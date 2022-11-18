Read full article on original website
Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden to light up for holiday lights festival
Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden inaugural "Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival" will kick off Friday, Dec. 2, showcasing thousands of glowing lights strung throughout the garden, including installments like LED animal figures and a rainbow display. The evening festival will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2,...
Photos: Dozens gather for Mel Gatson memorial at Lompoc High
A man of unwavering integrity who had an infectious laugh. A defuser of tense situations. An invaluable Central Coast liaison between sports officials and schools. And one who took great care to NOT draw attention to himself when he was working on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond. That...
Hancock College hosts 14th annual CARE Turkey event
The CARE Turkey Giveaway continued for the 14th year in a row on Tuesday as the Hancock College program provided students who are single parents with a turkey and other Thanksgiving meal items free of charge. “It's really great that we do this event every year,” said Alex Reynolds, the...
Santa Barbara County supervisors fill vacancies on special district boards
In a special virtual-only meeting Tuesday, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors appointed members to special district boards countywide except for one Santa Maria Valley district where no one applied and six seats in two Cuyama Valley districts. The appointments were made in cases where no one filed to...
League of Women Voters to host elected officials at holiday celebration
The public is invited to hear from five North County elected officials at the League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley Holiday Gathering and Celebration of Women in Government at Craft House Restaurant at Corque, 400 Alisal Road, Solvang. The event, which will be held Dec. 4 from 11...
Cyclist suffers cardiac arrest Saturday on Foxen Canyon Road near Los Olivos
A bicyclist apparently suffered a cardiac arrest Saturday while riding on Foxen Canyon Road near Los Olivos but may have been kept alive due to a bystander administering CPR. The bystander witnessed the cyclist, who was not identified, suffer a medical crisis and go down in the 9000 block of Foxen Canyon Road about 10 a.m., said Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Scott Safechuck.
Lompoc to receive $2.8M to improve walkability, community safety and school investments
Lompoc stands to receive $2.8 million from the California Transportation Commission Active Transportation Program to improve walkability, community safety and school investments after a joint application effort by the City of Lompoc, Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization and Lompoc Unified School District. The coordinated application effort was among 540 submitted...
Four injured in Sunday night crash on Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos
Four people were injured — two of them seriously — Sunday night in a two-car crash on Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the crash om the 3000 block of Foxen Canyon Road just before 6:30 p.m....
Lompoc Unified looks to brighter future, student gains after low test scores released
Despite faltering standardized test scores across the state that include Lompoc Unified School District's below-average student proficiency results in math or English language arts and literacy, district officials say they are optimistic about the future. Brian Jaramillo, assistant superintendent, student services and special education, acknowledged LUSD's less-than-favorable scores but said...
Lamborghini clocked at 152 mph on Hwy 154; driver cited for reckless driving
A Lamborghini driver was cited Sunday after a California Highway Patrol officer allegedly clocked him traveling at 152 mph on Highway 154, according to a Facebook post from the CHP’s Buellton Area Office. “154 is the State Route NOT the speed limit,” said the Facebook post, which included a...
