DALLAS (AP)Jordan Brown scored 26 points, including four in the overtime, and Louisiana-Lafayette defeated SMU 76-72 on Tuesday night. Zhuric Phelps converted a three-point play for SMU with 24 seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied 67-67. Louisiana-Lafayette outscored SMU 9-5 in the extra period. Brown added eight rebounds...

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO