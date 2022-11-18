Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Animal Care and Control is asking for help finding who is responsible for burning a dog Tuesday night in Nashville. An Animal Control Officer responded to a call for help on Wednesday morning for a dog that was hurt. The officer found Diamond, who had been set on fire by someone and needed emergency care. MACC rushed the dog to the emergency vet and paid for her care using the Emergency Medical Fund that is donated by Friends of MACC Nashville. MACC says that while the dog, named Diamond. now has less swelling she still has a long road to recovery.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO