fox5dc.com
13-year-old girl arrested after dragging officer with vehicle: police
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old girl is under arrest after police say she dragged an officer with a vehicle after fleeing the scene of an assault in northwest D.C. with her siblings in the back seat. Authorities say they responded to 14th and Chapin Streets late Tuesday night for an assault...
Police: Man fatally hit by car in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by the driver of a car in Montgomery County Thursday morning, according to police. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville on Nov. 17 just before 8:30 a.m., after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
NBC Washington
Maryland Woman Who Lost Condo in Explosion: Thanksgiving Has ‘Whole New Meaning'
Many residents who lost their homes in an explosion in Gaithersburg, Maryland, last week are trying to figure out their next steps amid a season that is supposed to be filled with joy and gratitude. A fiery blast destroyed a building and injured 10 people at the Potomac Oaks condominium...
Body found in parked car at Cottage City used car lot sparks death investigation
COTTAGE CITY, Md. — Police in Cottage City are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the back seat of a mini van parked in a used car lot Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the body was discovered by an employee in a car that had been...
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Shady Grove Hospital; Identity of Victim Released
Per MCPD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 8:29 a.m., 6th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
fox5dc.com
1 dead in 2-alarm house fire in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A late night house fire in Fairfax County has left one person dead. Authorities say the 2-alarm fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Crews found the occupant...
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger while walking across bridge in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was stabbed in an "unprovoked assault" in Hyattsville last week and police are searching for answers – and the suspect. According to Hyattsville Police, the attack happened on Baltimore Avenue near Charles Armentrout Drive around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Investigators claim...
fox5dc.com
Drunk driver caused deadly wrong-way crash on I-97 in Anne Arundel County: police
MILLERSVILLE, Md. - Police say a drunk driver caused a wrong-way crash that left a person dead over the weekend in Anne Arundel County. Authorities say 30-year-old Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni was impaired when she drove north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 97 near Route 32 Saturday around 12:45 a.m.
None injured in fire that destroyed Frederick home
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A major fire destroyed a home in Frederick on Tuesday evening. Officials said that they first received the call to the 9200 block of Bethel Road around 5:05 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was already heavy. It took about 30 minutes to knock out most of the fire. […]
Truck Driver Killed Assisting Another With Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In White Marsh: State Police
A Good Samaritan was killed by a BMW driver on I-95 in Maryland as he was attempting to assist another truck driver who had broken down, according to state police. New York resident Joseph Russell Thomas II, 52, was struck and killed on I-95 in Baltimore County at approximately 7:20 a.m. in White Marsh, officials announced.
fox5dc.com
Man caught on camera assaulting victim with chair inside DC restaurant
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a victim with a chair. The suspect and the victim were engaged in an altercation inside a restaurant in the 3900 block of Georgia Avenue NW on Monday around 7:53 a.m.
NBC Washington
Philadelphia Driver Who Intentionally Struck Virginia Man With Car Arrested
The Philadelphia driver accused of intentionally striking a 24-year-old Northern Virginia man with a car, leading to that 24-year-old's death, was arrested on Tuesday. Frederick R. Falcon, 22, surrendered to Philadelphia police at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, police said. He now faces charges of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, possessing instruments of crime (PIC), and recklessly endangering another person (REAP).
Bay Net
One Being Flown Out After Head-On Accident Involving A Dump Truck On Budds Creek Road
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle crash involving a dump truck that is sending one person to the hospital. At approximately 4: 15 p.m. on November 22, first responders were alerted to a serious crash on Budds Creek Road, in the area of Marsh Court, reportedly involving a large truck and another vehicle.
mocoshow.com
Two Juveniles and 18-Year-Old Arrested Following Attempted Carjacking
Per MCPD: Two juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested, following an attempted carjacking in a grocery store parking lot. On Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., Montgomery County Department of Police 3rd District officers working the downtown Central Business District area, observed three males looking into vehicles in the Whole Foods parking lot.
3-year-old killed in collision in Montgomery County, mother has been indicted
a 36-year-old woman has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal collision that occurred in May 2022.
ffxnow.com
FCPD: 61-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping woman in 1988
(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) Police have arrested a 61-year-old man from Arlington County who allegedly abducted and raped a Fairfax County woman multiple times over three decades ago. Fingerprint and DNA analyses suggest George Thomas Jr. and his now-deceased brother, Gregory Allen Thomas, were the offenders in the 1988 rape...
NBC Washington
‘She Loved Everybody': Family Calls For Justice After Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in District Heights
The family of a woman struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in District Heights, Maryland, gathered for a vigil Monday to remember her, and also to call for action in the cases of “all the hit-and-run victims.”. Marcia Turner, 54, died on Nov. 14, when at around 7...
Fire at TGI Fridays in Fairfax causes $30k in damage
A fire at a restaurant in the Springfield area of Fairfax County resulted in a minor injury and caused $30,000 worth of damage.
mymcmedia.org
Remains of Missing Teen Found in Takoma Park
Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating the death of Rosa Maria Diaz-Santos, 17, of Greenbelt. On Nov. 15, skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area near the 1600 block of Drexel Street in Takoma Park. Results of an autopsy revealed that the death was a homicide. Police have not located a suspect and are not aware of a motive.
Post office robbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
