Lewisboro, NY

West Islip’s Class of 2023 will be well represented in college athletics

Fifteen student-athletes from West Islip High School committed earlier this month to playing for athletic programs at colleges across the country. Ten of the seniors will continue playing lacrosse at the next level; two will play softball, one will swim and one each will play baseball and soccer. The district gathered the group at the high school for a ceremony to commemorate their signings.
WEST ISLIP, NY
brewsterbearfacts.com

Brewster Athletes Break the Sports Mold!

Over the fall season, Brewster’s student athletes have been putting in hard work to balance their dedication to school and sports. As some might say, balance is key. It doesn’t matter how much or little work you do as an athlete, it is always a struggle to balance one’s practices, games, classwork, and normal everyday tasks like sleeping and eating. Three of our athletes that made it look easy rising to the top of their respective sports were Mia Palladino, Pat Ford, and Maggie Rigano. All three of these student athletes are examples of determination and perseverance in not only their sport, but in their academics.
BREWSTER, NY
gcsny.org

Goshen High School musicians selected for prestigious music ensembles

Over the weekend, 12 student-musicians performed in the Area All-State Music Festival at Tri-Valley High School. Students were selected based on solo auditions last spring. The Area All-State Festival represents approximately 40 school districts from 5 counties in New York State. Congratulations to the following students who were selected to...
GOSHEN, NY
theexaminernews.com

And Then There Were Two: Somers, Pleasantville Advance to NYS Semis

Reigning NYS Champ Carmel Ousted in OT; Westlake Denied by O’Neill. Football is the fabric that weaves our communities together each and every fall. Win, lose or draw, very few things bring folks together like the autumnal bond of Friday Night Lights and/or weekends at the gridiron and tailgates in the lot. Our communities were blessed to reap the benefits of four Section 1 football championships in the Examiner-area last week and a pair of those programs – Class A Somers and Class B Pleasantville – survived and advanced to the NYSPHSAA Final 4 while reigning NYS Class AA champ Carmel and Class C Westlake were not so lucky. Nonetheless, these football programs, along with many others in Section 1, did their best to forge a football bond that some will take to their grave #FootballIsLife.
PLEASANTVILLE, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Ulster Savings Bank Promotes Two Long-Standing Employees

KINGSTON – Ulster Savings Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of two long-standing branch employees: Rocco J. Pucino III and Melissa Gay. Each employee has worked at Ulster Savings Bank’s New Paltz location for many years. Rocco J. Pucino III has been promoted to VP/Retail Banking Officer...
NEW PALTZ, NY
NJ.com

N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident

Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
WTNH

3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots

(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
myrye.com

Mistletoe Magic is Sunday on Purchase Street

The Rye Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Mistletoe Magic this coming Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 12 noon-3pm. Purchase Street will become a pedestrian only plaza, filled with activities, crafts, games, and performers for the entire family.
94.3 Lite FM

Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit

A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester

The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

