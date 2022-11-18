Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Heat starting Haywood Highsmith for inactive Jimmy Butler (knee) on Friday
Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Highsmith will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with a knee ailment. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Highsmith to score 22.4 FanDuel points. Highsmith's projection includes 11.0...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Keldon Johnson for inactive Devin Vassell (ankle) on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Johnson will make his return after he was held out one game with ankle soreness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Johnson's projection includes 22.4 points,...
numberfire.com
76ers' Matisse Thybulle coming off the bench on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Thybulle will move to the bench on Friday with De'Anthony Melton entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Thybulle to play 24.4 minutes against the Bucks. Thybulle's Friday projection includes 5.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop coming off Spurs' bench on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Devin Vassell missed Saturday's game due to left ankle soreness. However, he entered the day without any injury designation, and now, he is back in the starting five. As such, Bates-Diop will revert to a bench role.
Anthony Davis leads Lakers past Spurs for 3rd straight win
Anthony Davis had 30 points and 18 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-92 Sunday night to win three straight games for the first time since the first week of January.While LeBron James missed his fourth straight game with a left adductor strain, Davis came through with yet another prolific performance in his fellow superstar's absence, producing three straight 30-point games for the first time since March 2020. Austin Reaves also scored 17 of his season-high 21 points in the first half before the Lakers cruised to a victory that boosted the Pacific Division's worst...
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (iilness) DNP in Baltimore's Friday practice, expects to play in Week 11
According to head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar jackson (illness) is expected to start in Week 11's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Despite missing Friday's practice with an illness, Jackson will start under center in Week 11. numberFire's models project Jackson to score 22.7 FanDuel points against a Panthers' unit allowing 17.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
numberfire.com
Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) active for Pacers on Saturday
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Haliburton will play in the second half of Indiana's back-to-back despite experiencing recent right ankle soreness. In 35.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Haliburton to score 44.2 FanDuel points. Haliburton's projection includes 18.8 points, 4.2...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (hand) will play Sunday for Miami
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Robinson was originally listed doubtful for Sunday's contest, then he was upgraded to questionable. Now, despite his right hand sprain, he has received the green light to take the court. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Browns' David Njoku (ankle) active for Week 11
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (ankle) is active for Week 11's game against the Buffalo Bills. Njoku has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Bills on Sunday. It will be his first game back since injuring his ankle in Week 7. Our models expect him to see 6.1 targets against Buffalo.
numberfire.com
Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'
Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
numberfire.com
Lions activate D.J. Chark (ankle) from injured reserve, eligible to play in Week 11
Detroit Lions wide receiver D.J. Chark (ankle) has been elevated to the team's active roster on Saturday. Chark is eligible to return in Week 11 after Detroit's wideout was forced to miss six games with his ankle injury. In a matchup versus a New York defense ranked fifth in FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Luka Doncic (rest) on Friday, Josh Green to bench
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (rest) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Doncic will make his 14th start this season after the Mavericks' superstar missed one game for rest purposes. In 36.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Doncic to score 56.9 FanDuel points. Doncic's projection includes 32.0...
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Bruce Brown Jr. for inactive Jamal Murray (health protocols) on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown is starting in Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Brown will start at point guard after Jamal Murray was ruled out for health protocol reasons. In 25.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown to score 24.3 FanDuel points. Brown's projection includes 9.5 points, 4.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Dean Wade (knee) remains out on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Miami Heat. Wade will miss his fifth straight game with right knee soreness. Expect Cedi Osman to see more time off the bench on Sunday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 210.9 minutes with Wade off the...
numberfire.com
Update: San Antonio's Devin Vassell (ankle) scratched on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite earlier reports stating Vassell was ruled out then active, the Spurs' guard is now inactive versus Los Angeles. Expect Josh Richardson to play an increased role against a Clippers' team ranked second in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Aleksej Pokusevski (ankle) ruled out for Thunder Monday night
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski will not play Monday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Pokusevski left Saturday's game and did not return due to an ankle injury. Now, the team has ruled him out of action to kick off the new week due to a sprained left ankle. Expect more work for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Mike Muscala.
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Hornets on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. will play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to play. Mark Williams, also listed questionable with a sprained left ankle, will suit up as well.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Cory Joseph (hip) available on Friday
Detroit Pistons point guard Cory Joseph (hip) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Joseph has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Lakers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes against Los Angeles. Joseph's Friday projection includes 3.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Houston's Alperen Sengun (groin) questionable for Sunday's contest versus Warriors
Houston's Alperen Sengun (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Sengun's status is currently in limbo due to right groin soreness. Expect Usman Garuba to see an uptick in minutes on Sunday if Sengun is ruled out. Sengun's current projection includes 15.1 points, 8.7...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) out again Sunday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James is still dealing with his left adductor strain, and as a result, he has once again been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to get another start on the wing.
