Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Tulane is preparing for yet another uncertain quarterback situation vs. Cincinnati

For the third time in four weeks, the Tulane defense is not sure which quarterback it will face because of injury as it prepares for an opponent. The stakes will be sky-high at 11 a.m. Friday when the Green Wave (9-2, 6-1) plays Cincinnati (9-2, 6-1) at Nippert Stadium for the American Athletic Conference regular-season championship and the right to host the league’s tile game.
CINCINNATI, OH
NOLA.com

Lakeshore turns up the defense to earn 50-27 win over Mandeville

Lakeshore, Slidell and Fontainebleau all posted boys basketball victories during the final day of the 2022 Titans Thanksgiving Tournament on Nov. 23. Lakeshore held a comfortable 23-16 halftime lead over Mandeville, but the Skippers turned up the defensive pressure in the third quarter. The Titans returned the favor, and that defensive switch led to a 10-0 run over the final 2:30 of the third quarter as Lakeshore cruised to a 50-27 victory.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Who was the New Orleans' best footbal player in Week 12? Vote now.

The second round of the high school football playoffs was loaded with strong individual performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Wednesday, and the winner will be recognized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two longtime sportswriters are headed to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

NATCHITOCHES — Two transformational and decorated figures in the state’s sports journalism field, Lafayette writer and editor Bruce Brown and longtime Times-Picayune prep writer Lori Lyons, have been selected for the 2022 Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. The duo will be...
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

A puzzling disease killing Gulf corals, a passenger train with service to Mobile moves forward, million-dollar homes up for sale and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Did you know that you can now submit your own suggested clues for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Madisonville singer takes the prize

Madisonville resident Aubrey Smith, a student at Mandeville High School and the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, placed first in her division at the annual National Association of Teachers of Singing Southern Regional Competition held recently at the University of Louisiana Monroe. The competition was open to high school and college students from Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. Middle and high school students interested in learning more about the NOCCA application and audition process should visit www.nocca.com. NOCCA is an agency of the state.
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

'We need it': In Plaquemine, many say new bridge across Mississippi River is way overdue

Despite concerns that a new bridge across the Mississippi River will undo the charm of historic Plaquemine, many people there say they're all in for the $3 billion project. Rodney Blanchard, co-owner of Blanchard's Automotive, said he is so eager for Plaquemine to serve as the thruway for traffic entering and leaving the bridge that he hopes the west side exit empties out in front of his business.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
NOLA.com

Step off in Covington with the History and Holly Home Tour

Christ Episcopal Church will soon be decorated for the holidays, just as it might have been when it was serving English immigrants who had settled in British West Florida. A historic marker at the church says it is the oldest public building being used in Covington. Before this was St....
COVINGTON, LA

