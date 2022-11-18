News has been sparse as of late concerning Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who hasn’t been on the field for the Buckeyes since they played Iowa on Oct. 22. Smith-Njigba appeared briefly in the contest, hauling in one reception for seven yards, but he left shortly before halftime after appearing to tweak his hamstring, which has ailed him ever since the opener against Notre Dame. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said at the time that Smith-Njigba was on a pitch count that led to his early exit.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO