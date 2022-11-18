Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim
Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.
Suspected murder in the second degree on Moloka’i
Moloka’i man charged in 2nd degree murder, $1M bail
Maui County Officials announced that dispatchers received a 911 call at approximately 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov, 19 regarding a possible murder.
Lifeless body found, police return to find man in home
hawaiinewsnow.com
Legality of large Maui homeless sweep to be decided by high state court
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i Supreme Court will decide the legality of a large homeless sweep conducted last year in the Kanaha area of Kahului. Several residents of the Pu’uhonua O Kanaha encampment near Kanaha Beach Park sued Maui county, claiming they were denied due process and their constitutional rights were violated when officials seized and destroyed their property.
hawaiinewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT: Tracking Thanksgiving cold front
mauinow.com
Maui County led Hawai’i in revenue per available rooms at $344 for October 2022
Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported stronger revenue per available room (RevPAR), and average daily rate (ADR) and occupancy rate in October 2022 compared to October 2021. When compared to pre-pandemic October 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR also were higher but the occupancy rate was lower in October 2022, according to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Big Waves, High Winds and Widespread Rain tonight and tomorrow
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Big waves, high winds and widespread rain heading into Thanksgiving
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. The timing of the front: Kauai and Oahu Wednesday night, Maui County early-Thursday morning, and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour...
Maui to open new online payment portal for MCTAT
Maui County Officials announced they will be opening a new online portal for Maui County Transient Accommodation Tax payments on Thursday, Dec. 1.
