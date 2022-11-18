Read full article on original website
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
ComicBook
New GTA Online Challenge Promises Players a Surprise Reward
GTA Online players have been tasked once again with completing a community challenge in exchange for a reward, but this time, Rockstar Games isn't telling players what they stand to win. Instead, Rockstar teased in the latest GTA Online weekly update that players who partake in The Heist Challenge that's going on starting now will have to accumulate a staggering GTA$2 trillion as a community if they hope to succeed in this year's challenge. Should they be able to do so, players will get a "special reward coming later this year."
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets Most Divisive Game Yet
Xbox Game Pass has today added what might be the most divisive game on the platform. Considering just how many titles are available via Game Pass, it stands to reason that not all of them would be beloved by subscribers. Still, it stands to reason that no other game on Xbox's video game subscription service has divided fans as much as the title it has brought to the library today.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Fans Get an Unexpected Surprise on Anniversary
Yesterday, the Xbox 360 celebrated its 17-year anniversary. That's right, it's been 17 years since the Xbox 360 was released in 2005. And to this day, it remains Xbox's best-selling console and by a comfortable margin. What made the Xbox 360 so popular? Well, it was at the cutting edge of online console gaming and saw the birth of Xbox series like Gears of War. It was a great and increasingly nostalgic console. And it had a great controller as well. While it's viewed fondly now, the original Xbox controller was far from the greatest. It was too big and too heavy. So when the smaller and sleeker Xbox 360 controller was revealed it got a lot of Xbox fans excited. And it delivered. The Xbox 360 controller was the best controller of that generation and is still one of the best modern controllers.
ComicBook
Steam Finally Adding One of 2020's Most Popular Games
PC players who use Valve's Steam platform are finally going to be able to buy and play one of the most popular games that launched back in 2020. For a prolonged period of time, video game publisher Ubisoft has chosen to only release its titles on PC via its own Ubisoft Connect launcher. And while fans have called for this trend to come to an end, Ubisoft has largely opted to stay the course with its decision for the time being. Luckily, after so many requests, one of the most popular Ubisoft titles of the past couple of years will be landing on Steam early next month.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Becomes Biggest PlayStation Launch Ever
While it was assumed that God of War Ragnarok would be a massive success for PlayStation to close out 2022, it turns out that the game has done better than expected. Since first launching back in 1994, PlayStation has gone on to have a number of successful franchises. The Last of Us, Uncharted, Ratchet & Clank, and Gran Turismo are just some of the many big properties that have spawned from PlayStation. And while these franchises are all big in their own right, none of them have ever had a game sell as well at launch as God of War Ragnarok.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Reveals Winter Soldier Trailer, Livestream Details
James Buchanan Barnes is coming to Marvel's Avengers later this month, and Crystal Dynamics is starting to reveal a lot more information about the game's take on the Winter Soldier. Today, the developer dropped an all-new lore trailer offering details about Bucky's history from the comics, as well as how he'll fit into the narrative of the game. It seems the Winter Soldier's history will closely follow what we've seen from the comics by Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting, but the trailer also reveals the impact that the A-Day disaster had on Bucky.
ComicBook
Days Gone 2 Petition Has Almost 200,000 Signatures
A Days Gone 2 petition from two years ago is closing in on a landmark of 200,000 signatures, showing PlayStation that there is substantial demand for a sequel. Released in 2019, Days Gone from Bend Studio released to a 71 on Metacritic, a decent score but not for first-party PlayStation games which often land anywhere between 85 and 95. That said, despite the game stumbling with critics and suffering a messy launch, it sold very well. Typically, if a game sells very well, especially a new IP, a sequel is a lock, but PlayStation has shown in the past it's willing to pull the plug on games that don't land with critics and so far it looks like Days Gone will be the most recent example of this. And this is where the petition comes into play.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Surprised With New Free Perks
Microsoft has surprised Xbox Game Pass subscribers with some new, free perks that can be claimed at this very moment. While many of the benefits associated with Game Pass revolve around the library of games on Xbox and PC that can be accessed, Microsoft oftentimes partners with other companies to make the service that much better. Now, that trend has continued once again, this time through a new partnership with Apple.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 12 Teased to Bring Back Fan-Favorite Feature
A fan-favorite feature from previous Mortal Kombat games could be making a return in Mortal Kombat 12. As of this weekend, longtime Mortal Kombat director Ed Boon informed eager fans that developer NetherRealm Studio's next game is either going to be that of Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 12. And while we don't yet know which direction the company will go in, assuming that MK12 is next on tap, it sounds like Boon might want to bring back a mode that hasn't been seen in over 15 years.
