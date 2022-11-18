ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Playhouse Square announces digital lottery for ‘Hamilton’ tickets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a news release, Producer Jeffrey Seller and Playhouse Square announce a digital lottery for “Hamilton” tickets. A limited number of tickets will be available for $10 each, Playhouse Square says. The lottery will first open at 10 a.m. on Friday and will...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Hyundai Pigskin Poll

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Hyundai Pigskin Poll is open. Vote now and catch the results Sunday at 11 a.m. on Tailgate 19.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Verify, verify, verify before online shopping this Black Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Last year alone, $380 million in losses were reported to the Better Business Bureau in online shopping scams. And this year it’s easier than ever to fall victim to one or more of these. “There are so many ways to be scammed online. It’s really tricky....
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Where to find a Panini World Cup sticker album in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a tradition for many. It’s an obsession for others. The mission to complete a Panini World Cup sticker album has been a ritual for millions of soccer fans worldwide for over 50 years. Telemundo Cleveland wants you to join the fun as the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron teachers reject recommendations for new contract

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Public Schools teachers rejected a fact-finders recommendations on a new contract Monday evening. Officials with the Akron Education Association said a “staggering” 99% of its members agreed to reject the recommendation. The teachers will now use the assistance of a federal mediator to...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Will Cleveland’s gas prices stay low for the holiday?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gas prices have fallen 19.8 cents per gallon in the last week, GasBuddy says. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 831 stations in Cleveland, the average cost for gas is around $3.50 per gallon. Gas prices in Cleveland are 13.1 cents per gallon lower than last...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Monsters set for ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Monsters will host Hockey Fights Cancer night on Friday, November 25, at 7:00 p.m. against the Toronto Marlies at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Monsters will wear specialty purple jerseys for the game that will be available to bid on. The specialty jerseys will sport...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Troopers work to keep Ohio roads safe this Thanksgiving holiday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said they will be “highly visible and cracking down on those driving impaired and those failing to wear a safety belt” this holiday weekend. The enforcement begins at midnight on Nov. 23 and goes through 11:59 p.m. on Nov....
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

19 Solutions Team: New plan to cut down on pedestrian accidents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The numbers from Cleveland Police are troubling. So far this year, 133 people have been hit by a car in our city. Eight of those people died, and thirty were seriously hurt. Pause to think for a moment: Someone simply out for a walk or a bike...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman finds 2 toddlers unsupervised outside Rocky River daycare

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman called police last week after finding two toddlers wandering outside a day care. According to the Rocky River police report, the woman spotted the children just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 15 near The Nest in the 19000 block of Hilliard Blvd. The...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland firefighters, family honor Johnny Tetrick days after line-of-duty death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members and fellow personnel from the Cleveland Division of Fire gathered on Wednesday morning to honor fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick. Those who attended the remembrance ceremony at Station No. 22 on Superior Avenue, which included Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke, shared stories about Tetrick’s life and public service.
CLEVELAND, OH

Community Policy