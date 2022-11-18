Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Ice skating rink open Friday at JCC
Ice skating and the curling lane will open on Friday, Nov. 25 at the Winter Campus at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown. The Winter Campus will be open on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 pm to 8 pm, and from noon to 6 pm to on Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 1.
WFMJ.com
Warren Family Mission to host first in-person Thanksgiving dinner since 2019
The Warren Family Mission extends its holiday greetings as it enters the season of giving by hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner in person for the first time since 2019. The dinner is free and open to the public and will last from noon until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at 155 Tod Ave, NW in Warren.
WFMJ.com
Send your letters to Santa in Salem
There’s a place in Salem for kids to mail their wishes to Santa Claus. The Salem Parks & Recreation Department announced that the Jolly Old Elf has placed a special Letters to Santa mailbox inside the Salem Parks Office, located at 2222 Oak Street. The mailbox, easily identified by...
WFMJ.com
eXp Realty to celebrate opening of Boardman office with ribbon cutting ceremony
Wendy Perez and her team at eXp Realty, a real estate brokerage subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc., will celebrate the opening of a new office in Boardman with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, November 29 at 11:00 a.m. The new office will be located at 6715 Tippecanoe Road...
WFMJ.com
Mural commemorating passage of 19th Amendment on display at Youngstown YMCA
A mural commemorating the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted women in the United States the right to vote, will be on display at the YMCA of Youngstown until the end of November. Local artist and senior partner of Johnson and Johnson Firm, Attorney Nils Paul Johnson Jr. utilized...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 21st
Vindicator file photo / November 15, 1987 | Tom Stofac, president of the Austintown Optimist Club, presented the sweepstakes trophy to Audrey Chang of Warren John F. Kenney High School after the JFK team won first place at the Austintown Fitch meet 35 years ago. Individual event winners were, seated from left, Susie Gysegem, Howland; Marie Sesta, JFK; Connie Bertilacci, Fitch; Anne Moliterno, Fitch; standing, Scott Benaglio, JFK; Bob Segall, Howland, Bob Hohman, Louisville; Erick LaSher, JFK, and Tony Cantelmo, JFK.
WFMJ.com
Town hall meeting to be held in New Castle to discuss local Latino needs
United Way of Lawrence County will be holding a town hall meeting in the New Castle High School auditorium Monday, November 28 to discuss the needs of local Latino families. The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend. In the fall...
WFMJ.com
Sharon Regional Medical Center to host men's health screening event November 30
Sharon Regional Medical Center will be hosting a free men's health screening event at the Hermitage Diagnostic Center in Hermitage November 30 at 5:00 p.m. Members of the Community are invited to an evening focused on men's health and wellness and non-surgical options for an enlarged prostate. There will be...
WFMJ.com
Funeral, procession Monday for Firefighter Thomas Harkelrode II
A funeral service and procession are scheduled Monday for a veteran Trumbull County Firefighter who passed away at the age of 35. Services will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on North Park Ave. in Warren for Thomas Harkelrode II.
WFMJ.com
Trumbull safety forces collect 4 tons of food for the needy
People stepped up “in a big way” to a call for them to help feed the needy in Trumbull County, according to Sergeant Erik A. Golias of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Warren Post. Assistant Post Commander Golias reported over the weekend that between all five collection...
WFMJ.com
Part of Leffingwell Road closed for a month
The estimated 1,900 cars and trucks that travel along part of Leffingwell Road in Canfield each day will have to take a detour for the next 30 days. That’s how long the Mahoning County Engineer says Leffingwell will be closed between U.S. Route 62 and Route 46 during a bridge replacement project which is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 21.
WFMJ.com
Western Reserve Road closure moves on Monday
Beginning Monday, November 28 through December 22, Western Reserve Road, will be closed to traffic between Market Street and Glenwood Avenue from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm, according to the Mahoning County Engineers' office. One lane of the road will be open to traffic between 5:30 pm to 6:30 am...
WFMJ.com
Mercer County schools win awards in PennDOT 'Paint the Plow' contest
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's (PennDOT) northwest region has announced the District 1 winner of its "Paint the Plow" safety outreach contest. Farrell High School was selected for the "Fan Favorite" award, which was determined by online votes on PennDOT's website. The winning plow depicted melting ice falling onto a...
WFMJ.com
Rep. Mark Longietti hired as Hermitage Director of Business & Community Development
The City of Hermitage has announced on Wednesday that Representative for Pennsylvania's 7th District, Mark Longietti has been hired as the city's Director of Business & Community Development. Longietti will assume this position effective January 3, 2023. Longietti has served as Pennsylvania's 7th District Representative for eight terms before announcing...
WFMJ.com
Designated zones allow for safe online transactions
People who buy, sell, and trade items online may be having second thoughts about conducting such transactions after recent reports of violence during two such meetings in Warren. Some local police departments have created special surveillance monitored “Safe Zones” for e-commerce exchanges. One such zone is in the...
WFMJ.com
Sheetz selling higher octane regular gas for $1.99 during Thanksgiving week
Restaurant and convenience chain, Sheetz has announced it is reducing the price of one of its gasoline products to $1.99 a gallon during the Thanksgiving week. This promotion is for Unleaded 88 gasoline and will begin on Monday, November 21st and last through Monday November 28, 2022. With prices of...
WFMJ.com
Grove City College professor named editor of popular conservative publication
A political science professor at Grove City College has been named editor of popular conservative publication, The American Spectator. Dr. Paul Kengor, who had already served as a senior editor and regular contributor to the publication was selected by American Spectator founder and longtime editor-in-chief, R. Emmett Tyrrell Junior. Kengor...
WFMJ.com
Suspect accused of shooting Girard man to death indicted
A suspect accused of murdering a Girard man has been indicted in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday. According to court records, 18-year-old Keimariyon Ross was indicted on two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault and one count of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
WFMJ.com
Warren police say Farrell man fatally shot by 17-year-old
Police have released the identity of a man who they say was shot, allegedly by a 17-year-old boy, during a meeting to buy, sell or trade a cell phone. According to a police report, 37-year-old Brice Hilton of Farrell, Pennsylvania was shot to death by Gavin Roberts, 17, of Warren at Colonial Street and South Feederle Drive SE at around 8 p.m. Saturday.
WFMJ.com
Billboards of UAW concerns appearing in Warren
Ultium Cells began production in Lordstown in August of this year. By mid-September, the workers at Ultium Cells battery plant in Lordstown voted to strike for recognition from General Motors and union authorization cards were signed by 85 percent of Ultium Cells employees. But if you drive through Trumbull county,...
