Fairfield, IL

11/17 Girls Basketball Recap – Fairfield remains unbeaten

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0buwET_0jFB6EYH00

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Fairfield is off to a 5-0 start to the season after rolling through NECC foe Churubusco, 60-24, on Thursday. Brea Garber, an Indiana Wesleyan commit, led the Falcons in the win.

Fairfield puts their undefeated record on the line on Saturday at Columbia City, while Churubusco (2-4) hosts Adams Central on Nov. 29.

Girls basketball scoreboard:

Alexandria 48, Yorktown 47
Borden 66, Medora 9
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 74, Boone Grove 41
Culver 39, Elkhart Christian 32
Dubois 26, Orleans 25
Eastern Hancock 62, Cowan 12
Fairfield 60, Churubusco 24
Fountain Central 52, Frontier 30
Goshen 46, Westview 32
Hanover Central 54, N. Newton 20
Indiana Deaf 56, Covington 49
Indiana Math and Science Academy 55, Thrival Indy 5
Indpls Shortridge 50, Indpls Riverside 12
Indpls Tindley 52, Christel House Manual 10
Lanesville 54, Christian Academy 15
Lawrenceburg 41, S. Ripley 38
Linton 46, N. Central (Farmersburg) 23
Monroe Central 32, Randolph Southern 23
Morgan Twp. 65, River Forest 37
N. Knox 30, Vincennes Rivet 28
Riverton Parke 54, Union (Dugger) 31
Rochester 45, Peru 34
S. Knox 49, Evansville Mater Dei 40
Scottsburg 60, Floyd Central 54
Sheridan 49, Covenant Christian 40
Southern Wells 55, Lakewood Park 19
Triton 51, Plymouth 36
Valparaiso 68, Griffith 6
Vincennes 55, Terre Haute South 25
W. Vigo 50, Clay City 43
W. Washington 38, Christian Academy 24
Warren Central 60, New Palestine 42

Johnson County Tournament
Semifinal
Center Grove 40, Whiteland 30
Indian Creek 38, Greenwood 19

Paris (Ill.) Tournament
Paris, Ill. 35, Terre Haute North 28

WANE 15

WANE 15

