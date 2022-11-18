ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 1 Georgia out to continue dominance of Georgia Tech

Top-ranked Georgia will look to secure consecutive undefeated regular seasons for the first time in school history by continuing its dominance over in-state rival Georgia Tech on Saturday in Athens, Ga. The game, which is nicknamed “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” has become as one-sided as any in the nation. Georgia has...
Williams scores 28 as Northern Illinois takes down LIU 86-61

CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP)Keshawn Williams scored 28 points as Northern Illinois beat LIU 86-61 on Wednesday. Williams shot 10 for 17 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free throw line for the Huskies (2-4). David Coit was 6 of 12 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) to add 17 points. Zarigue Nutter recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 8 from the floor.
Illinois visits Northwestern with slim division title hopes

Despite losing its last three games, Illinois still has a shot to represent the West Division in the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 3 — but three rivalry games must go their way this weekend. Not only do the Illini need Iowa to lose to Nebraska and Purdue...
