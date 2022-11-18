ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown and Louisiana-Lafayette secure 76-72 OT win over SMU

DALLAS (AP)Jordan Brown scored 26 points, including four in the overtime, and Louisiana-Lafayette defeated SMU 76-72 on Tuesday night. Zhuric Phelps converted a three-point play for SMU with 24 seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied 67-67. Louisiana-Lafayette outscored SMU 9-5 in the extra period. Brown added eight rebounds...
