Why it matters: Premium PC case maker Lian Li has been teasing its massive V3000 Plus chassis since 2021, and it is finally almost ready to ship. The V3000 Plus is a full-tower chassis with an all-aluminum exterior (steel interior) and virtually every bell and whistle you can think of. Lian Li designed the case for use in one of three configurations: standard to accommodate a typical machine with large hardware, rotated to give your GPU access to direct airflow and dual system mode for those interested in accommodating two separate builds in a single chassis.

2 DAYS AGO