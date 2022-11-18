ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Marlboro, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Police: Man fatally hit by car in Rockville, Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by the driver of a car in Montgomery County Thursday morning, according to police. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville on Nov. 17 just before 8:30 a.m., after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Shady Grove Hospital; Identity of Victim Released

Per MCPD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 8:29 a.m., 6th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead in 2-alarm house fire in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A late night house fire in Fairfax County has left one person dead. Authorities say the 2-alarm fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Crews found the occupant...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

None injured in fire that destroyed Frederick home

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A major fire destroyed a home in Frederick on Tuesday evening. Officials said that they first received the call to the 9200 block of Bethel Road around 5:05 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was already heavy. It took about 30 minutes to knock out most of the fire. […]
FREDERICK, MD
NBC Washington

Philadelphia Driver Who Intentionally Struck Virginia Man With Car Arrested

The Philadelphia driver accused of intentionally striking a 24-year-old Northern Virginia man with a car, leading to that 24-year-old's death, was arrested on Tuesday. Frederick R. Falcon, 22, surrendered to Philadelphia police at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, police said. He now faces charges of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, possessing instruments of crime (PIC), and recklessly endangering another person (REAP).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mocoshow.com

Two Juveniles and 18-Year-Old Arrested Following Attempted Carjacking

Per MCPD: Two juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested, following an attempted carjacking in a grocery store parking lot. On Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., Montgomery County Department of Police 3rd District officers working the downtown Central Business District area, observed three males looking into vehicles in the Whole Foods parking lot.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

FCPD: 61-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping woman in 1988

(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) Police have arrested a 61-year-old man from Arlington County who allegedly abducted and raped a Fairfax County woman multiple times over three decades ago. Fingerprint and DNA analyses suggest George Thomas Jr. and his now-deceased brother, Gregory Allen Thomas, were the offenders in the 1988 rape...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

Remains of Missing Teen Found in Takoma Park

Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating the death of Rosa Maria Diaz-Santos, 17, of Greenbelt. On Nov. 15, skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area near the 1600 block of Drexel Street in Takoma Park. Results of an autopsy revealed that the death was a homicide. Police have not located a suspect and are not aware of a motive.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
DC News Now

Post office robbed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy