Minneapolis, MN

fox9.com

Minnesotans welcome start of holiday season

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Thanksgiving is still a couple of days away, but Minnesotans are already getting ready for the start of the Christmas and Holiday season. It might have a little something to do with that festive, early coating of snow much of the state saw last week. Since...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Red Stag Supperclub in Minneapolis announces closure at end of year

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Less than a week after an announcement that a Kim Bartmann-led hospitality group would be acquiring long-time Uptown Italian staple Amore, Placemaker Hospitality - formerly the Bartmann Group - has announced it will close the Red Stag Supperclub in Northeast Minneapolis. "Red Stag Supperclub is near...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Historic Minneapolis Mansion opens for holiday-themed tours

One of the city’s most historical mansions is all decked out for the holidays and open to the public for tours that will dive into the secrets of the past, including the hidden doors. The Turnblad Mansion is connected to the home of the American Swedish Institute. It’s the 72nd Holiday Experience at ASI. Besides the mansion tours, Fika Café is serving up a special seasonal menu tapping into traditional Scandinavian flavors and the Museum Store is filled with holiday must-haves for creating a cozy Nordic holiday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Driver who killed Minneapolis protester in 2021 sentenced

MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Bloomington police investigate shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Bloomington. The Bloomington Police Department said the shooting happened near West 89th Street and Penn Avenue South. Law enforcement appeared to have roped off a parking lot with several businesses. Police did not provide any additional details...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota United offering tryouts during winter

(FOX 9) - Minnesota United is giving you, or them, a chance to put their money where their mouth is. The club will host two combine-style tryouts at the National Sports Center Dome in Blaine, Minnesota. The first will take place Dec. 15 and 16, for players residing in or...
BLAINE, MN
fox9.com

Confronting the problem of plastic

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Have you ever wondered just how much plastic you encounter in your daily life?. For this story, we had a family of five hold on to every piece of plastic they touched for one week to get a sense of just how much plastic we use.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

MPD asks public help locating two abducted children

(FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department is using social media to ask the public’s help in locating two children that it believes were abducted earlier today. According to police, Shaniya Nicole, 18, was on a court ordered supervised visit with her children Ayla Jackson, 3, and Messiah Bailey, 1, when she illegally left the supervised visitation with both children in her custody.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Nicholas Kraus sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly crash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Driver killed after hitting traffic pole in Minneapolis; passenger hurt

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman was killed after she crashed into a traffic pole in Minneapolis early Monday, police said. Her passenger was injured. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street South and Third Avenue South at about 2:25 a.m. Police saw a vehicle that had crashed into a traffic pole.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Virus surge causing staffing strain at Minnesota schools

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - With respiratory viruses surging nationwide and school outbreaks skyrocketing in Minnesota, school districts across the state are struggling to keep classrooms staffed. At Brimhall Elementary School in Roseville, so many teachers were out sick last week that Principal Ryan Vernosh had to fill in, teaching...
ROSEVILLE, MN

