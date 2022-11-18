Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Metro Police search for 17-year-old charged with deadly shooting at Watkins Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An arrest order has been issued for a 17-year-old charged with criminal homicide for a November shooting. Metro Police report a Juvenile Court arrest order was issued for Alarenta Waters for a shooting at Watkins Park on 17th Ave. North which left 19-year-old Terriana Johnson dead.
fox17.com
Man facing drug, weapons charges in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man with a lengthy criminal background was arrested Wednesday in Putnam County on drugs and weapons charges. Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office took Robert Carper Jr. into custody. The sheriff's office says the arrest resulted from a traffic stop back in January where Carper was in possession of 7.44 ounces of methamphetamine, which is worth around $6,000.
fox17.com
Murfreesboro Police arrest man on domestic violence charges after three-hour standoff
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was arrested for allegedly strangling his girlfriend after a three-hour standoff took place between police and the suspect who self-barricaded himself inside a home. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) reports that Rush Colvin surrendered himself around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after about three hours of...
fox17.com
Franklin gun shop owners plead guilty to false record keeping
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The three co-owners of Franklin Gun Shop in Williamson County, Tennessee, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges made in September, according to U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. The charges occurred after a federal regulatory inspection by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) found that records had not been kept properly at the firearm business.
fox17.com
Here's who contacted the Dept. of Children's Services before a homeless toddler died
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is continuing to learn more information about who exactly reached out to the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) about Ariel Rose before she passed away. The 23-month-old had been seen at Brookmeade Park back in March. Ariel died at a transitional...
fox17.com
Hunters Lane 14-year-old charged with carrying gun on campus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Hunters Lane High School student has been charged with carrying a gun on campus. The 14-year-old was charged after schools officials received an anonymous tip tat he has a firearm, Metro Police report. The 9th grade student was removed from class due to the...
fox17.com
Tennessee family searches for answers in farmer's gruesome murder
When someone confesses to a murder in a suicide note, you would think the case would be solved. But a family in Benton County is far from satisfied with this confession, and you are about to find out why:. Tim Ring worked hard all his life. For 20 years he...
fox17.com
Clarksville Police search for 49-year-old man
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are searching for a 49-year-old man who was reported missing earlier in November. Jason Spencer's son reported him missing on Nov. 14, but said Spencer last left their house on Rebecca Lane on Nov. 9, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports. He left the...
fox17.com
Nashville man says he was robbed, shot in home invasion before dying at hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the death of a 29-year-old who says he was shot by a person in a ski mask. Michael Hutchins was dropped off at a hospital on Sunday night with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Hutchins was able to tell staff someone with a ski mask forced entry to his home on Jefferson Street and robbed him before the shooting.
fox17.com
Todd and Julie Chrisley's son hospitalized after car crash on TN highway
Reality television show stars Todd and Julie Chrisley's 16-year-old son was hospitalized after a car accident on a Tennessee Highway, FOX News confirmed. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reported that the crash occurred on Nov. 12. The department adds that a vehicle was at a complete stop in the lane of traffic when the driver of the vehicle said he felt another vehicle, driven by Grayson Chrisley, hit him from behind.
fox17.com
Tennessee leaders respond to death of toddler who lived at homeless park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News first told you about a 23-month-old who was seen at Brookmeade Park back in March. That toddler, named Ariel Rose, died Nov. 11 at a transitional housing facility in North Nashville. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Ariel’s grandfather and...
fox17.com
TBI: Missing toddler out of Robertson County found safe
UPDATE: The TBI reports Aurora Meyer has been found safe. Her non-custodial grandmother is in custody. ---- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Aurora Meyer. The TBI issued the alert on behalf of the Robertson County Sheriff's Office Monday morning. The two-year-old was last...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro Police search for missing 31-year-old woman
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing 31-year-old woman was was reported missing on Nov. 18. The family of Eleni Kassa said she did not pick up her daughter from school and has not been seen or heard from since the morning of Nov. 17, Murfreesboro Police report.
fox17.com
Dickson County mom still fighting for school bus access for son with disabilities
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A mom in Dickson County says she is still fighting to get transportation to school for her son with disabilities. FOX 17 News first reported Monday that Dickson County Schools does not provide a school bus for 7-year-old Kameron Beechum, who has a progressive disorder that impacts his mobility. He walks on his own, using a walker occasionally if he’s walking long distances.
fox17.com
Metro Animal Care and Control asking for information on burned dog
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Animal Care and Control is asking for help finding who is responsible for burning a dog Tuesday night in Nashville. An Animal Control Officer responded to a call for help on Wednesday morning for a dog that was hurt. The officer found Diamond, who had been set on fire by someone and needed emergency care. MACC rushed the dog to the emergency vet and paid for her care using the Emergency Medical Fund that is donated by Friends of MACC Nashville. MACC says that while the dog, named Diamond. now has less swelling she still has a long road to recovery.
fox17.com
Dickson County mom desperate for ride to school for son with disabilities
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Seven-year-old Kameron Beechum is like most kids his age. When he’s not outside tossing the football, you can find him inside playing on his iPad. Kameron also has a rare disorder, Carcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which makes it a bit difficult for him to get...
fox17.com
GOBBLE GOBBLE: Newborns at Williamson Medical Center dressed as turkeys for Thanksgiving
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Newborns at Williamson Medical Center are ready for their first Thanksgiving!. The babies have been decked out in turkey hats and booties created by Bizzy Bee Crochet. Check out the gallery to see the cuteness. Get reports like this and all the news of...
fox17.com
Dozens of animals at risk in Smith County due to zoning dispute
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Dozens of animals in Smith County are in danger Tuesday night all over a zoning dispute. Smith County Humane raised $100,000 on its own to build the county's first-ever animal shelter only to see roadblocks from county leaders. Dr. Lindsey Dixon, owner of Smith County...
fox17.com
Fire damages home on Mimosa Drive in Antioch
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fire damaged a home on Mimosa Drive early Tuesday morning. The Nashville Fire Department says that crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters quickly fought back the flames with an interior attack and extinguished the fire. NFD says that nobody...
fox17.com
'Near collapse' TN state leaders call on governor for Dept. of Children Services reform
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — State leaders are calling on the Governor Bill Lee to step in, as the Department of Children Services (DCS) is "near collapse." When these kids have nowhere else to turn, DCS Commissioner Margie Quinn says some end up in offices, or even hospitals for 100 days at a time.
