Chapel Hill, NC

WRAL News

Holliday: Tar Heels blow big opportunity, now face resilient NC State

North Carolina and North Carolina State both began the season with big dreams—an ACC Championship, maybe even a spot in the College Football Playoff. While an ACC title is at least still theoretically possible for UNC, both teams have begun to fade, showing the impact of injuries and perhaps the long mental grind of playing good ACC competition each week.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self's return

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Bill Self couldn't wait to get started Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Neither could hot-shooting Kansas rookie Gradey Dick. Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help the third-ranked Jayhawks beat North Carolina State 80-74 in Wednesday’s tournament opener, giving Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NCCU's Oliver voted MEAC football coach of the year

Norfolk, Va. — North Carolina Central University head coach Trei Oliver is the 2022 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Football Coach of the Year, the MEAC announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22. In his third season as head football coach at his alma mater, Oliver has led the Eagles to their first...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Vejmelka logs shutout as Coyotes beat Hurricanes 4-0

RALEIGH, N.C. — Karel Vejmelka made 36 saves — part of a family moment for the Arizona Coyotes goalie. With his father arriving from Europe to watch him play in an NHL game for the first time, Vejmelka turned in an impressive performance while helping the Coyotes beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 on Wednesday night to stop a four-game slide.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Japanese conglomerate FUJIFILM plans new jobs, $188M manufacturing plant in RTP

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – FUJIFILM Corporation is investing $188 million in a cell culture media manufacturing facility in Research Triangle Park. The president, CEO and representative director of the huge Japanese conglomerate, Teiichi Goto, said in a news release this morning that the 250,000-square-foot Wake County site in Research Triangle Park will be operated by FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., one of the many subsidiaries of FUJIFILM Corporation.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Driver of truck that hit girl in NC parade released on bond

RALEIGH, N.C. — The man who was driving a truck that fatally hit a girl in a North Carolina holiday parade has been released on bond. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed that Landen Glass, 20, was released on a $4,000 bond, The News & Record reported. Glass is scheduled to return to court Jan. 26.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Johnston County BOE approves $9.5M security upgrades

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Johnston County Board of Education voted to implement state-of-the-art security systems in every school in the district. Many schools like Clayton High School have a “buzz-in” security system where visitors are checked before being allowed in, but the new changes include new technology like weapons detection systems and school resources officers in every school.
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

