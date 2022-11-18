What a wild time to be an MMA fan. On Wednesday afternoon, Kevin Iole broke the news that due to an injury to Jiří Procházka, he was out of his scheduled fight against former champion Glover Teixeira and had vacated his title. Also in the shocking tweet was the news that Teixeira would be declining the title fight so Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev was being promoted to the headliner and the title would be on the line.

