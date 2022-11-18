Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
ZDNet
10+ Black Friday Newegg deals: Gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors on sale
Black Friday is still a few days away, but Newegg has had loads of deals up on its site ahead of time. For those worried that better deals may come closer to the shopping holiday, Newegg is offering "Black Friday price protection" on a range of items, from sound systems to PCs.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Nov. 18: HomePod mini for $80, 57% off Beats Studio 3 headphones, 10.2-inch iPad for $270, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Friday's best deals include 35% off Sony XM4 headphones, $70 off 11-inch iPad Pro, a Gigabit Arris Surfboard cable modem with DOCSIS 3.1 for $150, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to...
9to5Mac
Mujjo debuts waterproof vegan leather sleeve for MacBook Pro with expandable storage
Mujjo is out with another new Apple accessory, a vegan leather sleeve that offers protection for 14 or 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. It comes with a magnetic closure, expandable storage for your power adapter, cables, and iPhone, along with more handy features. The Envoy 14 and 16-inch Laptop Sleeve for...
laptopmag.com
Black Friday Chromebook deals 2022
The best Black Friday Chromebook deals are surfacing now as we count down the days to Black Friday 2022. If you can't afford to wait, tons of early Black Friday Chromebook deals are up for grabs now. During the annual savings bonanza, expect to see steep discounts on the industry's...
laptopmag.com
Amazon Black Friday deals preview: Save $70 on the new iPad Pro M2
Amazon now offers the 2022 iPad Pro for $729 (opens in new tab) . It normally retails for $799, so that's $70 off — its biggest discount ever. This marks a new price low for this Apple tablet and one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals available.
ZDNet
Skullcandy PLYR 2022 headset: The design won't suit everyone, but the sound quality and price will
Skullcandy is known for its affordable headsets, earphones, and earbuds, but the vendor doesn't bring a new flagship product to the market all that often. The 129.99 Skullcandy PLYR multi-platform wireless gaming headset, announced in September, is one of Skullcandy's latest gaming headsets. It's meant to be an affordable alternative...
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 preorders and where to find stock - live report
The RTX 4080 preorders begin on November 16 and we can show you where to find stock
9to5Mac
Popular ‘Secure ShellFish’ SSH client comes to macOS with cross-device capabilities
Secure ShellFish is a popular iOS app that lets users access SSH and SFTP servers from an iPhone or iPad. Following the release of macOS Ventura last month, developer Anders Borum has now released a version of Secure ShellFish for Mac users, offering even more features, including cross-device capabilities, for its users.
CNET
USB-C iPhones May Save High-Speed Data Transfer for Pro Models
USB-C iPhones are finally coming, but they may not all be created equal. A new rumor has it that the lower-end iPhones will get a less advanced type of USB standard with slower data transfer than the Pro models. Though Apple executives said earlier this month that USB-C iPhones would...
Best gaming PC deals for November 2022
You won't always be in a position to build your own PC. These are the best deals on prebuilt gaming desktops around.
Lian Li's new V3000 Plus can hold two PCs and four watercooling radiators
Why it matters: Premium PC case maker Lian Li has been teasing its massive V3000 Plus chassis since 2021, and it is finally almost ready to ship. The V3000 Plus is a full-tower chassis with an all-aluminum exterior (steel interior) and virtually every bell and whistle you can think of. Lian Li designed the case for use in one of three configurations: standard to accommodate a typical machine with large hardware, rotated to give your GPU access to direct airflow and dual system mode for those interested in accommodating two separate builds in a single chassis.
9to5Mac
Apple holiday gift card promo runs from Black Friday through Cyber Monday: Get a gift card with iPhone, iPad, and Mac purchase
Apple today unveiled its Black Friday holiday event for 2022, in which customers can get an Apple Store gift card worth up to $250 with the purchase of an eligible Mac, iPad, or iPhone from the Apple Store. The Apple Shopping Event runs from November 25 through November 28, Black...
OLED iPad: Here’s everything we know
After introducing iPads with LCD and miniLED display technologies over this past decade, Apple is said to be readying an OLED iPad. While other competitors already offer tablets with an OLED display, here’s why Apple is taking so long, why it’s planning to do it now, and which models will get the perfect blacks this technology features.
TechRadar
Logitech K380 keyboard review: the perfect remote work companion
Who says cheap keyboards aren’t worth your money? The Logitech K380 is an economical option that feels premium, with its comfortable and satisfying keys, travel-friendly and stylish design, and robust feature-set. We’d recommend this keyboard even if you’re not looking for something compact or cheap. Pros. +
Best Black Friday Amazon Golf Deals
The offers are rolling in so we've picked out the best Black Friday Amazon golf deals...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 408: iPhone 14 satellite mode launches, Always-On display changes, MLS Season Pass
Benjamin and Zac break down everything new in the world of Apple this week, including changes to AirDrop in China, the launch of Emergency SOS via satellite in the US, new Always-On display features in iOS 16.2, and the announcement of MLS Season Pass for Apple TV. Sponsored by Tailscale:...
laptopmag.com
Forget the iPad! Grab the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for $100 off in early Black Friday tablet deal
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, the ultimate iPad Pro rival, is now $100 off at Best Buy (opens in new tab). Not only will you get the best Android tablet on the market, but you'll get to enjoy the highly praised S Pen stylus that comes along with it.
9to5Mac
16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro now $499 off in Friday’s best deals, 10.2-inch iPad $270, more
Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now up for grabs ahead of Black Friday and headlined by a $499 all-time low price cut on Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. On the opposite side of the lineup, the already-affordable 10.2-inch iPad now sells for even less at $270 and rounds out Friday’s best price cuts alongside ecobee’s latest HomeKit Smart Thermostats on sale from $159. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
How to watch Spirited, the new Christmas movie on Apple TV+
This week, Apple TV+ premieres its new big-budget movie for the holidays, Spirited starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. Spirited is a modern musical twist on the classic Dickens’ A Christmas Carol story. Here’s how to watch. In this story, Ryan Reynolds is Clint Briggs. Will Ferrel plays...
Comments / 0