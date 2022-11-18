Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
localsyr.com
Syracuse Falls to Red Storm in Overtime
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the second straight night, the SU players found themselves working overtime at the Empire Classic in Brooklyn. Unlike Monday night though, it was the opponent that dominated the extra session. St. John’s outscored Syracuse 11-4 in the overtime and remained unbeaten with a 76-69 victory.
localsyr.com
Women’s Basketball Falls at Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Syracuse (4-1) dropped its first road game of the 2022-23 season, falling to Penn State (5-0), 82-69, at the Bryce Jordan Center on Monday night. The Orange were led by Dyaisha Fair, who tallied a team-high 20 points. Syracuse led by 13 at the end...
localsyr.com
An end to Section III ice hockey officials dispute could come this weekend
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– An end to a weeks-long dispute between Section III athletics and ice hockey officials is in sight, but the new agreement won’t be between the two parties. West Genesee Varsity Head Coach Frank Colabufo says the participating school districts in Section III with ice hockey...
localsyr.com
Your Stories: Fayetteville Tully’s now open
Fayetteville, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Your Stories Team has received several calls and emails from viewers asking when the Tully’s in the Towne Center at Fayetteville will open. Good news, it is now open! The restaurant is now officially listed on the company’s website. Cars packed the...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Derek Mack
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 38-year-old Derek Mack. Mack, whose last known address is on North Clinton Street in Syracuse, has 20 prior local arrests and is currently on parole, according to Syracuse Police. Mack is...
localsyr.com
City of Syracuse administrative offices closing Thursday and Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -The City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closing on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25 in honor of Thanksgiving. Trash and recycling will be delayed by one day on Thursday and Friday. Crews will collect Thursday’s trash and recycling on Friday and collect Friday’s trash and recycling on Saturday.
localsyr.com
Free library comes to Syracuse airport
(WSYR-TV) — Traveling through an airport, especially with children, can be stressful, but now Syracuse Hancock International has teamed up with the Onondaga County Public Libraries to offer some help. Tom Walters from the OCPL talks about the new free children’s library at the airport. The library is located...
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police respond to shooting with injuries call
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to a shooting with injuries call on November 23, around 1:17 a.m. According to Syracuse Police, the shooting happened at 403 W. Newell St. When police arrived, they located a 32-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. The victim was...
localsyr.com
WW: Tackle the Thanksgiving table guilt-free
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some would say we’re stepping into the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be a tough time for people trying to stay on track with their health and weight goals. Temptations are everywhere. So, let’s walk through some simple steps...
localsyr.com
Your Stories: Gas prices predicted to drop by Christmas
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Your Stories Team continues to pump out answers to questions that center around the pain we are feeling at the pump. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse is $3.77, down $0.04 in one week but still up $0.18 from last month.
localsyr.com
Hochul directs NYS Police to increase surveillance in LGBTQ and Jewish Communities
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–After the recent shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado killed five people and wounded several others, Governor Hochul addressed the tragedy. “Our hearts are broken over what has happened at the Colorado Springs nightclub,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “An attack on the LGBTQ community—in New York this is personal. This is a home of the LGBTQ movement we have many, many friends who are now just devastated and concerned for their own safety.”
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Two people who used stolen credit card in town of Cicero
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for two people in relation to a grand larceny investigation. Troopers say that the two people in the photo above used a stolen credit card at the Bryne...
localsyr.com
Brady Market to provide 180 full Thanksgiving meals to families in need
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At Brady Market, they have boxes of food with the key items for a full Thanksgiving dinner, which some say has been hard to get this year. “Organizations were actually calling us saying we haven’t been able to find turkeys to help serve our families in our organizations,” said Kevin Frank, the Director of the Brady Faith Center.
localsyr.com
Symphoria Celebrates 10-year anniversary
(WSYR-TV) — Symphoria, the orchestra of Central New York, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. There is also a new book out by Dr. Barbara Shelkin Davis chronicling the rebirth of the orchestra. The book describes describes the rebirth of the symphony, one of only two musician-governed orchestras in the...
localsyr.com
No restaurants fail health inspection: November 6-12
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 6 through November 12. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!. Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:. A.W....
localsyr.com
New York drivers cancelling trips due to gas prices, per report
NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The rising gas prices appear to be infringing on some New York drivers’ holiday plans, according to a report. Per Quote Wizard, nearly 37% of New York drivers have canceled a trip in the last week due to high gas prices. Other key findings...
localsyr.com
NYSP increasing surveillance for communities at risk of hate crimes
NEW YORK (WWTI) – New York State Police is increasing surveillance and protection for communities at risk of hate crimes, following an attempted attack on Jewish communities in New York City and a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, according to a press release from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office.
localsyr.com
Nascentia Health offers care at home for patients
(WSYR-TV) — The significant costs associated with chronic care can make it difficult for patients to stay in their own homes, but with the help of companies like Nascentia, people like Judith Bowman have the ability to receive care at home from nurses like Danielle Sheriff. Judith Bowman has...
Comments / 0