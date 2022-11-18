Virginia Beach brings back free parking on Atlantic Ave.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – From now until April 1st, Virginia Beach is offering free parking near the Oceanfront.

Whether you are grabbing a bite to eat or visiting a local shop, visitors can now park in marked spaces along Atlantic Avenue for up to two hours, free of charge.

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., drivers can enjoy the free parking zones from 5th to 10th street, 11th to 19th street, 22nd to 29th street, and 31st to 38th street.

