit and displacing 134 men incarcerated there. A majority of those displaced by the leak – a population...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska deer season: Three hunters shot in three days
Three Nebraska deer hunters were shot by members of their own hunting parties over the weekend, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reported. On Sunday, the last day of Nebraska’s rifle-deer season, a 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured -- and flown to Bryan’s trauma center in Lincoln -- when he was accidentally shot by another hunter in Red Willow County who was following him up an embankment.
North Platte Telegraph
In addressing Nebraska prison overcrowding, panel participants point to staffing and job training shortfalls
With some of the most overcrowded prisons in the country, Nebraska’s correctional system is at a crossroads as the possibility of the construction of a new prison looms. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln hosted the Flatwater Free Press this week at a forum titled “Nebraska’s prisons at a crossroads.” Four speakers, each representing a different aspect of the state's prison system, spoke on the lack of support for incarcerated people, which they primarily attributed to overcrowding and understaffing.
North Platte Telegraph
Ricketts awards highest civilian honor to Omahan who helped save 2 people after crash
Frank Axiotes was driving with his family along Interstate 80 in Lincoln when he stopped to help at a three-vehicle collision, saving the lives of a young woman and her 9-year-old brother. More than two years after the crash, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts presented Axiotes, who lives in the Elkhorn...
North Platte Telegraph
Rail accord doesn't relieve strain on workers, 2 union leaders say
UPDATED, Nov. 22, 2022, 8 am: Corrects number of days of personal leave allowed in tentative national railroad agreement. A tentative nationwide railroad collective bargaining deal didn’t make enough progress on quality-of-life issues that unionized railroaders want resolved, Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council President Jeff Cooley said Monday. He...
North Platte Telegraph
Goins will remain Nebraska economic development director
Tony Goins will be retained as director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced Friday. "Tony has a proven track record of executive experience that has created value and a business mindset for the state of Nebraska," Pillen said. Goins has served as director of the...
North Platte Telegraph
Ricketts moves close to acknowledging Senate interest
Gov. Pete Ricketts edged closer Monday to publicly acknowledging his interest in filling the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse in January. During the governor’s monthly call-in radio show carried on KFOR in Lincoln, a caller from Seward County asked Ricketts “what’s next?” following completion of his governorship in January.
North Platte Telegraph
GOP gains in NH recount, but matter isn't settled yet
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Another round of counting ballots returned a New Hampshire state legislative seat to the GOP on Tuesday, but both the final outcome of that race and broader control of the House remained unsettled. Unofficial post-Election Day tallies showed 203 Republican winners and 197 Democrats, but...
