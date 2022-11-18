Read full article on original website
Turkey Trot 5K: How to register for the event happening in San Antonio on Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — For those who want to get a workout in before stuffing their plate on Thanksgiving, the 13th annual Turkey Trot 5K is taking place on Thursday morning. It starts at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving day. People who want to participate can line up at 646 South Flores at the entrance of the H-E-B headquarters.
KTSA
Isolated thunderstorms possible Thanksgiving Day for San Antonio, Hill Country
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is predicting a wet Thanksgiving Day for the San Antonio area and parts of the Hill Country, and that could include isolated thunderstorms. The temperature is expected to get closer to 70 degrees with showers clearing some by Thursday night,...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Restaurants in San Antonio Open on Thanksgiving 2022
From Country-Style Baked Smoked Ham to Pumpkin Mascarpone Ravioli, our Thanksgiving Family Style Menu has all the dishes you need for a special day. Max and Louie’s is proud to offer a Thanksgiving feast for 8-10 people. Where: 226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216. No information...
East San Antonio neighbors say the stench of human waste must go
SAN ANTONIO — One by one they stood to give impassioned pleas, detailing how the smell from a portable toilet business is withering their quality of life. Besieged east San Antonio neighbors who have been fighting what they call a terrible stench for months won a skirmish this week with the Board of Adjustment.
The Daily South
The Best Things To Do In New Braunfels, Texas
Situated between Austin and San Antonio is New Braunfels, Texas, a historic town at the confluence of the Comal and Guadalupe rivers. Founded in 1845 by German immigrants, New Braunfels is full of historic buildings that have been preserved through the years. Walk or drive through town and see early German-vernacular homes built by early settlers, or immerse yourself in Tex-German culture at the annual Wurstfest, where you’ll find plenty of lederhosen, German beer and food, live music, dancing, and fun for all. Whether you choose to float a river in true Texas fashion, visit local museums, see a show in the historic theater—or all of the above—you’re sure to have a blast here. Here, our favorite things to do in New Braunfels.
San Antonio Current
A historic San Antonio home once carved up into rental units is restored and back on the market
A two-story home in the King William Historic District that's been restored after spending decades carved into rental units has hit the market for $875,000. Built in 1900, the four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath property was long used as rental, newspaper clippings show. However, it's since been returned to use as a single-family home, complete with a full restoration of its long-leaf pine floors, according to its sales listing.
KTSA
Fatal crash closes section of Loop 410 on San Antonio’s Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a fatal crash on Loop 410. It happened just before 3 A.M. Wednesday near Harry Wurzbach. KSAT-12 reports the female driver was driving west in the eastbound lane when she collided with a pickup. The woman was pronounced dead at the...
San Antonio Current
This Spanish-style home for sale was once the president's residence for San Antonio College
A Monte Vista home once used as the president's residence for San Antonio College has hit the market for just shy of $1 million, according to a sales listing. The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Spanish Revival-style house served as the residence of Wayland P. Moody, who oversaw the community college from 1956 until 1973, according to newspaper reports. He was only the second president to lead the school.
KSAT 12
Man found stabbed along street just west of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed on the ground just west of downtown San Antonio. A witness called police just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after he spotted the man in his 20s with stab wounds on West Martin near Interstate 10, not far from Frio Street.
Rosario's Southtown restaurant will close Nov. 27, a few weeks ahead of new version opening nearby
The new, larger south-of-downtown Rosario's is expected to open in mid-December.
New traffic anchor joining KENS 5 morning newscast
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 announced Tuesday that Jessica Coombs will join the station’s morning newscast as traffic anchor beginning November 23. Coombs will provide San Antonio viewers with updated traffic conditions and alternate routes each weekday morning on KENS 5, the KENS 5 app and the new streaming app, KENS 5+.
KENS 5
Buyers beware: San Antonio family warns about 'hazardous' heating blanket
Paige Bourquin says her ‘CURECURE’ electric blanket nearly caught fire. Reviews show others were also burned by their experience.
Recovery Route: San Antonio man running across Texas to raise money for sober-living program
Kenneth Anderlitch will run the entire width of Texas, starting in El Paso and ending in Logansport, Louisiana.
KSAT 12
Maná adds 2nd San Antonio show ‘due to overwhelming demand’
SAN ANTONIO – Maná added a second show in San Antonio for its México Lindo Y Querido tour “due to overwhelming demand,” organizers announced Monday. The band will play at the AT&T Center on Sept 2. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at ATTCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.
Mexican rock superstars Maná add another San Antonio date based on 'overwhelming demand'
Tickets for the arena-filling band's Sept. 2 show at the AT&T Center go on sale this Wednesday.
Cold front arrives in San Antonio for Thanksgiving. Here's what you need to know.
SAN ANTONIO — The rain and cold weather will unfortunately hang around San Antonio for the Thanksgiving holiday. This is due to a cold front that will also bring a chance of thunderstorm activity for the San Antonio area on Turkey Day and Black Friday. For those San Antonians...
Billboards denouncing antisemitism pop up around San Antonio
Although the billboards can be found in six other cities, San Antonio is the first to have a message written in Spanish.
KSAT 12
Late-night fire damages fast food restaurant on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A late-night fire has damaged a fast food restaurant on the city’s West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in just before 11 p.m. at a Wendy’s restaurant in the 4400 block of West Commerce Street, not far from South General McMullen and Our Lady of the Lake University.
KSAT 12
St. Mary’s Strip bar owners rally for Colorado victims while SAPD increases patrols amid shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs has bar and club owners on the St. Mary’s Strip in San Antonio rallying together to reassure patrons that all are welcome to their establishments. Aaron Pena owns the Squeezebox on the strip, and like many...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas
San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
