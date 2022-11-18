Read full article on original website
Tracking a chance for showers for Thanksgiving Day
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There is a slight chance for a few showers this morning, but most of the day will be dry. There will be lots of clouds again today. Temperatures are going to be pleasant this afternoon near 68˚ for most areas. Thanksgiving Day will be mainly dry...
Spotty showers possible through Thanksgiving Day
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Another mostly cloudy day is in the forecast. There is a small chance for spotty showers after 3 pm. Most of the day will be dry. Temperatures are going to be in the mid-60s for most areas. High pressure-system will be just to our north on Wednesday....
Temperatures rebound for Thanksgiving...highs set to reach the 70s
Warmer temperatures are set to return for the Thanksgiving holiday. Along with the milder temperatures, on and off rain showers are possible for the holiday week. No one day will be a washout, but rain chances will be a bit higher late in the week. For Thanksgiving Day, high temperatures...
Milder weather in the forecast with showers possible by tomorrow
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be high clouds moving through the area today. So, there will be filtered sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures are going to be milder than yesterday with most areas in the lower-60s. There will be a quick-moving upper-level system passing thought the area on Tuesday. Models are...
The Padgett's Christmas Display once again lighting up the Effingham County sky
RINCON, Ga. — 'Twas a month before Christmas, when all through the 'Ham,. Paul Padgett was stirring, cause -he is- The Christmas Man. In hopes that thousands of visitors soon would be there. "I love Christmas. I love Christmas light. It reminds me of my parents," explains Paul Padgett.
Thanksgiving Turkey Trot returns to its full glory
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A favorite Savannah Thanksgiving tradition is making a return to all its glory for the first time in three years. As racers poured into Fleet Feet to receive their T-shirts and race number, it was a clear indication that the United Way of the Coastal Empire Turkey Trot was back.
Stagnant air locked in the valleys; next weather maker to impact Thanksgiving travel
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY in effect until 1PM Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark Fork Region. An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
South Effingham hosts annual Turkey Duals
GUYTON, Ga. — Thanksgiving week tradition continues in Effingham County. South Effingham High School hosting the annual Turkey Duals this week. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Midtown Savannah fire displaces 4 Monday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A house fire in Midtown Savannah displaced four people on Monday. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said a home in the 1500 block of E. 53rd Street caught fire around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the flames in about 15 minutes and fully cleared the scene about an hour and a half […]
Where to meet Santa in Savannah, Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry this Christmas
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Pooler Fire brings in Santa Claus to spread holiday cheer throughout the community. Santa Claus is coming to town. We've created a list of all places Santa is visiting in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Where to see...
Annual Joe Greene Tournament wraps up at Beach High
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The annual Joe Greene Tournament wrapped up at Beach High School on Tuesday. The girls of Beach wrapped up the final day with a 45-32 win over Chestatee. Meanwhile the boys of Portal remained unbeaten with a 58-56 win over Forest Park. Tuesday, November 22. 10...
WATCH: 4 teenage girls rescued from stuck roller coaster at California amusement park
Four teenage girls were rescued Monday evening after they were stuck on a roller coaster, fire officials in California said. The four were riding the coaster at the Scandia Fun Center when it stopped moving about 65 feet in the air, the fire department said. Nobody was injured. Video shows...
The Best Place To Live In Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful towns, magnificent cities, and striking suburbs. Looking to move? Learn which place in George is the absolute best to live in.
Snow this winter? Here are the chances in NC, SC
An update to the Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast shows colder weather and higher chances of precipitation than the last long-range forecast.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Massive fire destroys historic Midway home
MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. Crews were called to a home in the 5000 block of Islands Highway around 8 p.m. Sunday night. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours, using numerous resources from every available […]
Drone video captures rare newborn humpback whale calf sighting in California
MONTEREY, Calif. — A Monterey Bay whale-watching company has documented the first-ever newborn humpback calf found off the Monterey coast in California. Monterey Bay Whale Watch Company was hosting a whale-watching tour on Nov. 4 when they noticed something unusual in the water. A drone flight by Evan Brodsky,...
Fort Stewart soldiers receive Thanksgiving meal
FORT STEWART, Ga. — Soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart got an early start to their Thanksgiving holiday. They were served a traditional Thanksgiving meal, complete with all the trimmings. And those serving the meals might surprise you. On any given day it’s business as usual at the 2nd Armored...
Augusta Makes List Of Best Restaurants In U.S.
Augusta, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC have all made another list. It’s a good one. Yelp has released their 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants for 2022. It’s great to see a favorite downtown spot on the list and Augusta represented. The Brunch House on Greene St. I hear their Chicken and Waffles are the best. Another place to add to our weekend bucket list of breakfast stops.
Season finale for Georgia Southern, Eagles face rival App State at home
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern set to play rival, Appalachian State at home Saturday, Nov. 26 for the season finale. It's win or go home for the Eagles, with a win the Eagles become bowl eligible. Georgia Southern 5-6 on the season, only two wins in conference play. App...
