Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"Florence CarmelaFairfield, CT
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Related
'A Grave Injustice': GoFundMe Started To Help Fired John Jay High School Coach
Supporters of a fired high school coach in Northern Westchester are taking it upon themselves to help him get his position back. A GoFundMe has been started to raise legal funds for Coach Bill Swertfager, who coached varsity wrestling in the Katonah-Lewisboro School District at John Jay High School in Cross River.
greaterlongisland.com
West Islip’s Class of 2023 will be well represented in college athletics
Fifteen student-athletes from West Islip High School committed earlier this month to playing for athletic programs at colleges across the country. Ten of the seniors will continue playing lacrosse at the next level; two will play softball, one will swim and one each will play baseball and soccer. The district gathered the group at the high school for a ceremony to commemorate their signings.
warwickadvertiser.com
Near-capacity crowd turns out to discuss Florida UFSD superintendent’s resignation
Approximately 200 people turned out for the Florida Union Free School District board’s regular monthly meeting last Thursday, in the wake of the recent, sudden and unexpected resignation of the district’s superintendent. During the time devoted to public comment, speakers were frequently passionate, sometimes angry – yet nearly...
brewsterbearfacts.com
Brewster Athletes Break the Sports Mold!
Over the fall season, Brewster’s student athletes have been putting in hard work to balance their dedication to school and sports. As some might say, balance is key. It doesn’t matter how much or little work you do as an athlete, it is always a struggle to balance one’s practices, games, classwork, and normal everyday tasks like sleeping and eating. Three of our athletes that made it look easy rising to the top of their respective sports were Mia Palladino, Pat Ford, and Maggie Rigano. All three of these student athletes are examples of determination and perseverance in not only their sport, but in their academics.
gcsny.org
Goshen High School musicians selected for prestigious music ensembles
Over the weekend, 12 student-musicians performed in the Area All-State Music Festival at Tri-Valley High School. Students were selected based on solo auditions last spring. The Area All-State Festival represents approximately 40 school districts from 5 counties in New York State. Congratulations to the following students who were selected to...
hudsonvalleyone.com
After using the term “fudge-packers”, Kingston High principal is reassigned
Two months after he was placed on paid administrative leave after it was revealed that he’d used the term “fudge-packers” in a post on social media site Facebook, Vince DeCicco has officially resigned as principal of Kingston High School. The Kingston City School District’s Board of Education...
theexaminernews.com
And Then There Were Two: Somers, Pleasantville Advance to NYS Semis
Reigning NYS Champ Carmel Ousted in OT; Westlake Denied by O’Neill. Football is the fabric that weaves our communities together each and every fall. Win, lose or draw, very few things bring folks together like the autumnal bond of Friday Night Lights and/or weekends at the gridiron and tailgates in the lot. Our communities were blessed to reap the benefits of four Section 1 football championships in the Examiner-area last week and a pair of those programs – Class A Somers and Class B Pleasantville – survived and advanced to the NYSPHSAA Final 4 while reigning NYS Class AA champ Carmel and Class C Westlake were not so lucky. Nonetheless, these football programs, along with many others in Section 1, did their best to forge a football bond that some will take to their grave #FootballIsLife.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Ulster Savings Bank Promotes Two Long-Standing Employees
KINGSTON – Ulster Savings Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of two long-standing branch employees: Rocco J. Pucino III and Melissa Gay. Each employee has worked at Ulster Savings Bank’s New Paltz location for many years. Rocco J. Pucino III has been promoted to VP/Retail Banking Officer...
N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident
Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
Nonprofit to turn abandoned Paterson library into community resource center
An abandoned library in Paterson will soon be getting a new life in an effort to help the community.
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
New Jersey Globe
High turnout gave Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange nearly the same number of votes as Newark
There are still plenty of people around who can remember watching election returns come in from Essex County and seeing the Republican strongholds of Maplewood and Millburn deliver 2-1 pluralities for the GOP ticket. Not too long ago, Maplewood and Millburn had all-Republican township committees. Today, that small corner of...
Former bus monitor crashes into 3 school buildings in Ulster County
Authorities say a former bus monitor for the district crashed his car into the high school, middle school and administrative building with police in tow.
News 12
Ringwood residents express concern at council meeting regarding killing of 4 bear cubs
The killing of four bear cubs in a Passaic County town continues to cause alarm among residents. Many Ringwood residents say they find the incident to be disturbing. It has been about a week since authorities announced charges filed against a 22-year-old resident accused of shooting the cubs. But some say that it is not enough.
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
August is Black Business Month. Here are some businesses to shop in the Hudson Valley
August is Black Business Month. Below are names of Black businesses in the Hudson Valley, and their accompanying websites/social pages.
NBC New York
Student Arrested for Threatening to Detonate Explosive at Long Island School
A teenage student was arrested after he made repeated threats against a Long Island high school that he would detonate an explosive device on school grounds, according to police. The 15-year-old was arrested Monday after he made several threats over the past month to set off an explosion and commit...
myrye.com
Mistletoe Magic is Sunday on Purchase Street
The Rye Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Mistletoe Magic this coming Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 12 noon-3pm. Purchase Street will become a pedestrian only plaza, filled with activities, crafts, games, and performers for the entire family.
Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit
A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester
The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
Comments / 0