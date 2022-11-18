ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye Leaves: Dallan Hayden, Lathan Ransom, Noah Ruggles Earn Leaves

Andy Anders, BSB: One could argue graduate kicker Noah Ruggles had the single most clutch play of the game against Maryland. As such, he gets my Buckeye Leaf. Having had his previous extra point blocked, Ruggles took the field for a 46-yard field goal attempt with 47 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. A make, and Ohio State would go up 36-30 in the final moments. A miss, and Maryland would stay within a field goal and get solid field position.
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State “Hoping” To Have Jaxon Smith-Njigba Back This Season

News has been sparse as of late concerning Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who hasn’t been on the field for the Buckeyes since they played Iowa on Oct. 22. Smith-Njigba appeared briefly in the contest, hauling in one reception for seven yards, but he left shortly before halftime after appearing to tweak his hamstring, which has ailed him ever since the opener against Notre Dame. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said at the time that Smith-Njigba was on a pitch count that led to his early exit.
