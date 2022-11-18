ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes.
DC News Now

Alex Ovechkin scores 790th goal, Capitals beat Flyers in OT

WASHINGTON (AP) – Alex Ovechkin believed the Washington Capitals were always in the game against the Philadelphia Flyers despite trailing. So when he got the puck on his stick in overtime off a perfect pass from Dylan Strome, the best goal-scorer of this generation knew what he had to do. “I just have to hit […]
