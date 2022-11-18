Read full article on original website
WBBJ
West Tennessee church taking donations for upcoming giveaway
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A Greenfield church is hosting a free giveaway in December. Greenfield First Baptist Church says they will be hosting the giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Items available will include gently used clothes, household items, toys, and non-perishable food items. You can drop off items to be...
West Tennessee Christmas Parades for 2022
Visit Jackson, Tennessee shared a list of Christmas Parades in West Tennessee.
Lexington business ready for Black Friday
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Local businesses are bringing in customers with door prizes, sales, and holiday cheer. Davis’ Clothing is a local small business in Lexington that decided to prep for the holidays by bringing in custom gift wrapping, special hours for shopping, Christmas décor, and various sales that may last through the weekend.
Jackson councilman, church hosting Thanksgiving Day luncheon
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson city councilman, along with a church, are hosting a Thanksgiving Day luncheon. According to a news release, Councilman for District 2 Johnny Dodd is hosting the luncheon at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church at 225 Daugherty Street in Jackson on Thursday. The luncheon will be...
City of Jackson introduces new recycling challenge
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has introduced a new challenge to residents through the holiday season. The TerraCycle Solo Cup challenge allows citizens of the Hub City to participate and ship out any size Solo Cup, of any brand, to help the city in their new recycling challenge.
How to gift pets correctly during the holidays
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — With the holidays coming up, you may want to give someone a pet or get one yourself. The Carroll County Humane Society encourages you to adopt a pet. However, they want to avoid as many returns of pets as possible. If you’re going to give...
Santa Claus to hear wishes at Old Hickory Mall
JACKSON, Tenn. — Get those wishlists ready Jackson, because Santa Claus is coming to town!. Santa will make his grand entrance at Old Hickory Mall in Jackson on Wednesday, November 23. Santa’s workshop will be set up in the JCPenney Court, where he’ll be celebrating the season and hearing...
West Tennessean to appear in new movie ‘It’s Christmas Again’
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A special premiere will be taking place at the Princess Theatre to watch one local go from student to actor. “We’re going to have the red carpet premiere of ‘It’s Christmas Again‘ here. We’re featuring Jordan Williams. This is really unique because it’s not very often that we get to showcase a local cast member of a feature. And so we’re really looking forward to this as the community surrounds this event, plus with the message that it presents of the true meaning of Christmas,” said Weston Watts, with Princess Theatre.
LGBTQ+ resources available nationally, West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Saturday, November 19, a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado left five people dead, and 19 others injured. Since the shooting, the Colorado Springs community has been working to ensure those lost are remembered by their correct identity, as well as honored among the community.
Former McNairy County Robert K. Lee sheriff has died
MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office says a former sheriff has died. The sheriff’s office says that Sheriff Robert K. Lee, who served from 1982 to 1994, has died. They say he was the first sheriff to serve three consecutive four year terms. Before...
Annual Thanksgiving dinner brings the community together
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local church opens its doors to the community for an early Thanksgiving dinner. First Baptist Church, Bemis had their annual Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday evening, starting with worship, prayer and an emphasis on community and giving thanks. One of the participants, eleven year old, Alyvia...
Housing study, Great Wolf Lodge discussed during Nov. meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Board of Commissioners held its November meeting. With big companies coming into Jackson in the next few years, it was announced that a housing study will be performed to see how the significant growth of residents will affect the city. Kyle Spurgeon, the...
Ribbon cutting welcomes new business to Humboldt
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Penguin Michoacana Gourmet held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday. The restaurant features various Mexican foods like homemade tamales and fresh paletas. The Humboldt Chamber of Commerce brought out the big scissors and ribbon for the cutting around noon. The restaurant is family-owned and operated. The owner...
Doris Ervin Crawford
Doris Ervin Crawford, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 12:30 P.M. until the service hour at 2:00 P.M.
North Madison County road to close temporarily next week
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A northern Madison County road is being temporarily closed next week. Starting at 8:30 a.m. on November 28, Old Medina Road will be closed at the railroad just north of the Forked Deer River near Bakers Chapel Road. They say traffic that uses Old Medina...
Mrs. Rose Mary Bruce
Services for Mrs. Rose Mary Bruce, age 72 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Gospel Temple Holiness Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6:00-7:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.
Hands Up! receives award from local program
JACKSON, Tenn. — Hands Up! has gotten some recognition from the Jackson Award Program. According to a news release, Hands Up! was awarded the 2022 Best of Jackson Award in the Preschool category. The release says that the Jackson Award Program is set up to identify companies that have...
Former firefighter pleads guilty to series of West Tennessee arsons
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former volunteer firefighter has pled guilty to a series of arsons in West Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 27-year-old Codie Austin Clark was arrested in April 2021 in connection to a fire at New Salem Presbyterian Church in Sharon. The TBI...
Police department presents check to cancer center
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The proceeds from the Savannah Police Department‘s Pink Patch Project were presented to a local cancer center. A check of $2,000 was given by Savannah police officials to the Darryl Worley Cancer Treatment Center staff. The department, along with 22 Fence Company, raised the finds...
Carolyn M. Hodges
Carolyn M. Hodges, age 77, resident of Arlington, Tennessee and wife of the late Jim Hodges, departed this life Saturday afternoon, November 19, 2022 at her home. Carolyn was born February 27, 1945 in Tazewell, Virginia. She was a homemaker throughout her life and enjoyed shopping, known to her as “retail therapy”. Carolyn loved her house and enjoyed making improvements and decorating. She adored her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
