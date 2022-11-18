ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Ice skating rink open Friday at JCC

Ice skating and the curling lane will open on Friday, Nov. 25 at the Winter Campus at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown. The Winter Campus will be open on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 pm to 8 pm, and from noon to 6 pm to on Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 1.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Send your letters to Santa in Salem

There’s a place in Salem for kids to mail their wishes to Santa Claus. The Salem Parks & Recreation Department announced that the Jolly Old Elf has placed a special Letters to Santa mailbox inside the Salem Parks Office, located at 2222 Oak Street. The mailbox, easily identified by...
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 21st

Vindicator file photo / November 15, 1987 | Tom Stofac, president of the Austintown Optimist Club, presented the sweepstakes trophy to Audrey Chang of Warren John F. Kenney High School after the JFK team won first place at the Austintown Fitch meet 35 years ago. Individual event winners were, seated from left, Susie Gysegem, Howland; Marie Sesta, JFK; Connie Bertilacci, Fitch; Anne Moliterno, Fitch; standing, Scott Benaglio, JFK; Bob Segall, Howland, Bob Hohman, Louisville; Erick LaSher, JFK, and Tony Cantelmo, JFK.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Funeral, procession Monday for Firefighter Thomas Harkelrode II

A funeral service and procession are scheduled Monday for a veteran Trumbull County Firefighter who passed away at the age of 35. Services will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on North Park Ave. in Warren for Thomas Harkelrode II.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Part of Leffingwell Road closed for a month

The estimated 1,900 cars and trucks that travel along part of Leffingwell Road in Canfield each day will have to take a detour for the next 30 days. That’s how long the Mahoning County Engineer says Leffingwell will be closed between U.S. Route 62 and Route 46 during a bridge replacement project which is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 21.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Western Reserve Road closure moves on Monday

Beginning Monday, November 28 through December 22, Western Reserve Road, will be closed to traffic between Market Street and Glenwood Avenue from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm, according to the Mahoning County Engineers' office. One lane of the road will be open to traffic between 5:30 pm to 6:30 am...
WFMJ.com

Mercer County schools win awards in PennDOT 'Paint the Plow' contest

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's (PennDOT) northwest region has announced the District 1 winner of its "Paint the Plow" safety outreach contest. Farrell High School was selected for the "Fan Favorite" award, which was determined by online votes on PennDOT's website. The winning plow depicted melting ice falling onto a...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Rep. Mark Longietti hired as Hermitage Director of Business & Community Development

The City of Hermitage has announced on Wednesday that Representative for Pennsylvania's 7th District, Mark Longietti has been hired as the city's Director of Business & Community Development. Longietti will assume this position effective January 3, 2023. Longietti has served as Pennsylvania's 7th District Representative for eight terms before announcing...
HERMITAGE, PA
WFMJ.com

Designated zones allow for safe online transactions

People who buy, sell, and trade items online may be having second thoughts about conducting such transactions after recent reports of violence during two such meetings in Warren. Some local police departments have created special surveillance monitored “Safe Zones” for e-commerce exchanges. One such zone is in the...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Grove City College professor named editor of popular conservative publication

A political science professor at Grove City College has been named editor of popular conservative publication, The American Spectator. Dr. Paul Kengor, who had already served as a senior editor and regular contributor to the publication was selected by American Spectator founder and longtime editor-in-chief, R. Emmett Tyrrell Junior. Kengor...
GROVE CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Suspect accused of shooting Girard man to death indicted

A suspect accused of murdering a Girard man has been indicted in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday. According to court records, 18-year-old Keimariyon Ross was indicted on two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault and one count of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren police say Farrell man fatally shot by 17-year-old

Police have released the identity of a man who they say was shot, allegedly by a 17-year-old boy, during a meeting to buy, sell or trade a cell phone. According to a police report, 37-year-old Brice Hilton of Farrell, Pennsylvania was shot to death by Gavin Roberts, 17, of Warren at Colonial Street and South Feederle Drive SE at around 8 p.m. Saturday.
FARRELL, PA
WFMJ.com

Billboards of UAW concerns appearing in Warren

Ultium Cells began production in Lordstown in August of this year. By mid-September, the workers at Ultium Cells battery plant in Lordstown voted to strike for recognition from General Motors and union authorization cards were signed by 85 percent of Ultium Cells employees. But if you drive through Trumbull county,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy