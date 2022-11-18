ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Man facing drug, weapons charges in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man with a lengthy criminal background was arrested Wednesday in Putnam County on drugs and weapons charges. Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office took Robert Carper Jr. into custody. The sheriff's office says the arrest resulted from a traffic stop back in January where Carper was in possession of 7.44 ounces of methamphetamine, which is worth around $6,000.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Franklin gun shop owners plead guilty to false record keeping

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The three co-owners of Franklin Gun Shop in Williamson County, Tennessee, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges made in September, according to U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. The charges occurred after a federal regulatory inspection by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) found that records had not been kept properly at the firearm business.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Hunters Lane 14-year-old charged with carrying gun on campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Hunters Lane High School student has been charged with carrying a gun on campus. The 14-year-old was charged after schools officials received an anonymous tip tat he has a firearm, Metro Police report. The 9th grade student was removed from class due to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Clarksville Police search for 49-year-old man

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are searching for a 49-year-old man who was reported missing earlier in November. Jason Spencer's son reported him missing on Nov. 14, but said Spencer last left their house on Rebecca Lane on Nov. 9, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports. He left the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Nashville man says he was robbed, shot in home invasion before dying at hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the death of a 29-year-old who says he was shot by a person in a ski mask. Michael Hutchins was dropped off at a hospital on Sunday night with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Hutchins was able to tell staff someone with a ski mask forced entry to his home on Jefferson Street and robbed him before the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
Todd and Julie Chrisley's son hospitalized after car crash on TN highway

Reality television show stars Todd and Julie Chrisley's 16-year-old son was hospitalized after a car accident on a Tennessee Highway, FOX News confirmed. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reported that the crash occurred on Nov. 12. The department adds that a vehicle was at a complete stop in the lane of traffic when the driver of the vehicle said he felt another vehicle, driven by Grayson Chrisley, hit him from behind.
NASHVILLE, TN
TBI: Missing toddler out of Robertson County found safe

UPDATE: The TBI reports Aurora Meyer has been found safe. Her non-custodial grandmother is in custody. ---- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Aurora Meyer. The TBI issued the alert on behalf of the Robertson County Sheriff's Office Monday morning. The two-year-old was last...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Murfreesboro Police search for missing 31-year-old woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing 31-year-old woman was was reported missing on Nov. 18. The family of Eleni Kassa said she did not pick up her daughter from school and has not been seen or heard from since the morning of Nov. 17, Murfreesboro Police report.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Dickson County mom still fighting for school bus access for son with disabilities

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A mom in Dickson County says she is still fighting to get transportation to school for her son with disabilities. FOX 17 News first reported Monday that Dickson County Schools does not provide a school bus for 7-year-old Kameron Beechum, who has a progressive disorder that impacts his mobility. He walks on his own, using a walker occasionally if he’s walking long distances.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
Metro Animal Care and Control asking for information on burned dog

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Animal Care and Control is asking for help finding who is responsible for burning a dog Tuesday night in Nashville. An Animal Control Officer responded to a call for help on Wednesday morning for a dog that was hurt. The officer found Diamond, who had been set on fire by someone and needed emergency care. MACC rushed the dog to the emergency vet and paid for her care using the Emergency Medical Fund that is donated by Friends of MACC Nashville. MACC says that while the dog, named Diamond. now has less swelling she still has a long road to recovery.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dozens of animals at risk in Smith County due to zoning dispute

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Dozens of animals in Smith County are in danger Tuesday night all over a zoning dispute. Smith County Humane raised $100,000 on its own to build the county's first-ever animal shelter only to see roadblocks from county leaders. Dr. Lindsey Dixon, owner of Smith County...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Fire damages home on Mimosa Drive in Antioch

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fire damaged a home on Mimosa Drive early Tuesday morning. The Nashville Fire Department says that crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters quickly fought back the flames with an interior attack and extinguished the fire. NFD says that nobody...
NASHVILLE, TN

