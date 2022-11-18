Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Playhouse Square announces digital lottery for ‘Hamilton’ tickets
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a news release, Producer Jeffrey Seller and Playhouse Square announce a digital lottery for “Hamilton” tickets. A limited number of tickets will be available for $10 each, Playhouse Square says. The lottery will first open at 10 a.m. on Friday and will...
cleveland19.com
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Hyundai Pigskin Poll is open. Vote now and catch the results Sunday at 11 a.m. on Tailgate 19.
cleveland19.com
Akron man competing in final round of Amateur Night at The Apollo competition Wednesday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron native Kofi Boakye has reached the final round of the Amateur Night at The Apollo competition in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood. Boakye first performed on the famed Apollo stage in February in a quest to wow crowds and win $20,000. Wednesday night, the...
cleveland19.com
Verify, verify, verify before online shopping this Black Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Last year alone, $380 million in losses were reported to the Better Business Bureau in online shopping scams. And this year it’s easier than ever to fall victim to one or more of these. “There are so many ways to be scammed online. It’s really tricky....
cleveland19.com
Akron Urban League gets largest gift in agency’s history from MacKenzie Scott
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The giving from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to touch Northeast Ohio with a $2.4 million gift to the Akron Urban League, which is the largest donation it has ever received. “We are honored and grateful that Ms. Scott and her team have recognized the Akron Urban...
cleveland19.com
Sheetz drops price of select gas to under $2 per gallon for Thanksgiving week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheetz lowered its prices for unleaded 88 fuel to under $2 per gallon for the week of Thanksgiving. The $1.99 per gallon of unleaded 88 fuel is approximately $1.58 cheaper than the average in Ohio, according to Sheetz and AAA. The discounted price to save drivers...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport expects Thanksgiving travel to reach pre-pandemic levels
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanksgiving travel is approaching pre-pandemic levels this year, with nearly 55 million people on the move this week alone. “It’s gonna look a lot more like 2019 than 2020 or 2021 on the roads and at the airports,” said Jim Garrity the director of public affairs for AAA East Central.
cleveland19.com
Where to find a Panini World Cup sticker album in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a tradition for many. It’s an obsession for others. The mission to complete a Panini World Cup sticker album has been a ritual for millions of soccer fans worldwide for over 50 years. Telemundo Cleveland wants you to join the fun as the...
cleveland19.com
Funeral for fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick to be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional details about the funeral arrangements for the Cleveland firefighter who was fatally struck in a Nov. 19 hit-and-run incident have been released. According to the Cleveland firefighters’ union, the funeral for Johnny Tetrick will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Rocket Mortgage...
cleveland19.com
These are the best and worst traffic times to travel for Thanksgiving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -If you will be hitting the highways for Thanksgiving you won’t be alone according to AAA, who says an estimated 54.6 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles. That number is about 98% of pre-pandemic levels and is an increase of 1.5% from 2021. <
cleveland19.com
Akron teachers reject recommendations for new contract
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Public Schools teachers rejected a fact-finders recommendations on a new contract Monday evening. Officials with the Akron Education Association said a “staggering” 99% of its members agreed to reject the recommendation. The teachers will now use the assistance of a federal mediator to...
cleveland19.com
CMSD receives ‘major gift’ which will benefit students and staff, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) is having a news conference Tuesday morning to announce they are receiving a “major gift” which they said will benefit their students and staff. Details will be announced at a news conference at East Tech High School. This is...
cleveland19.com
Will Cleveland’s gas prices stay low for the holiday?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gas prices have fallen 19.8 cents per gallon in the last week, GasBuddy says. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 831 stations in Cleveland, the average cost for gas is around $3.50 per gallon. Gas prices in Cleveland are 13.1 cents per gallon lower than last...
cleveland19.com
Monsters set for ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ night
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Monsters will host Hockey Fights Cancer night on Friday, November 25, at 7:00 p.m. against the Toronto Marlies at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Monsters will wear specialty purple jerseys for the game that will be available to bid on. The specialty jerseys will sport...
cleveland19.com
Troopers work to keep Ohio roads safe this Thanksgiving holiday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said they will be “highly visible and cracking down on those driving impaired and those failing to wear a safety belt” this holiday weekend. The enforcement begins at midnight on Nov. 23 and goes through 11:59 p.m. on Nov....
cleveland19.com
19 Solutions Team: New plan to cut down on pedestrian accidents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The numbers from Cleveland Police are troubling. So far this year, 133 people have been hit by a car in our city. Eight of those people died, and thirty were seriously hurt. Pause to think for a moment: Someone simply out for a walk or a bike...
cleveland19.com
MetroHealth terminates President and CEO for $1.9 million in self-authorized bonuses, board says
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The MetroHealth Board of Trustees confirmed on Nov. 21 that it has terminated the employment of President and CEO Akram Boutros, M.D., effective immediately. An investigation found Dr. Boutros authorized more than $1,900,000 in supplemental bonuses to himself between 2018-2022 without disclosing it to the Board,...
cleveland19.com
Woman finds 2 toddlers unsupervised outside Rocky River daycare
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman called police last week after finding two toddlers wandering outside a day care. According to the Rocky River police report, the woman spotted the children just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 15 near The Nest in the 19000 block of Hilliard Blvd. The...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland firefighters, family honor Johnny Tetrick days after line-of-duty death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members and fellow personnel from the Cleveland Division of Fire gathered on Wednesday morning to honor fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick. Those who attended the remembrance ceremony at Station No. 22 on Superior Avenue, which included Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke, shared stories about Tetrick’s life and public service.
cleveland19.com
Ex-MetroHealth CEO’s attorney calls firing over unauthorized bonuses ‘retaliatory’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorney for Dr. Akram Boutros, who was terminated on Monday from his position as the president and CEO of MetroHealth System, responded to his client’s firing. Dr. Boutros’ attorney, Jason Bristol, called the termination a “retaliatory” act. Additionally, he threatened legal action over the...
