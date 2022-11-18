Read full article on original website
NECN
No One Hurt After Green Line Train Collides With Car Near BU Bridge
The MBTA says service has resumed on part of the Green Line's B Branch after an accident near the Boston University Bridge. No one was hurt when a Green Line train collided with a Maserati. Service was suspended between Packard's Corner and Kenmore station, the transit agency said, during the...
NECN
Happy ‘Tanks-Giving': Score a Free Tank of Gas in Norwood Wednesday
It's perfect timing if you're about to hit the road for Thanksgiving. The "Tanks-Giving" free gas event kicked off at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Rojo Irving Gas Station in Norwood, Massachusetts, giving drivers the chance to fill up their tanks free of charge. The event is backed by Ernie...
NECN
‘Tragic Loss': DA, Town, Retailers Respond to Fatal Crash at Hingham Apple Store
An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 19 others. Police are continuing to investigate, but haven't said what they believe caused the deadly wreck. The victim was identified by law enforcement as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New...
NECN
5 Rhode Island Businesses Approved for Adult-Use Pot Sales Starting Next Week
Rhode Island is set to roll out adult-use marijuana sales on Dec. 1, and five businesses have been approved to sell when the program gets up and running next Thursday. The five businesses that have gotten the Ocean State's stamp of approval are all existing medical marijuana compassion centers, according to a news release from Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee's office.
NECN
Suspect Sought by Boston Police in Theater District Assault Case
A man is being sought by police in Boston after allegedly punching another man in the face earlier this month, causing him to fall and hit his head. The victim needed emergency brain surgery, according to the Boston Police Department. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 5,...
NECN
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Related Shootings in New Hampshire
One man is dead and another injured in related shootings in New Hampshire Wednesday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said. Officials said one man was killed in a shooting in the town of Lyndeborough, New Hampshire. A second man was also shot, but survived, in Brookline. Investigators believe the incidents are related.
NECN
Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
NECN
Worker Falls More Than 10 Feet at Boston Construction Site
A woman fell 12 feet from a Boston construction site Tuesday morning, landing on concrete, fire officials said. According to the Boston Fire Department, first responders were called to Congress Street at Pier 4 Boulevard around 11 a.m. where a construction worker had fallen onsite. Pictures from the scene showed...
NECN
Medical Staff Treating ‘Serious Head Trauma,' ‘Mangled Limbs' After SUV Crashes Into Hingham Apple Store
Medical staff at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts are treating 17 patients after an SUV crashed through the window of an Apple Store in Hingham, some of whom have life-threatening or limb-threatening injuries. First responders said the SUV smashed through a plate glass window at the Derby Street Shops...
NECN
Police Seek to ID Woman Who Flipped Over Tables, Bit Employee at Boston Restaurant
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly flipped over tables and bit an employee at a Boston restaurant on Sunday night. Boston police said they received a call around 6 p.m. Sunday for a woman at Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue who had become irate. The woman had reportedly flipped over tables and caused damage to the lower half of the restaurant's glass front door. She also bit a male employee on his arm when he attempted to keep her from entering the kitchen area.
NECN
Boston Police Locate Missing 12-Year-Old
UPDATE: The missing child has been located by police and the missing alert has been canceled. An earlier version of the story is below. Police in Boston are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday. Authorities said Ayden Jordan's phone was last tracked to the area around...
NECN
1 Dead, 17 Hurt After SUV Crashes Into Mass. Apple Store
11/22/22 UPDATE: The DA's Office announced Tuesday morning that the SUV driver has been arrested and is facing charge of reckless homicide by motor vehicle. South Shore Hospital officials also said Tuesday morning that 19 people total were injured, 17 that they treated and two who were taken directly from the scene to Boston hospitals.
NECN
Worcester Man, 31, Killed in Crash on I-495 in Bolton
A Worcester, Massachusetts, man was killed Monday when his car was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 495 in Bolton, state police announced. Around 10:35 a.m. Monday, the driver of a Toyota Camry lost control of her car in the area of the 69.6 mile marker on I-495, state police said. For reasons still under investigation, the Camry cut across lanes of traffic, hitting a Lexus NX200. Both cars swerved off into the median, where they each rolled over.
NECN
Missing Massachusetts Hiker Found Dead on NH Mountain
A hiker who went missing in New Hampshire last weekend was found dead on Wednesday morning, officials said. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume. The Boston Globe said she was attempting to finish hiking all 48 of the 4,000-foot mountains in New Hampshire before her 20th birthday this week.
NECN
PHOTOS: Car Slams Through Apple Store at Derby Street Shops in Hingham
A car slammed into an Apple Store Monday morning in Hingham, Massachusetts, shattering the storefront's glass windows and sending multiple people to the hospital. Video from the scene showed a large response to the Derby Street Shops, located on Derby Street and right off of Route 3.
NECN
Judge Sets $100K Bail for Driver Involved in Apple Store Crash
A $100,000 cash bail has been set for the driver being charged in the deadly crash Monday at the Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts. Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night and appeared in Hingham District Court for an arraignment Tuesday, after being held overnight in the Plymouth County House of Correction.
NECN
Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
NECN
Rollover Crash Causes Delays on I-95 North in Westwood
There's been a crash Tuesday morning that's causing delays in the Westwood, Massachusetts area of Interstate 95 northbound. The crash happened between exits 27 and 28, and involved a rollover, according to Massachusetts State Police. Massachusetts State Police and Westwood Fire are on the scene. Drivers are being told to...
NECN
Rainy Sunday Storm Could Cause Airport Delays, Snow at Higher Elevations in Northern New England
We're mostly in the clear for the Thanksgiving holiday, but a potent area of low pressure brings rain and wind to Boston and New England on Sunday. Rain arrives midday Sunday, with some heavier showers possible by early evening. It should be very mild as the storm tracks well up into Canada. High temperatures could touch upon 60 in Southern New England, with mild 40s in the mountains.
NECN
21-Year-Old Wanted in Lowell Deadly Shooting Considered Armed and Dangerous
Authorities have identified the man they believe pulled the trigger during a shooting last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, that left a 26-year-old dead. Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Rafael Garcia-Rey, in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street in Lowell, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner.
