Artem Lobov suing Conor McGregor for $30 million
It seems like the friendship between Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov has reached a breaking point, and that’s going to cost $30 million. According to The Independent, Lobov is suing McGregor over a deal for Proper No. Twelve whiskey, which has helped to catapult McGregor into one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.
Kayla Harrison says she’s not afraid of getting hit by Larissa Pacheco at PFL Championships
On Wednesday the PFL hosted a pre-fight press conference that featured all 12 of the fighters competing for the $1 million prize on Black Friday. When headliner and two-time champion, Kayla Harrison was asked about the potential of getting rocked for the first time, she replied with gusto. “Just because...
Sean O’Malley: ‘I know my next fight is for the title’
Top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley isn’t sure who will fight for the title next, but says his next fight will be for the championship. “I know my next fight is for the title,” O’Malley told ESPN. O’Malley defeated former titleholder Petr Yan in his...
Jiří Procházka injured, vacates belt, now Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev on for light heavyweight strap
What a wild time to be an MMA fan. On Wednesday afternoon, Kevin Iole broke the news that due to an injury to Jiří Procházka, he was out of his scheduled fight against former champion Glover Teixeira and had vacated his title. Also in the shocking tweet was the news that Teixeira would be declining the title fight so Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev was being promoted to the headliner and the title would be on the line.
Cain Velasquez granted permission to do pro wrestling event while out on bail
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was in court on Monday and requested permission to travel to Arizona to participate in a pro wrestling event. On Tuesday, he was granted his request by a judge. Santa Clara County judge Arthur Bocanegra ruled on Tuesday that Velasquez will be allowed to...
Paulo Costa says he doesn’t have a deal to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 284
Middleweight contender Paulo Costa is expected to face former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia on February 12, but Costa says he doesn’t have a deal in place. Last week, Costa posted on Twitter that he doesn’t have a deal to fight in Perth and that...
Jon Jones heavyweight fight might come down to ‘plan C’
We might be getting closer to a Jon Jones heavyweight fight. According to Nolan King of MMA Junkie, “Per sources close to the situation, if [Francis] Ngannou is ready, that’ll be the fight. If not, the UFC will have to go to Plan C, Jones vs. someone else. I’m told the UFC also has a matchup against Curtis Blaydes as a prospective safety net should Ngannou not be ready.”
Conor McGregor jabs back after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s slight
On Sunday, while speaking at an event in Toronto, former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov there some shade at his former opponent, Conor McGregor. “I hear long time ago when one guy was talking about ‘We’re here to take over.’ But we here to take over,” Nurmagomedov said of McGregor’s famous phrase in light of both of his students being crowned MMA champions in the span of just weeks.
