Ayakashi Triangle Reveals Anime's Release Date in First Trailer
Ayakashi Triangle might be tough to keep up with outside of Japan, but fans will have a new way to explore it soon as the anime has officially revealed its release date together with the debut of its very first trailer! Kentaro Yabuki's original manga started to get an official English language simulpub release together with the other franchises currently running in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but things changed as the series continued. As fans might know about the creator, things got pretty spicy pretty quickly and the series has changed platforms quite a bit over its run as a result.
Avatar 2's Box Office Success Nearly Guaranteed Thanks to Surprising News
Despite James Cameron revealing that they have a plan in place in case Avatar: The Way of Water is a box office bomb, the financial success of the film just got as close to a guarantee for its success as a blockbuster can in the modern era. According to Variety, 20th Century Studios confirmed on Chinese social media site Sina Weibo that the highly anticipated sequel will be released in China on December 16, the same day that it's release in North America and other territories. Avatar: The Way of Water debuting in China marks one of the few American blockbusters in the past few years to have been released in the territory.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Taps Into Power's Best Moment Yet
Chainsaw Man is now making its way through the Fall 2022 anime schedule as one of the most popular series of the season, and one awesome cosplay has tapped into Power's best moment in the anime so far! The first season of the adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has been a massive success with fans, and that's saying quite a lot as the manga was already a monstrous success in its own right before the anime made its full premiere. It's likely due to fans being introduced to the series' roster of characters, and this is most definitely led by Power.
Marvel Puts Spider-Man in a Rap Battle With Eminem (Yes, Really)
Spider-Man will be going up a different kind of foe, in a very different kind of battle. Marvel has revealed that Spider-Man vs. Eminem is about to be an actual thing, as the Wall-Crawler will face Slim Shady in a rap battle! Not to worry, though: Spider-Man rapping against Eminem isn't about to be some weird twist in Marvel Universe canon: Instead, an image of Spidey and Eminem facing-off over the mic has been revealed as the variant cover design for Amazing Spider-Man #1 (Legacy #895), which will be launching a new era of Spider-Man stories, and is now on sale!
Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at New Arc
Dragon Ball Super is gearing up to finally end its hiatus and come back with new chapters, and to celebrate the series has shared the first look at what fans can expect from the next big arc! When Chapter 87 of the manga ended the Granolah the Survivor arc earlier this Summer, fans were excited about all of the potential places the story could go next. Unfortunately, there was an unexpected wait as the manga went on an extended hiatus to get properly prepared for the next new arc. Thankfully, the wait is over as the next arc of the series is almost here at last.
Hunter x Hunter to Hit Major Milestone With Upcoming Chapter
Hunter x Hunter might have been out of the spotlight for years, thanks to an injury that creator Yoshihiro Togashi suffered thanks to his manga career, but the manga recently returned with new chapters continuing the Succession Contest Arc. With the artist hard at work when it comes to new installments in the hunter universe, Togashi once again took to his Twitter account to offer a big milestone for his manga when it comes to an upcoming chapter.
Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial
Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.
Disney Board Was Reportedly Hoping to Fire Bob Chapek for a Long Time
The entertainment industry was stunned on Sunday when it was announced that Bob Iger had returned as CEO of The Walt Disney Company, replacing his successor, Bob Chapek. The move was a surprising one, considering that Iger had previously retired in 2020, but according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Disney's board had been hoping to fire Chapek for quite some time with discussion about the matter going back as far as a director's meeting in late June.
Bob Iger Sends Note to Disney Employees After Replacing Bob Chapek as CEO
In what could end up as the biggest entertainment news of the year, Bob Iger has found his way back to Disney. Late Sunday night, Iger was named the new Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, a role he previously held from 2005 to 2020. This time around, Iger replaced his successor Bob Chapek after a tumultuous time atop the company that lasted just under three years. Iger wasted little time before hitting the ground running, sending a company-wide e-mail to the employees of Disney.
God of War Ragnarok Becomes Biggest PlayStation Launch Ever
While it was assumed that God of War Ragnarok would be a massive success for PlayStation to close out 2022, it turns out that the game has done better than expected. Since first launching back in 1994, PlayStation has gone on to have a number of successful franchises. The Last of Us, Uncharted, Ratchet & Clank, and Gran Turismo are just some of the many big properties that have spawned from PlayStation. And while these franchises are all big in their own right, none of them have ever had a game sell as well at launch as God of War Ragnarok.
Marvel's Avengers Reveals Winter Soldier Trailer, Livestream Details
James Buchanan Barnes is coming to Marvel's Avengers later this month, and Crystal Dynamics is starting to reveal a lot more information about the game's take on the Winter Soldier. Today, the developer dropped an all-new lore trailer offering details about Bucky's history from the comics, as well as how he'll fit into the narrative of the game. It seems the Winter Soldier's history will closely follow what we've seen from the comics by Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting, but the trailer also reveals the impact that the A-Day disaster had on Bucky.
Fire Force Cosplay Warms Up for Season 3 With Tamaki
Fire Force will soon be coming back for a third round of the anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is keeping the fires warm with Tamaki Kotatsu! The original run of Atsushi Okubo's manga series came to an end earlier this year, but thankfully it was far from the end of the franchise as a whole. While the second season of the anime wrapped up its run some time ago without any tease about the potential future of the anime, the end of the manga's run came with the major announcement that the anime would be returning for a third season.
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
Demon Slayer Season Three Teases a Big Update With New Poster
The Demon Slayer Corps added Tanjiro and his strong young monster hunters to their ranks and the Shonen protagonists have been put through some terrifying battles as a result. Following the Entertainment District Arc's conclusion, the Swordsmith Village Arc is the next storyline that will kick off season three. With a new trailer release presumably planned to arrive at this year's Jump Festa, a new poster has dropped that takes fans to the past to prepare them for the future.
Top Gun: Maverick Release Date on Paramount+ Announced
Top Gun: Maverick was the breakout hit movie of 2022, and fans will soon get the opportunity to stream it from the comfort of their homes on Paramount+. After more than 20 years, Tom Cruise returned to the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell for Top Gun: Maverick. The original Top Gun was one of Tom Cruise's early successes in Hollywood, showing he could headline an action-packed popcorn flick. Even with theaters still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Top Gun: Maverick was a juggernaut at the box office, even besting Spider-Man: No Way Home during the Labor Day weekend. Paramount+ will soon add Top Gun: Maverick to its catalog of subscribers.
Popeye Announces First Manga With Special First Look (Exclusive)
You might think the world knows all there is to Popeye the Sailor Man, but that could not be further from the truth. Soon, publisher King Features Syndicate plans to prove that truth to fans with help from a special comic. After all, Eye Lie Popeye plans to bring the infamous sailor into the world of manga, and the exciting tale will pay homage to some of shonen's best series.
Black Adam Shocking Digital Release Date Announced
The hierarchy of power in the video on demand world is about to change. On Monday, Warner Bros. officially announced the digital and home release dates for Black Adam — and they might not be what some were expecting. Black Adam is set to hit digital platforms on Tuesday, November 22nd, exactly one month after the film initially debuted in theaters. It will then be arriving on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. This comes after the film has already hit several box office milestones in the month since it first debuted, but is still reportedly banned from being released in China, alongside the fall's other big superhero movie, Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It also comes after current Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has indicated that there will be some experimentation with the release strategies of certain films, instead of trying to shuffle films from theaters to their HBO Max streaming service right away.
Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2022
After rolling out the complete list of new content coming to Netflix in December, the streaming service has also given us the bad news and revealed the titles that will be departing next month as well. Luckily for subscribers the list of titles that will be unavailable throughout the month isn't that extensive and the bulk of the content that is departing will still be available for the entire month and will only leave on January 1st, 2023.
New GTA Online Challenge Promises Players a Surprise Reward
GTA Online players have been tasked once again with completing a community challenge in exchange for a reward, but this time, Rockstar Games isn't telling players what they stand to win. Instead, Rockstar teased in the latest GTA Online weekly update that players who partake in The Heist Challenge that's going on starting now will have to accumulate a staggering GTA$2 trillion as a community if they hope to succeed in this year's challenge. Should they be able to do so, players will get a "special reward coming later this year."
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Pokemon Designs Fall Flat in One Way
While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new Pokemon designs are among the best we've seen in years, the game surprisingly doesn't do much with its newly introduced convergent evolution gimmick. Since Pokemon Sun and Moon, The Pokemon Company has played around with its rules on Pokemon design and evolutions. First were the regional forms, which were initially seen in the Alolan region and then appeared in Galar (Pokemon Sword and Shield), Hisui (Pokemon Legends: Arceus), and now to a lesser extent Paldea (Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.) The Galar region then took the concept of regional forms one step further, with several regional forms receiving all new evolutions – Mr. Ryme, Obstagoon, Cursola, and Runerigus all were new Pokemon that came from regional forms of existing Pokemon. More recently, Pokemon Legends: Arceus returned to non-regional forms getting new evolutions, something we hadn't seen since Pokemon Diamond and Pearl – Wyrdeer, Ursaluna, and Kleavor all evolved from regular forms of previous Pokemon.
