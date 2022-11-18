ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

The Comeback

Michigan player calls out Indiana’s ‘weirdos’

The Michigan Wolverines will travel to Bloomington, Indiana on March 5 to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. When they do, it’s hard to imagine Michigan star Hunter Dickinson will get a positive welcome to the Hoosier State. During an appearance on the RoundBall Podcast this week, Dickinson had a lot to say about the Hoosiers and their Read more... The post Michigan player calls out Indiana’s ‘weirdos’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
13abc.com

WATCH: Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 14

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes coverage from Ohio’s regional finals involving Central Catholic vs. Avon and Elmwood vs. Liberty Center. Justin Feldkamp and BCSN reporters have those games covered. We also preview Whiteford’s state semifinal in Michigan. The cheerleaders of...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Athlete of the Week: Carson Altimus, Antwerp

ANTWERP, Ohio — On Saturday night, with the Antwerp Archers' on the line, Carson Altimus showcased his ability to hit the mark. "It just came on throughout the game," Altimus, a junior quarterback, said. "We're a run/pass team and we saw openings in the pass game, so we threw the ball."
ANTWERP, OH
westbendnews.net

MILITARY HISTORY IN PAULDING COUNTY

Tragic story of two young men from Broughton, Earnest Earl Tilley and Frank Halley Doster. Earnest was born in Broughton, Ohio, April 21, 1896. The son of George H. and Bertha Tilley. The family was living in Latty until around 1915, before moving back to Broughton. When the United States was soon to be drawn into war in Europe, men had to resister for the draft. Earnest registered in Broughton, June 5, 1917. He was listed as having a medium and slender build, gray eyes and dark brown hair. Earnest was single and working as a common laborer for Otto Slatter in Broughton. Earnest was called to serve his country, June 25, 1918.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
NAPOLEON, OH
WTOL 11

Late-night diner to cater to Toledo's night owls

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new restaurant is opening in central Toledo that caters to the night owls looking to fill their stomachs after dark. When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. Starting on Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, guests can get a full meal, something sweet and some conversation.
TOLEDO, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee Residents Seek Solutions To Water Billing Problems

This photo illustrates the three components that comprise Maumee residential water meters. Water flows through the brass water meter, pictured near the top of the photo, and is registered by the gallon on the meter head (in blue), which sits on top of the brass meter. The telemetric unit, pictured in gray at the bottom of the photo, is the device that electronically relays the meter reading to the city’s utility billing department. The brightly colored battery in the telemetric unit, shown above in the cutaway of the node, has failed prematurely by the thousands throughout the city, causing an interruption in the transmission of the electronic water reading to the city’s utility billing department, resulting in repeated estimated quarterly bills until the battery is replaced and a manual reading is recorded. MIRROR PHOTO BY MIKE McCARTHY.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With around 50 percent of the properties in Toledo used as rental units, a recent study showed more needed to be done to educate both tenants and landlords about their rights. Soon there will be some new oversight to rental issues in the city. During the...
TOLEDO, OH
ABC7 Chicago

Ohio town on alert after up to 40K mink unleashed into community

VAN WERT, Ohio -- Thousands of mink have been let loose in an Ohio community. While the small mammals may look gentle, people living there worry the animals are going to wreak havoc in the wild. The mink are on the run. Tuesday, Van Wert police released a statement saying...
VAN WERT, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Gov. DeWine appoints Best to Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the appointment of Rhonda L. Best to the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court on Friday, Nov. 18. Best will assume office on Dec. 5, and has been appointed to fill the judicial vacancy that was created after Mark Repp’s removal from the bench by Tiffin City Council.
TIFFIN, OH
Times-Bulletin

Mink madness in VW County

VAN WERT COUNTY — It has been two days since 40,000 mink were released in Van Wert County and Northwest Ohio has gone mink-crazy. Social media is flooded with mink stories, mink memes and sightings of mink on Hoaglin Road, which is where Lion Mink Farm is located. The farm is seven miles north of Van Wert and roughly five miles north of Van Wert Walmart.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Victims in US 24 semitruck crash ID’d

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 24 near Interstate 469 left two people dead and another in critical condition Thursday afternoon, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD). Police responded to the crash involving an SUV and a semitruck at approximately 2:24 p.m. An...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

Lima man ran from, threatened bond company

LIMA — A bond company for a Lima man facing drug and violence charges is asking the court to relieve the funds it paid the court after it took months to track him down. Jacquaveius Harvey, 30, received a surety bond from ABC Bonds in exchange for assurance he would show up to court, but he instead went on the run with the help of an extensive network of family and friends. Matthew King, who pursued Harvey for the company, said it spent in excess of $80,000 trying to track him down before he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshalls and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

I-475 roadwork rescheduled for Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The major roadwork on I-475 set to begin tonight has been rescheduled for Monday due to the cold weather. The Ohio Department of Transportation was planning on making the traffic pattern on I-475 this weekend so it didn't impact peoples work day commute next week, however the expected low temperatures for the weekend forced the change.
TOLEDO, OH

