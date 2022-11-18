Read full article on original website
Day of celebration will kick off Christmas season in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. — As families get ready for Thanksgiving, the City of North Bend is getting ready for a kickoff to the Christmas season. During the first weekend in December, Santa and Mrs. Claus are headed to North Bend for the celebration. It starts at 9:00 a.m. on...
Reedsport crews respond to water break on Rowe Street
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department is responding to a water line break on Rowe Street Monday afternoon. Residents will experience intermittent water outages until the repair is complete. "We are working diligently to repair the line and restore water service as soon as we can,"...
The Eugene Airport gears up as Thanksgiving traffic expected to exceed pre-pandemic highs
EUGENE, Ore. — "We have some little babies to meet. My sister has a baby the same size and a two year old we haven't met yet, or Jaime hasn't met yet. So it's the first time our whole family will be back to celebrate a bunch of this stuff," Jaime and Matt, a couple from Corvallis travelling to Steamboat, Colorado said.
Fatal early-morning shooting at Bobbi's VIP Room in Springfield; no threat to public
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A shooting at an adult club in Springfield has left one person dead. The shooting took place at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at Bobbi's VIP Room at 1195 Main Street in Springfield. Springfield Police have confirmed that two people were shot. One person died outside the...
Police: 2 arrested in Sutherlin after 'suspicious circumstances' call
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Around 7 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 19), officers from the Sutherlin Police Department responded to the 700 Block of E. Sixth Avenue for a "suspicious circumstances" call. It was reported there were two people who did not belong in the area and they were associated with two...
Hunt for Christmas trees and ornaments on the Willamette National Forest
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Permits are now available for cutting Christmas trees on National Forest lands and the Willamette National Forest will be the site of an ornament hunt on select trails. Christmas tree permits can be purchased online at Recreation.gov, in person from local vendors or from National Forest...
Springfield Police: Fatal adult club shooting stemmed from dispute
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say a dispute at Bobbi's VIP Room led to a shooting that ended with one man dead in the parking lot. Two men were shot at Bobbi's VIP at 1195 Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived to find one man in the parking lot and learned another had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
Eugene Street Crimes Unit officer recovers stolen E-bikes
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit officer recovered two e-bikes that were stolen near the end of July. On July 22, 2022, a home in Springfield was robbed, officials say that two expensive, distinctive, electric bikes were stolen. The EPD SCU officer began investigating the burglary and collaborated with Springfield Police detectives in order to recover the lost items, but after months the trail had gone cold.
Authors Showcase at Roseburg library to feature local writers
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Local writers covering a range of genres will discuss and sell their work at Roseburg Public Library’s Authors Showcase on Saturday, Dec. 3, the City of Roseburg said. The event coincides with the final day of the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library book sale....
Saving Grace partners up with BISSELL Pet Foundation to host reduced fee adoption event
ROSEBURG, Ore. — From the 1st of December, running through the 8th, Saving Grace is partnering up with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to host 'Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope' a reduced adoption fee event in efforts to find animals their 'furever' home. “Saving Grace is so excited to...
Alluvium steps up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to the unhoused
EUGENE, Ore. — Traditionally, the Whiteaker Thanksgiving Dinner has been a major community event for the unhoused in Eugene. But this year, Alluvium community Center will be stepping up to take on this role by hosting their own dinner for those without resources to celebrate the holiday. Alluvium is...
Stepson of deadly bus assault victim speaks out
EUGENE, Ore. — Derek Jules Dinnell was arraigned Monday afternoon on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Travis Allen Sanders Saturday morning in Eugene. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says there will be no preliminary hearing, and expects the case will be preassigned to a judge.
Oregon women's basketball hangs on to beat Southern Utah, remains undefeated
EUGENE, Ore. — The women of Oregon were outscored 21-7 in the 4th quarter Monday night, but had a big enough lead to survive a tough battle against Southern Utah with a 66-54 victory at Matthew Knight Arena. The No. 18 Ducks were led by Te-Hina Paopao who had...
World Cup fever in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The World Cup is underway, with the United States playing its opener Monday morning against Wales. KVAL Sports Director Hayden Herrera joined a group of fans supporting the red, white, and blue for a watch party in downtown Eugene. For the first time in eight years,...
