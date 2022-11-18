ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–After the recent shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado killed five people and wounded several others, Governor Hochul addressed the tragedy. “Our hearts are broken over what has happened at the Colorado Springs nightclub,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “An attack on the LGBTQ community—in New York this is personal. This is a home of the LGBTQ movement we have many, many friends who are now just devastated and concerned for their own safety.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO