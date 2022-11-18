LOS ANGELES -- In mid-December of last season, after Anthony Davis suffered a left knee injury that would sideline him for more than a month, LeBron James immediately upped his scoring average to try to make up for the big man's absence. James reeled off seven straight games of 30-plus points, and topped 30 in 11 out of 12 games overall, to steady the Los Angeles Lakers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO