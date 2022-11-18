Mastodons light up scoreboard in win over Chicago State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball (3-1) earned their second straight win after a dominant 86-52 win over Chicago State on Thursday.

Leading the Mastodons in scoring was Amelia Bromenschenkel, who scored a team-high 21 points. Shayla Sellers and Riley Ott also finished in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Purdue Fort Wayne shot 13-of-36 from 3-point range to pile on the points against Chicago State.

Thursday’s game also served as a homecoming for Chicago State head coach Andrea Williams, a Homestead graduate and former assistant coach for the Mastodons.

Purdue Fort Wayne heads to Savannah, Ga. next week for the Hostilo Community Classic.

