Little Rock, AR

mdmh-conway.com

Additional information from the Conway homicide investigation

Conway, Arkansas – A 25-year-old woman was allegedly found shot to death in her car outside a house, according to Conway Police, who are currently investigating the homicide. Early on Monday morning, it occurred on the 300 block of Reedy Road in Conway. No one has been detained as...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

BOLO Alerts issued for two separate incidents

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department issued BOLO alerts for two separate incidents, one for a missing truck and another for "fraudulent activity" at a Walmart. Police said in a Facebook post that a white Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with the license plate number: 454ZRF and a black...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Conway police investigating homicide of 25-year-old woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 3:15 p.m.:. Police in Conway are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman as a homicide. Authorities said this was still an active investigation and they were working towards identifying potential suspects. Police said they do not believe there is any threat to the...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

1 dead after shooting at North Little Rock apartment complex

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated 7:11 p.m.:. Earlier in the day on Monday at approximately 1:47 p.m. the North Little Rock Police Department's officers responded to the 400 block of North Palm Street in shots being fired report. When the officers arrived the officers located a male victim inside...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Little Rock police investigating multiple shootings on Rice Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating after reports of multiple shootings on Rice Street Saturday evening. According to LRPD, three people were shot on the 1900 block of Rice Street. LRPD officials aid that all three victims have been transported to local hospitals and their...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KFOR

‘You’re drunk, go home’: 8-pt buck freed from garage

A homeowner in Benton, Arkansas captured video of an 8-point buck in her garage, with its antlers stuck in shelves. When an animal control officer freed him, the buck just fell over, as if it fainted, while accidentally opening the garage refrigerator with his antlers as he fell.
BENTON, AR
KATV

BOLO: Jacksonville police need help locating a stolen truck and trailers

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department asking if anyone has seen or can help locate a stolen truck and trailers. A gray Silverado 1500 with the license plate number 601YGX, a gray 14-foot performance trailer with license plate number AB438839, and a red 7 by 16-foot cargo trailer with the license plate number AB523570 were stolen out of Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, AR

