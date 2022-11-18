ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver School Board votes to keep schools open

By By: CAROL MCKINLEY
The Denver Gazette
 6 days ago

Four Denver elementary schools and one middle school, which were marked for possible closure, got a reprieve Thursday night but still may not be safe as the state’s largest district struggles with financing public education.

Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero announced at Thursday’s meeting that he was changing his recommendation from shuttering five schools to two.

It was the second time that Marrero changed his mind on how many schools should be shuttered, which frustrated some on the board.

“As a board, three weeks ago it was 10 schools. (Then) five schools. Now, it's two schools. I feel like we’re playing politics with kids and their education,” said School Board Vice President Auon’tai Anderson, who said he felt blindsided by the change of heart. “You’re making families of color fight for scraps.”

The two schools Marrero suggested for shutdown were Denver Discovery School, which has only 93 students, and the Math and Science Leadership Academy, with an enrollment of 115.

The board eventually voted not to close the two schools by a margin of 6-1. Marrero recommended closing the schools because DPS expects to be in a deficit of more than $35 million over the next three years.

After the vote, Marrero warned the panel that, if schools aren’t shuttered, he “may be coming to the board with a request to tap into reserves.”

In a letter he wrote Thursday explaining the pressure of declining enrollment, Marrero said that schools are funded per pupil, and schools with low enrollment struggle to pay for teachers and other expenses, which sometimes leads schools to cut programs or combine two grades into a single classroom. DPS allocates $7.5 million dollars annually to subsidize small schools.

Rounding out the remaining three Denver schools that had been on the chopping block were Fairview Elementary, IAD Harrington and Southwest Denver’s Schmitt Elementary, where teachers, parents and students were in a somber mood Thursday afternoon.

“If they decide to close our school, this is going to change our community,” said Laquasia Banks.

She was walking six children, three of whom are enrolled at Schmitt, across an icy sidewalk. The Banks’ live just two blocks away.

“This frustrates me! My children walk to school if my car’s not working. They walk together and look out for each other,” Banks said.

Her fourth grade son, Symeirie, said he hopes he doesn’t have to change schools.

“I love gym and Mrs. Nelson (the principal),” he told The Denver Gazette.

Inside Schmitt, there are signs in English and Spanish. “Schmitt is a kind and loving place for everyone,” said one.

More than 95% of Schmitt’s 148 K-5 students are on free or reduced lunch. On Thursday, students had a Thanksgiving meal.

“If they ever vote to close this school, I’ll lay across the doors. I’ll get a tent,” said the great grandmother of one student.

The woman, who would only give the first name of “Sue,” said three generations of her family have gone to Schmitt, starting with her three daughters in 1965.

“Why can’t we have a vote? This is my tax dollars!” she said.

At Thursday night’s meeting, Denver school board president Xóchitl "Sochi" Gaytán told board members, an overflow room of parents and kids, and more than 400 virtual listeners that she was a victim of a Denver public school closing 15 years ago, when her son was a fifth grader.

“I’m not one for closing neighborhood public schools,” she said. “Closing schools and breaking hearts is an immense responsibility on the shoulders of every board member."

Declining enrollment in Denver metro area public schools is also being felt in Jefferson County, the state’s second-largest district. Last week, the Jeffco School Board voted, 5-0, to shutter 16 of the district’s smaller community elementary schools at a special meeting.

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

