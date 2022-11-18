Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
LSU running back Josh Williams' running ability is starting to shine
Running back Josh Williams checked in on left guard Miles Frazier after a hard practice Nov. 15. Frazier, who hadn’t eaten going into the practice, was struggling. Williams had the intuition to sense it. “He came, brought me aside and was like, ‘You good?’ ” Frazier said. “He can...
NOLA.com
Jayden Daniels had the flu, redshirts and LSU RBs: 3 takeaways from Brian Kelly
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had the flu the week before the Tigers played Arkansas, coach Brian Kelly said, and the illness may have contributed to the subpar way he played that day by affecting his preparation. “I'm not going to give him any excuse as to why he didn't prepare...
NOLA.com
Betting line is out for LSU at Texas A&M: See what oddsmakers set for Tigers vs. Aggies
LSU hopes to continue its magical second half of the season with a trip to Texas A&M on Saturday night to close the regular season. The Tigers beat UAB 41-10 this week to extend their winning streak to five games, a stretch during which LSU has also covered the spread four out of five times.
NOLA.com
Here’s what has Brother Martin feeling grateful about reaching the state quarterfinal round
Brother Martin began the football playoffs with a 20-0 deficit and fears among several players that this could be it. “Definitely all kinds of thoughts going through your head,” senior defensive tackle Brenden LeBlanc said. “Once we settled down and we could stop their quarterback, we knew we had a shot.”
NOLA.com
Tulane is preparing for yet another uncertain quarterback situation vs. Cincinnati
For the third time in four weeks, the Tulane defense is not sure which quarterback it will face because of injury as it prepares for an opponent. The stakes will be sky-high at 11 a.m. Friday when the Green Wave (9-2, 6-1) plays Cincinnati (9-2, 6-1) at Nippert Stadium for the American Athletic Conference regular-season championship and the right to host the league’s tile game.
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M are all hat, no cattle entering LSU game
It means someone or something that is big on talk but short on substance. It means, in our current context, Texas A&M football and its coach, Jimbo Fisher. Actually, it goes double for the former LSU offensive coordinator since he owns two ranches over in southeast Texas. While the 5-6...
NOLA.com
Lakeshore turns up the defense to earn 50-27 win over Mandeville
Lakeshore, Slidell and Fontainebleau all posted boys basketball victories during the final day of the 2022 Titans Thanksgiving Tournament on Nov. 23. Lakeshore held a comfortable 23-16 halftime lead over Mandeville, but the Skippers turned up the defensive pressure in the third quarter. The Titans returned the favor, and that defensive switch led to a 10-0 run over the final 2:30 of the third quarter as Lakeshore cruised to a 50-27 victory.
NOLA.com
Who was the New Orleans' best footbal player in Week 12? Vote now.
The second round of the high school football playoffs was loaded with strong individual performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Wednesday, and the winner will be recognized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
NOLA.com
Why Brian Kelly isn't concerned about LSU DC Matt House getting poached
Brian Kelly said he isn’t concerned about the possibility of losing LSU defensive coordinator Matt House because he supports his assistants when they get opportunities to further their careers. Kelly said he does think House and his family are happy in Baton Rouge. House on Monday was named one...
NOLA.com
Two longtime sportswriters are headed to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame
NATCHITOCHES — Two transformational and decorated figures in the state’s sports journalism field, Lafayette writer and editor Bruce Brown and longtime Times-Picayune prep writer Lori Lyons, have been selected for the 2022 Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. The duo will be...
NOLA.com
The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
A puzzling disease killing Gulf corals, a passenger train with service to Mobile moves forward, million-dollar homes up for sale and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Did you know that you can now submit your own suggested clues for...
NOLA.com
Madisonville singer takes the prize
Madisonville resident Aubrey Smith, a student at Mandeville High School and the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, placed first in her division at the annual National Association of Teachers of Singing Southern Regional Competition held recently at the University of Louisiana Monroe. The competition was open to high school and college students from Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. Middle and high school students interested in learning more about the NOCCA application and audition process should visit www.nocca.com. NOCCA is an agency of the state.
NOLA.com
'We need it': In Plaquemine, many say new bridge across Mississippi River is way overdue
Despite concerns that a new bridge across the Mississippi River will undo the charm of historic Plaquemine, many people there say they're all in for the $3 billion project. Rodney Blanchard, co-owner of Blanchard's Automotive, said he is so eager for Plaquemine to serve as the thruway for traffic entering and leaving the bridge that he hopes the west side exit empties out in front of his business.
NOLA.com
Old Metairie, Slidell, French Quarter and Uptown offer million-dollar living
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
Step off in Covington with the History and Holly Home Tour
Christ Episcopal Church will soon be decorated for the holidays, just as it might have been when it was serving English immigrants who had settled in British West Florida. A historic marker at the church says it is the oldest public building being used in Covington. Before this was St....
NOLA.com
United Cab, a New Orleans stalwart, is losing drivers and passengers. Is the end near?
The United Cab Co. depot in Central City looks exactly as you’d expect. Inside a red, sheet-metal headquarters building, surrounded by a parking lot, surrounded by barbed wire, Paul Bantoni, a cab driver for 40 years, sat on a wooden bench in a narrow waiting area where plastic signs dotted the walls.
NOLA.com
Here’s what would happen if Mayor LaToya Cantrell were to leave office early
New Orleans’ next scheduled mayoral election isn’t until October 2025, but with the recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell entering a locally unprecedented “recall by mail” phase — and recent Fox 8 investigations raising ethics questions about Cantrell — anything could happen between now and then.
NOLA.com
New Orleans passenger train service to Mobile, Ala., rolls foward with rail agreement
Passenger rail service is closer than ever to being restored between New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, thanks to a settlement letting Amtrak run on railroad companies' tracks linking the two cities. Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern and the Alabama State Port Authority told the U.S. Surface Transportation board on Monday...
NOLA.com
PJ Morton, the Wood Brothers and more music in New Orleans for the week after Thanksgiving
With many people suffering turkey hangovers and preoccupied with shopping, few touring acts will be in New Orleans the weekend after Thanksgiving. But if you’d like to work off some of that turkey in a music venue, here are some options. PJ MORTON. Friday, 8 p.m., The Fillmore. After...
NOLA.com
Former UNO student arrested in connection with threat that canceled classes, school says
A former University of New Orleans student has been arrested in connection with what authorities say is threatening behavior that led them to cancel Monday's classes. Karam Mohammed Alhatel, 22, was in custody as of Monday morning, according to a statement from UNO. The campus was closed Monday, and classes...
