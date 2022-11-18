Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Christmas Parade to result in temporary road closure on Saturday evening
MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield-Graves County Lions Club Christmas Parade will cause a temporary closure along a section of KY 121-Business on Saturday evening. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the parade is primarily traveling southward on KY 121-Business/South 6th St./Paris Road from Walnut St. The parade will turn east on to East Douthitt St. and will end at Mayfield High School.
wpsdlocal6.com
Christmas and holiday events in the Local 6 area
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Christmas and holiday events are popping up all across the Local 6 region. Browse through our list to see what's happening where you live. Kentucky. Paducah. Nov. 22 — Holiday Lighting Ceremony: The Holiday Lighting Ceremony celebration will include carolers, refreshments, and a tree-lighting....
wymt.com
Land Between the Lakes offers free Christmas trees
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is offering permits for free cedar Christmas trees. A statement from the National Forest Service said permits are available beginning Friday and must be obtained online. A permit allows each family to cut one tree through Dec. 24.
wpsdlocal6.com
December Power in Partnership breakfast to highlight regional economical development
PADUCAH — Several West Kentucky panelists will gather to discuss regional economic development at December's Power in Partnership breakfast, hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. The breakfast is being held at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center, beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 1. Guests must...
westkentuckystar.com
Holiday changes for Paducah garbage collection schedule
The City of Paducah's Public Works Department has released its Thanksgiving holiday schedule changes. The city announced Monday that there will be no residential garbage collection on Thursday-Thanksgiving Day, or Friday this week. Garbage normally picked up on Thursdays will be collected on Wednesday, along with the regular Wednesday routes....
wpsdlocal6.com
Cram the Cruiser all week at Lake City Dollar General in Livingston County
SMITHLAND, KY — Community members are invited to donate nonperishable food items at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office cruiser parked in front of the Lake City Dollar General for the rest of this week. Donations will be dispersed through Helping Hands food pantry in Smithland, with all items benefiting...
westkentuckystar.com
Outdoor skating rink opening in southern IL this week
Southern Illinois will be treated to an outdoor ice skating rink for the holiday season. The temporary rink is nearing completion on the tower square in Marion, Illinois. They're working to be open beginning on Black Friday, and hope to keep it operating through February. The rink plans to be...
wpsdlocal6.com
E-911 Center radio improvements
County leaders won't vote on 911 center RFP until they can read the final draft. Millions of dollars are needed to properly upgrade a local E-911 center. The Paducah center will likely be a focus for the McCracken County Fiscal Court and Paducah City Commission, as new members of the elected bodies take over in January.
wpsdlocal6.com
TVA invites public to comment on storage of coal ash at Shawnee Fossil Plant
PADUCAH — Tennessee Valley Authority staff will host a public event at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center to discuss the corrective measures assessment of the coal combustion residuals site at the Shawnee Fossil Plant. According to a release from the TVA, experts will be on-hand to answer...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves Sheriff seeks information about stolen truck
PHOTO - Not the exact vehicle, but a file photo courtesy of the Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook.
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah Public Works announces schedule changes ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
PADUCAH — The City of Paducah is reminding community members of their planned schedule changes for garbage collection, recycling, and composting ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage Collection. Garbage will not be collected on Nov. 24 or 25, the city announced in a Monday release. Thanksgiving garbage collection. City...
thunderboltradio.com
Annual “Feeding of 5,000” Taking Place in Union City
The annual Feeding of 5,000 will take place today in Obion County. The Obion County Ministerial Association event will start this morning at the Fairgrounds in Union City. The Refuge Church pastor, Bro. Dan Huggins, told Thunderbolt News about the history of the event in Union City.(AUDIO) Bro. Huggins said...
kbsi23.com
2 injured in crash in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured in a crash in Graves County Sunday night. Graves County sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of KY 80 East/KY 97 and the KY 121 Bypass at 8:55 p.m. According to Kentucky State Police, Mallori Dawson, 24 of...
Woman killed in Hopkins County car crash
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says they dispatched deputies to a car accident on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Hanson Road and Jones Road.
KFVS12
Drivers going to notice lower prices at the pump for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The busiest travel day of the year is almost upon us and those hitting the road this Thanksgiving will notice cheaper prices at the pump. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 11 cents in the past week to $3.66. According...
Woman killed in Uniontown fire identified
UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT)– The Union County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman killed in a Uniontown fire. Fire crews were sent to a home at the corner of Madison and Hobson Streets in Uniontown around 4 Monday morning. Firefighters say the flames were spewing out of the windows then they arrived. The […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Mug Monday: Family Service Society
The Family Service Society has been serving Paducah since 1927, according to their website. They offer a little bit of everything, from assistance with healthcare and prescriptions to food and clothing. Want to learn more about FSS? Click here to visit their website.
KFVS12
Pulaski Co., Ill. business break-in under investigation
PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after a Karnak business was broken into. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a 911 call about a possible break-in at a business on IL 169 in Karnak early Monday morning, November 21. When deputies arrived, they...
wpsdlocal6.com
In a reminder to #PlayLikePreston, Preston Cope Field sign installed at Marshall County High School baseball diamond
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — In August, a ceremony was held to rename the Marshall County High School baseball diamond in honor of Preston Cope, who died at just 15 years old in a shooting at the high school. Cope was a dedicated baseball player, and now Preston Cope Field...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local Christmas light celebrations kick-off holiday season
PADUCAH — Christmas music is playing in local retail stores, trees are already going up, and we've even had our very first snow! Now, city officials are planning Christmas light celebrations in the Local 6 area, officially kicking-off the holiday season. Paducah's nightly Christmas in the Park event will...
Comments / 0