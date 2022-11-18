Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
Minnesotans welcome start of holiday season
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Thanksgiving is still a couple of days away, but Minnesotans are already getting ready for the start of the Christmas and Holiday season. It might have a little something to do with that festive, early coating of snow much of the state saw last week. Since...
Sneak peek at Sever's Holiday Lights in Shakopee
This massive holiday light display dances in time to the best songs of the season. Grab a snack from the festive food & drink vendors and enjoy the show. The event runs November 24 through January 1.
Red Stag Supperclub in Minneapolis announces closure at end of year
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Less than a week after an announcement that a Kim Bartmann-led hospitality group would be acquiring long-time Uptown Italian staple Amore, Placemaker Hospitality - formerly the Bartmann Group - has announced it will close the Red Stag Supperclub in Northeast Minneapolis. "Red Stag Supperclub is near...
Historic Minneapolis Mansion opens for holiday-themed tours
One of the city’s most historical mansions is all decked out for the holidays and open to the public for tours that will dive into the secrets of the past, including the hidden doors. The Turnblad Mansion is connected to the home of the American Swedish Institute. It’s the 72nd Holiday Experience at ASI. Besides the mansion tours, Fika Café is serving up a special seasonal menu tapping into traditional Scandinavian flavors and the Museum Store is filled with holiday must-haves for creating a cozy Nordic holiday.
Thanksgiving shopper came for turkey leg to 'Henry the VIII' it
Carl, dressed as a giraffe and holding a Monster energy drink, stopped by Cub Foods in Eden Prairie at 6:25 a.m. on Wednesday -- the day before Thanksgiving -- to get a turkey leg. FOX 9's Hannah Flood talked to him about what he's bringing for Thanksgiving.
Truck tips, spills onto I-35W in Minneapolis
A truck carrying what appears to be a load of lumber tipped over on I-35W near Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon. FOX 9 was able to capture the scene using traffic camera footage.
Driver who killed Minneapolis protester in 2021 sentenced
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man who drove a car into a group of protesters, killing one person, in Minneapolis in June 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. Nicholas Kraus, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in October to two of the three charges against him: second-degree assault and second-degree murder in the incident that killed Deona Marie Knajdek on June 13, 2021. A third charge of second-degree assault was dropped as part of the deal.
Bloomington police investigate shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Bloomington. The Bloomington Police Department said the shooting happened near West 89th Street and Penn Avenue South. Law enforcement appeared to have roped off a parking lot with several businesses. Police did not provide any additional details...
Minnesota United offering tryouts during winter
(FOX 9) - Minnesota United is giving you, or them, a chance to put their money where their mouth is. The club will host two combine-style tryouts at the National Sports Center Dome in Blaine, Minnesota. The first will take place Dec. 15 and 16, for players residing in or...
Brooklyn Park family waits for answers in son's shooting death
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Family members say Syoka Siko - or "SK" - as he was called, loved shooting hoops. But now the athlete, who was on the roster when the Park Center High School basketball team won a state championship last season and had a 3.6 GPA, is gone.
Confronting the problem of plastic
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Have you ever wondered just how much plastic you encounter in your daily life?. For this story, we had a family of five hold on to every piece of plastic they touched for one week to get a sense of just how much plastic we use.
MPD asks public help locating two abducted children
(FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department is using social media to ask the public’s help in locating two children that it believes were abducted earlier today. According to police, Shaniya Nicole, 18, was on a court ordered supervised visit with her children Ayla Jackson, 3, and Messiah Bailey, 1, when she illegally left the supervised visitation with both children in her custody.
When trail goes cold, she turns up the heat: Cold Case Consultant solves crimes, comforts families
ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Forest Hill Cemetery in Anoka is a place where most stories come to an end. But for two women, it marked the beginning of a friendship born out of tragedy and mutual grief. Four years ago, Sandy Anderson was visiting her son Robbie’s grave. The...
Nicholas Kraus sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly crash
The man who drove a car into a group of protesters, killing one person, in Minneapolis in June 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. Nicholas Kraus, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in October to two of the three charges against him: second-degree assault and second-degree murder in the crash that killed Deona Marie Knajdek on June 13, 2021.
Hmong American's ‘need for speed’ breaks down barriers in Minnesota motorcycle racing
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The wall in Steve Yang's basement in Brooklyn Center is lined with awards from the various motorcycle races he's competed in. But he says his latest achievement is his biggest one yet. "I feel very proud of myself for doing that. I feel that...
Driver killed after hitting traffic pole in Minneapolis; passenger hurt
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman was killed after she crashed into a traffic pole in Minneapolis early Monday, police said. Her passenger was injured. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street South and Third Avenue South at about 2:25 a.m. Police saw a vehicle that had crashed into a traffic pole.
Virus surge causing staffing strain at Minnesota schools
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - With respiratory viruses surging nationwide and school outbreaks skyrocketing in Minnesota, school districts across the state are struggling to keep classrooms staffed. At Brimhall Elementary School in Roseville, so many teachers were out sick last week that Principal Ryan Vernosh had to fill in, teaching...
Woodbury Police investigating report of ‘someone shot’, crash through garage
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Woodbury Police are investigating reports of a possible assault and crash that occurred on the 500 block of Lake View Drive. According to police reports were received at 4:26 p.m. that a "car crashed through garage" and "someone got shot." Officers arrived and found a...
2022 World Cup underway, Minnesota fans and establishments celebrate
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Energy has been building among United States soccer fans for years, after the USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. On Monday, with the 2022 World Cup now underway, fans were able to let some of that energy out. At a watch party inside...
Robbinsdale parents outraged over recent gun incidents at schools, demand change in policy
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Tensions were high at a Robbinsdale School Board meeting Monday, as parents and teachers confronted school board members about recent gun incidents at area schools. The public meeting drew a large crowd, as school board members faced questions about the district’s gun policies. In...
