Fernie Garcia says his “back is against the wall” against Brady Hiestand after “dissapointing” UFC debut: “I see a war”

Read full article on original website
Related
Leon Edwards refuses to “let go” of Jorge Masvidal altercation at UFC London: “I have to get it back in the octagon or in the street”
Leon Edwards has admitted he can’t let go of his 2019 interaction with Jorge Masvidal at UFC London. At this moment in time, Leon Edwards is on top of the world. He’s the UFC welterweight champion and with a trilogy fight against Kamaru Usman on the horizon, we’d say he’s almost certainly set for the biggest payday of his career.
Conor McGregor responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest diss: “You quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again”
Conor McGregor has responded to the latest diss from his long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov took part in a public speaking event in Toronto. The former lightweight champion discussed the recent success of coaching and his newly crowned champions, Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov. Makhachev attained UFC gold at UFC 280 by submitting Charles Oliveira. At the same time, his younger relative Usman picked up gold on Friday past at Bellator 288 over Patricky Pitbull. Two lightweight champions under two organisations.
Anthony Smith reflects on loss to Jon Jones, believes former champion is very beatable: “He’s not that good”
UFC light-heavyweight contender Anthony Smith feels he should’ve performed better against Jon Jones. ‘Lionheart’ and ‘Bones’ faced off in March 2019 at UFC 235. The bout was the biggest of Smith’s career. While he was previously an unranked gatekeeper at 185 pounds, his move to light-heavyweight the prior year had him positioned as one of the best in the weight class.
Khamzat Chimaev looks absolutely massive in latest social media post (Photo)
At this rate, judging by Khamzat Chimaev’s most-recent Instagram post, the rising star will be heading to heavyweight, never mind middleweight. The image of the bulked-up Chechen has fans wondering what weight division we may see him compete at next. The welterweight contender’s last fight was fought at 180lbs, and after missing weight against his scheduled bout with Nate Diaz at UFC 279 and the muscle mass he’s gained, 170lbs could be a thing of the past.
Anthony Smith vs. Jamahal Hill to headline March 11th UFC Fight Night event
The UFC has scheduled a massive light-heavyweight clash for next March. Earlier today, news broke that the 205-pound division was being shaken up. Due to an injury, Jiri Prochazka pulled out of UFC 282 next month and vacated his title. Along with that, Glover Teixeira was pulled from the event for unknown reasons.
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot
WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
Khamzat Chimaev strongly rejects Francis Ngannou’s fighter pay gripe: “He was speaking about living outside before”
Khamzat Chimaev has hit out at Francis Ngannou for criticising the Ultimate Fighting Championship over fighter pay. For the last few years, fighter pay has been a big issue in the UFC. From champions to contenders and beyond, many have had a thing or two to say on the matter.
Darren Till reveals the request he made to the UFC ahead of UFC 282 fight against Dricus Du Plessis
Darren Till doesn’t think there is any pressure on him ahead of his return fight at UFC 282 against Dricus Du Plessis. Till is set to return to the Octagon in Las Vegas against Du Plessis in his first fight in over a year since he suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson. The Brit is on a two-fight losing skid and has lost four of his last five overall.
Curtis Blaydes reacts to potentially being the opponent for Jon Jones’ heavyweight debut: “I’ll be ready for 5 rounds of war”
Curtis Blaydes is excited that he could potentially be the man to welcome Jon Jones to the UFC heavyweight division. Jones has hinted at a move to heavyweight for quite some time but has still yet to make the move. However, Dana White has confirmed Jones will fight in 2023 and they are targeting March as his return date.
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg added to the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her return to the boxing ring next month. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her rematch with Arlene Blencowe in April. In the main event of Bellator 279, ‘Angerfist’ put forth a great fight, and showed a lot of heart. However, Cyborg retained her title after five hard-fought rounds.
Michael Chandler hits back at accusations of being a dirty fighter in Dustin Poirier fight: “You’re just in there trying to survive”
UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler wants to make it clear that he’s not a dirty fighter. ‘Iron’ returned to action at UFC 281 earlier this month in New York City. Standing opposite the former Bellator champion was Dustin Poirier. ‘The Diamond’ was also looking to break back into title contention, having been out of action for nearly a year.
Cain Velasquez requests permission to compete in Lucha Libre wrestling event while on bail
Cain Velasquez is looking to compete at a Lucha Libre wrestling match on December 3 in Tempe, Arizona. On November 8, Velasquez was officially released on bail. The judge indicated he understood Velasquez’s danger but views it as an isolated incident. Due to Velasquez’s previous criminal history (none), his status as a father with children, his flight risk status (low), and his previously proposed set of stipulations.
Taila Santos bashes Valentina Shevchenko for supposedly turning down a rematch: “I showed she was no big deal”
UFC women’s flyweight contender Talia Santos isn’t happy with Valentina Shevchenko turning down a rematch. At UFC 275 in June, the two-faced off in the co-main event. The Brazilian headed into the fight as a massive underdog, and it was understandable. Prior to the event, Shevchenko had lost just two rounds total during her time at 125 pounds.
Jiri Prochazka issues statement after withdrawing from UFC 282, vacating light heavyweight title: “I’ll be back in six months and I’ll take the title whoever holds it” “
Jiri Prochazka has issued a statement after withdrawing from UFC 282. It was revealed on Wednesday that Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of his UFC 282 light heavyweight title fight against Glover Teixeira. He also vacated the light heavyweight title as he didn’t want to hold up the division and has now taken to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement.
Dana White details injury that forced Jiri Prochazka to withdraw from UFC 282 and vacate his title: “The worst shoulder injury the doctors have seen in UFC history”
Dana White has opened up on the injury that Jiri Prochazka has sustained. It was revealed on Wednesday that Prochazka has suffered a serious shoulder injury that saw him withdraw from his UFC 282 title fight against Glover Teixeira. He also decided to vacate the belt. According to Prochazka’s team,...
Larissa Pacheco expects Kayla Harrison to return for 2023 season after she wins PFL title: “I’m going to win and she will not take that”
Larissa Pacheco believes she is at her best ahead of her PFL Championship fight against Kayla Harrison. Pacheco fought Harrison twice in 2019 in the regular season and for the inaugural PFL women’s lightweight title with Harrison winning both by decision. Since then, Pacheco believes she is a true lightweight now and has only improved since their first two fights.
After being pulled from coaching at UFC Vegas 65, New Jersey Gaming Enforcement bans any betting involving James Krause
UFC fighter-turned-coach James Krause continues to be embroiled in controversy. The Missouri native was an active UFC roster member from 2013 to 2022. The former welterweight contender faced names such as Jorge Masvidal and Bobby Green. He ultimately retired earlier this year, having been out of the octagon since a 2020 win over Claudio Silva.
UFC middleweight Chris Curtis shares advice for Israel Adesanya on how to beat Alex Pereira in rematch: “At that point you just have to poison him”
UFC middleweight Chris Curtis shared some advice for Israel Adesanya on how to beat Alex Pereira in their rematch. Pereira continues to haunt Adesanya’s career after the Brazilian took out the long-time champ by TKO at UFC 281. The victory moved Pereira to 3-0 over Adesanya, 1-0 in MMA. The previous two wins came in Kickboxing in 2016 and 2017. In the first meeting, Pereira scored a unanimous decision, but in the second, he separated Adesanya from consciousness.
Paddy Pimblett reveals the secret to his extreme weight cutting and shares bold prediction for his upcoming fight at UFC 282: “Jared Gordon’s getting finished in the first”
Paddy Pimblett has revealed the secret behind his extreme weight cutting as he prepares to battle Jared Gordon. With a 3-0 record since entering the UFC, Paddy Pimblett is understandably on top of the world. He’s looked sharp in every performance, he continues to improve, and he has his sights set on the big time.
Brendan Schaub hoping the UFC books Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev next: “Khamzat would be a handful for him”
Fighter-turned-podcaster Brendan Schaub knows who he wants to see Alex Pereira fight next. ‘Poaton’ is fresh off his return at UFC 281 earlier this month in New York. Standing opposite the Brazilian was the-then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two men previously clashed twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0