ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

Owasso PD arrested man accused of breaking into apartments, found standing over a sleeping woman

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Rnzm_0jFB40Lm00

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police arrested 23-year-old David Anthony Ward Jr., for a break-in investigators said happened Wednesday.

A woman reported that she was asleep in her bedroom Wednesday morning when she woke up and found a man standing over her bed with his pants pulled down. The man left the home, and the victim called 911.

Investigators searched the area within minutes, but the suspect had fled the area. Police could identify the suspect as Ward through Ring doorbell cameras and arrested him Thursday afternoon.

Owasso Police had five reported break-ins at the 98 Apartments and the Villas at Bailey Ranch between Nov. 6 and Nov. 16. Police told FOX23 they haven’t linked Ward to the other burglaries at this time, but they are investigating. Investigators said all the victims were women, and none of them lived in ground-level apartments.

“November sixth, we began investigating a series of break-ins at area apartment complexes,” said Owasso Police Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff. “It was definitely very concerning.”

Woodruff continued, “A single woman woke up in her bed with a man standing over her bed with his pants pulled down. Obviously, this is a very serious situation. We took it very seriously.”

Eighteen-year-old Mackenzie Shackelford told FOX23 she is the victim of Wednesday’s break-in. She said she doesn’t know if Ward was just pulling his pants down or if they were just falling off.

“The morning before actually, my mom saw him peeking through the windows into our bedroom,” she said. “She had warned me about it, but it’s something I kept in the back of my mind.”

“I woke up to my dog barking, and I made eye contact with this man in my bedroom. I immediately froze up,” she continued. “I didn’t know what to say. I didn’t know what to do.”

Shackelford said several scenarios ran through her mind when she woke up to a man in her room.

“As a girl, you think, ‘I’m about to get raped or attacked’ or something like that,” she said. “It was scary. Just a scary thing to happen to anybody.”

Police are continuing to investigate other burglaries to see if Ward has any connection.

This is a developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Police investigate armed robbery at midtown Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are investigating an armed robbery at a QuikTrip near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue Tuesday morning. Tulsa Police Lt. Matt Arnold said officers were called to the convenience store around 4 a.m. after a man took off with cash. Arnold said a white man with a dark green hoodie walked into the QuikTrip and asked for cigarettes. He then showed the store clerk a semi-automatic handgun in his waistband.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

OHP warns people about drunk driving during holidays

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said drunk drivers have caused property damage, injuries to bystanders and even, in some cases, death. OHP Lieutenant Mark Southall said accidents like this have disastrous consequences, but are some of the easiest to prevent. “Don’t drink anything at all before you...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash

JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
JENKS, OK
KRMG

South Tulsa Ida Red location reopens after car crashes through building

TULSA, Okla. — The Ida Red store in south Tulsa near 91st and Yale reopened less than 48 hours after a car smashed through the store front Monday. Employee Norma Gramm told FOX23 two employees were inside the store when the crash happened Monday morning. She said one woman was pushed by the car across the store and sent to the hospital, but both are okay.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa woman killed in Wagoner County crash

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a Tulsa woman is dead after a car crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. OHP said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. about four miles east of Wagoner. A Hyundai Elantra driven by 34-year-old Tonya Delozier, of Tulsa, was heading westbound on East 700 Road when the car went left of center into the other lane, hitting a truck headed eastbound.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Tulsa man discusses rare reaction to his fourth COVID-19 shot

TULSA, Okla. — A north Tulsa man says he suffered from what his cardiologist calls a one in a million reaction to his fourth COVID shot. 85-year-old Jessie Alexander said despite the reaction, he’d still get another booster. Alexander got the shot in September. He started to feel...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Health Dept.: RSV cases continue to rise

TULSA, Okla. — An El Reno teenager died from Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The Tulsa County Health Department (THD) said RSV cases continue to rise among children and older adults. Just last month, 13-year-old Daniel Maifield was enjoying teenage life and being what his family described as “adventurous.”
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Program will fund emergency home repairs for Broken Arrow residents

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A new Broken Arrow program will fund emergency home repairs for eligible residents. The Homeowner Emergency Repair Assistance Program benefits income-eligible, owner-occupied, single-family homeowners who live within Broken Arrow city limits. The city said the program will fund projects that are an immediate threat to the health and safety of residents.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Owasso Tree and Berry Farm opens 2022 Christmas season

OWASSO, Okla. — Bill Jacobs knows everything you need to know about Christmas trees. He grows 22,000 of them on seven fields over 5-year cycles on the Owasso Tree and Berry farm. Bill and his wife Paula have owned their tree and berry farm business for 42 years. His...
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
105K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy