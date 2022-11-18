ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

Tracking a chance for showers for Thanksgiving Day

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There is a slight chance for a few showers this morning, but most of the day will be dry. There will be lots of clouds again today. Temperatures are going to be pleasant this afternoon near 68˚ for most areas. Thanksgiving Day will be mainly dry...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Spotty showers possible through Thanksgiving Day

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Another mostly cloudy day is in the forecast. There is a small chance for spotty showers after 3 pm. Most of the day will be dry. Temperatures are going to be in the mid-60s for most areas. High pressure-system will be just to our north on Wednesday....
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Temperatures rebound for Thanksgiving...highs set to reach the 70s

Warmer temperatures are set to return for the Thanksgiving holiday. Along with the milder temperatures, on and off rain showers are possible for the holiday week. No one day will be a washout, but rain chances will be a bit higher late in the week. For Thanksgiving Day, high temperatures...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Milder weather in the forecast with showers possible by tomorrow

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be high clouds moving through the area today. So, there will be filtered sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures are going to be milder than yesterday with most areas in the lower-60s. There will be a quick-moving upper-level system passing thought the area on Tuesday. Models are...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Thanksgiving Turkey Trot returns to its full glory

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A favorite Savannah Thanksgiving tradition is making a return to all its glory for the first time in three years. As racers poured into Fleet Feet to receive their T-shirts and race number, it was a clear indication that the United Way of the Coastal Empire Turkey Trot was back.
SAVANNAH, GA
NBCMontana

Stagnant air locked in the valleys; next weather maker to impact Thanksgiving travel

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY in effect until 1PM Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark Fork Region. An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
MISSOULA, MT
WJCL

South Effingham hosts annual Turkey Duals

GUYTON, Ga. — Thanksgiving week tradition continues in Effingham County. South Effingham High School hosting the annual Turkey Duals this week. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
GUYTON, GA
WSAV News 3

Midtown Savannah fire displaces 4 Monday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A house fire in Midtown Savannah displaced four people on Monday. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said a home in the 1500 block of E. 53rd Street caught fire around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the flames in about 15 minutes and fully cleared the scene about an hour and a half […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Annual Joe Greene Tournament wraps up at Beach High

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The annual Joe Greene Tournament wrapped up at Beach High School on Tuesday. The girls of Beach wrapped up the final day with a 45-32 win over Chestatee. Meanwhile the boys of Portal remained unbeaten with a 58-56 win over Forest Park. Tuesday, November 22. 10...
SAVANNAH, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Massive fire destroys historic Midway home

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. Crews were called to a home in the 5000 block of Islands Highway around 8 p.m. Sunday night. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours, using numerous resources from every available […]
MIDWAY, GA
WJCL

Fort Stewart soldiers receive Thanksgiving meal

FORT STEWART, Ga. — Soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart got an early start to their Thanksgiving holiday. They were served a traditional Thanksgiving meal, complete with all the trimmings. And those serving the meals might surprise you. On any given day it’s business as usual at the 2nd Armored...
FORT STEWART, GA
wgac.com

Augusta Makes List Of Best Restaurants In U.S.

Augusta, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC have all made another list. It’s a good one. Yelp has released their 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants for 2022. It’s great to see a favorite downtown spot on the list and Augusta represented. The Brunch House on Greene St. I hear their Chicken and Waffles are the best. Another place to add to our weekend bucket list of breakfast stops.
AUGUSTA, GA

