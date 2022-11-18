Read full article on original website
Maui: Market St. to close for holiday lights change
Maui County Officials announced that Market St. will be closed from Monday, Nov. 28 to Wednesday, Nov. 30 as the city replaces existing holiday lights.
Maui to open new online payment portal for MCTAT
Maui County Officials announced they will be opening a new online portal for Maui County Transient Accommodation Tax payments on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Legality of large Maui homeless sweep to be decided by high state court
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i Supreme Court will decide the legality of a large homeless sweep conducted last year in the Kanaha area of Kahului. Several residents of the Pu’uhonua O Kanaha encampment near Kanaha Beach Park sued Maui county, claiming they were denied due process and their constitutional rights were violated when officials seized and destroyed their property.
Maui County led Hawai’i in revenue per available rooms at $344 for October 2022
Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported stronger revenue per available room (RevPAR), and average daily rate (ADR) and occupancy rate in October 2022 compared to October 2021. When compared to pre-pandemic October 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR also were higher but the occupancy rate was lower in October 2022, according to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.
Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim
Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.
Public showers and restrooms to close at Launiupoko
WAILUKU, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino’s office announced that the public restrooms and public showers at Launiupoko Beach Park will need to close for repairs to a watermain break. The park will remain open throughout the repairs, and there will be portable restrooms available on site, said Maui County Officials. For questions or concerns, […]
Maui County Officials announced that Moloka'i Police Department received a 911 call at approximately 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov, 19 regarding a possible murder.
Maui County Officials announced that dispatchers received a 911 call at approximately 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov, 19 regarding a possible murder.
Kaua’ula fire flare up, Launiupoko warned be vigilant
An update on the fire that has raged since Nov. 8 from Maui County Officials is warning that there is a flare up of the fire.
Gov. Ige extends emergency disaster relief for Maui axis deer crisis into January
Governor David Ige issued a fifth proclamation relating to the Maui County axis deer crisis, extending the disaster emergency relief period through Jan. 17, 2023. State officials say that despite ongoing efforts, the axis deer population has grown to approximately 60,000 or more, which cannot be sustained by the environment in Maui County.
Maui Trout Farmer Is Closing Up Shop After A Rough Year
Farming is a tough business, but lately it’s been especially hard on John Dobovan. In the last year alone, Hawaii’s first commercial aquaponic trout farmer steered his small business through the massive December 2021 storm that flooded his hatchery — and that was after losing much of his income and falling behind on rent when restaurants stopped putting in orders during the pandemic.
Maui men found guilty of hate crime in 2014
Updates: Brush fire closes Several roads in Mā’alaea
Maui County Officials are warning drivers that several road closures are occurring in the Kahalui area due to a large brush fire.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking Thanksgiving cold front
FIRST ALERT: An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. The timing of the front: Kauai and O'ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located.The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
Black Friday during Kīhei’s 4th Friday event at Azeka Shopping Center
Kihei’s 4th Friday monthly event for Nov. 25 will include Black Friday specials at Azeka Shopping Center in South Maui from 6 to 9 p.m. The family-friendly event includes live music, food booths and trucks, art, crafts, and plenty of great local shopping. There will be free entertainment by...
Heavy rain battering portions of Maui County, other windward areas may see the same
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A disturbance near the islands brings the threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms to windward portions of the islands through Saturday morning. Here’s a look at what areas are currently affected as of Thursday night: Molokai: East Molokai under a flood warning through 12:15a Friday morning. Areas include: Ualapue, Pukoo, Kamalo, Halawa […]
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. We haven’t seen a front of this caliber in quite some time. The timing of the front: Kauai and O’ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located. The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. The timing of the front: Kauai and Oahu Wednesday night, Maui County early-Thursday morning, and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour...
