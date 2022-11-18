ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Driver killed after truck hits light pole is identified

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The driver killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach has been identified as 58-year-old Todd Takahama. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt when his mini truck apparently veered off Renton Road and crashed head-on into a light pole. Honolulu EMS said he...
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Structure partially collapses after 2-alarm fire tore through house in Makaha

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters extinguished a second-alarm fire that broke out at house in Makaha early Tuesday morning. Officials said the fire started around 3:40 a.m. at a two-story structure on Jade Street and Lahaina Street. HFD said 12 units staffed with about 37 personnel responded to the incident. Heavy...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Look out for holiday thieves

A 58-year-old man was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach.
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

US Space Force ‘guardians’ join Hawaii’s Indo-Pacific Command

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Space Force is now officially working under the Indo-Pacific Command headquartered in Hawaii. Military leaders were joined by members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation for an activation ceremony on Tuesday at Camp Smith in Aiea. The specialized branch of the military was established in 2019...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

LIST: Plan your 2022 holiday shopping with these Black Friday mall hours

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s that time of year to maximize Black Friday deals for your holiday shopping by planning ahead. Below is a growing list of mall hours across the state for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. New hours will be added as they become available. Ala Moana Center. Hours:...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

In Kenya, a camp for kids embraces its Hawaiian name ... along with plenty of aloha

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An organization in western Kenya opens a world of possibilities for children in need. It took its name from the islands: Camp Ohana. “These children are underprivileged, and in some cases just children that are curious to broaden their horizons beyond just their own backyard, to learn what the world is all about,” Camp Ohana founder Amos Balongo said.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police investigating Molokai murder; suspect in custody

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man on Molokai suspected of murder is under arrest following the death of a woman Saturday evening. Maui police said around 5:45 p.m., Molokai dispatch received a 911 call from a man about a possible murder at his home. When officers arrived, they found a woman’s...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Family of 5 displaced after blaze rips through two-story home in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are investigating after a blaze damaged a two-story home in Kalihi Valley Tuesday afternoon, leaving a family of five displaced. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the scene around 4:20 p.m. at a small two-story home on Monte Street. Upon arrival, fire crews said they found...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police arrest man accused of armed robbery at Waipahu business

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is facing robbery charges after being arrested in Waipahu. Honolulu police said 59-year-old Richard Moniz entered a business on Farrington Highway on Sunday afternoon. Authorities said Moniz claimed he had a weapon and demanded money. HPD said officers arrived on scene and took him into...
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthier Hawaii: How whooping cough differs from other respiratory illnesses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Whooping cough or pertussis can be dangerous for babies especially in the first six months of life. The respiratory illness can cause serious life threatening conditions. Dr. Dena Towner is a maternal fetal medicine specialist with Hawaii Pacific Health. She explains symptoms and the importance of pregnant...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies

Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies
HAWAII STATE

