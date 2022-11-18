Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Texans QB: Davis Mills out, Kyle Allen in vs. Miami, sources tell ESPN
While Coach Lovie Smith was silent on whether to bench signal-caller Davis Mills, sources revealed on Wednesday that there will be a change.
The Bayou Blitz Podcast - Can Saints Still Win the NFC South?
Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts: Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan discuss the New Orleans Saints victory over the Rams and whether or not they are poised for a run at the NFC South crown.
Comments / 0