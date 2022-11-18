Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
What Quarterback Dexter Williams II Said After Indiana Football Defeated Michigan State
Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams II spoke at the postgame press conference after the Hoosiers' 39-31 overtime win over Michigan State to claim the Old Brass Spittoon. The full transcript is included below, and the video is attached.
Michigan player calls out Indiana’s ‘weirdos’
The Michigan Wolverines will travel to Bloomington, Indiana on March 5 to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. When they do, it’s hard to imagine Michigan star Hunter Dickinson will get a positive welcome to the Hoosier State. During an appearance on the RoundBall Podcast this week, Dickinson had a lot to say about the Hoosiers and their Read more... The post Michigan player calls out Indiana’s ‘weirdos’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
13abc.com
WATCH: Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 14
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes coverage from Ohio’s regional finals involving Central Catholic vs. Avon and Elmwood vs. Liberty Center. Justin Feldkamp and BCSN reporters have those games covered. We also preview Whiteford’s state semifinal in Michigan. The cheerleaders of...
WTOL-TV
Athlete of the Week: Carson Altimus, Antwerp
ANTWERP, Ohio — On Saturday night, with the Antwerp Archers' on the line, Carson Altimus showcased his ability to hit the mark. "It just came on throughout the game," Altimus, a junior quarterback, said. "We're a run/pass team and we saw openings in the pass game, so we threw the ball."
westbendnews.net
MILITARY HISTORY IN PAULDING COUNTY
Tragic story of two young men from Broughton, Earnest Earl Tilley and Frank Halley Doster. Earnest was born in Broughton, Ohio, April 21, 1896. The son of George H. and Bertha Tilley. The family was living in Latty until around 1915, before moving back to Broughton. When the United States was soon to be drawn into war in Europe, men had to resister for the draft. Earnest registered in Broughton, June 5, 1917. He was listed as having a medium and slender build, gray eyes and dark brown hair. Earnest was single and working as a common laborer for Otto Slatter in Broughton. Earnest was called to serve his country, June 25, 1918.
13abc.com
Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
Late-night diner to cater to Toledo's night owls
TOLEDO, Ohio — A new restaurant is opening in central Toledo that caters to the night owls looking to fill their stomachs after dark. When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. Starting on Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, guests can get a full meal, something sweet and some conversation.
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Residents Seek Solutions To Water Billing Problems
This photo illustrates the three components that comprise Maumee residential water meters. Water flows through the brass water meter, pictured near the top of the photo, and is registered by the gallon on the meter head (in blue), which sits on top of the brass meter. The telemetric unit, pictured in gray at the bottom of the photo, is the device that electronically relays the meter reading to the city’s utility billing department. The brightly colored battery in the telemetric unit, shown above in the cutaway of the node, has failed prematurely by the thousands throughout the city, causing an interruption in the transmission of the electronic water reading to the city’s utility billing department, resulting in repeated estimated quarterly bills until the battery is replaced and a manual reading is recorded. MIRROR PHOTO BY MIKE McCARTHY.
13abc.com
The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With around 50 percent of the properties in Toledo used as rental units, a recent study showed more needed to be done to educate both tenants and landlords about their rights. Soon there will be some new oversight to rental issues in the city. During the...
ABC7 Chicago
Ohio town on alert after up to 40K mink unleashed into community
VAN WERT, Ohio -- Thousands of mink have been let loose in an Ohio community. While the small mammals may look gentle, people living there worry the animals are going to wreak havoc in the wild. The mink are on the run. Tuesday, Van Wert police released a statement saying...
Police chase ends in violent crash at Northwood storage facility
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A police chase ended violently at a Northwood storage facility early on Saturday morning. An employee at Storage Rentals of America on East Andrus Rd. said the car slammed through a chained gate and crashed into one of the storage units just before 3 a.m. Surveillance...
UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
WTOL-TV
Night Owl Diner set to open in Toledo Nov. 22
When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. The diner opens on Nov. 22. Its hours of operation will be from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday.
13abc.com
Gov. DeWine appoints Best to Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the appointment of Rhonda L. Best to the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court on Friday, Nov. 18. Best will assume office on Dec. 5, and has been appointed to fill the judicial vacancy that was created after Mark Repp’s removal from the bench by Tiffin City Council.
Times-Bulletin
Mink madness in VW County
VAN WERT COUNTY — It has been two days since 40,000 mink were released in Van Wert County and Northwest Ohio has gone mink-crazy. Social media is flooded with mink stories, mink memes and sightings of mink on Hoaglin Road, which is where Lion Mink Farm is located. The farm is seven miles north of Van Wert and roughly five miles north of Van Wert Walmart.
WANE-TV
Victims in US 24 semitruck crash ID’d
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 24 near Interstate 469 left two people dead and another in critical condition Thursday afternoon, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD). Police responded to the crash involving an SUV and a semitruck at approximately 2:24 p.m. An...
Lima man ran from, threatened bond company
LIMA — A bond company for a Lima man facing drug and violence charges is asking the court to relieve the funds it paid the court after it took months to track him down. Jacquaveius Harvey, 30, received a surety bond from ABC Bonds in exchange for assurance he would show up to court, but he instead went on the run with the help of an extensive network of family and friends. Matthew King, who pursued Harvey for the company, said it spent in excess of $80,000 trying to track him down before he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshalls and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
Loose mink cause chain reaction in Van Wert ecosystem, $1.6 million in financial loss
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — Owners of Lion Farms USA, the mink farm in Van Wert, Ohio, that lost tens of thousands of mink Tuesday due to a break-in, said about 30,000 mink, about 80%, have been accounted for, leaving possibly 10,000 others still on the loose. Fur Commission...
I-475 roadwork rescheduled for Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The major roadwork on I-475 set to begin tonight has been rescheduled for Monday due to the cold weather. The Ohio Department of Transportation was planning on making the traffic pattern on I-475 this weekend so it didn't impact peoples work day commute next week, however the expected low temperatures for the weekend forced the change.
Heating, cooling business to gift lucky veteran with free furnace
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Although Veterans Day has passed, one local business still wanted to give special thanks to someone who served in the U.S. military. Since winter is fast approaching, AW Heating & Cooling is celebrating its 25th anniversary, by honoring a veteran through a furnace giveaway. David Wolfe,...
