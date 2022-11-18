ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

sanantoniothingstodo.com

Restaurants in San Antonio Open on Thanksgiving 2022

From Country-Style Baked Smoked Ham to Pumpkin Mascarpone Ravioli, our Thanksgiving Family Style Menu has all the dishes you need for a special day. Max and Louie’s is proud to offer a Thanksgiving feast for 8-10 people. Where: 226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216. No information...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Daily South

The Best Things To Do In New Braunfels, Texas

Situated between Austin and San Antonio is New Braunfels, Texas, a historic town at the confluence of the Comal and Guadalupe rivers. Founded in 1845 by German immigrants, New Braunfels is full of historic buildings that have been preserved through the years. Walk or drive through town and see early German-vernacular homes built by early settlers, or immerse yourself in Tex-German culture at the annual Wurstfest, where you’ll find plenty of lederhosen, German beer and food, live music, dancing, and fun for all. Whether you choose to float a river in true Texas fashion, visit local museums, see a show in the historic theater—or all of the above—you’re sure to have a blast here. Here, our favorite things to do in New Braunfels.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
San Antonio Current

A historic San Antonio home once carved up into rental units is restored and back on the market

A two-story home in the King William Historic District that's been restored after spending decades carved into rental units has hit the market for $875,000. Built in 1900, the four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath property was long used as rental, newspaper clippings show. However, it's since been returned to use as a single-family home, complete with a full restoration of its long-leaf pine floors, according to its sales listing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

This Spanish-style home for sale was once the president's residence for San Antonio College

A Monte Vista home once used as the president's residence for San Antonio College has hit the market for just shy of $1 million, according to a sales listing. The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Spanish Revival-style house served as the residence of Wayland P. Moody, who oversaw the community college from 1956 until 1973, according to newspaper reports. He was only the second president to lead the school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Maná adds 2nd San Antonio show ‘due to overwhelming demand’

SAN ANTONIO – Maná added a second show in San Antonio for its México Lindo Y Querido tour “due to overwhelming demand,” organizers announced Monday. The band will play at the AT&T Center on Sept 2. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at ATTCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Late-night fire damages fast food restaurant on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A late-night fire has damaged a fast food restaurant on the city’s West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in just before 11 p.m. at a Wendy’s restaurant in the 4400 block of West Commerce Street, not far from South General McMullen and Our Lady of the Lake University.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas

San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
