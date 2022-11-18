ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ZDNet

Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
ZDNet

10+ Black Friday Newegg deals: Gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors on sale

Black Friday is still a few days away, but Newegg has had loads of deals up on its site ahead of time. For those worried that better deals may come closer to the shopping holiday, Newegg is offering "Black Friday price protection" on a range of items, from sound systems to PCs.
9to5Mac

Mujjo debuts waterproof vegan leather sleeve for MacBook Pro with expandable storage

Mujjo is out with another new Apple accessory, a vegan leather sleeve that offers protection for 14 or 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. It comes with a magnetic closure, expandable storage for your power adapter, cables, and iPhone, along with more handy features. The Envoy 14 and 16-inch Laptop Sleeve for...
laptopmag.com

Black Friday Chromebook deals 2022

The best Black Friday Chromebook deals are surfacing now as we count down the days to Black Friday 2022. If you can't afford to wait, tons of early Black Friday Chromebook deals are up for grabs now. During the annual savings bonanza, expect to see steep discounts on the industry's...
laptopmag.com

Amazon Black Friday deals preview: Save $70 on the new iPad Pro M2

Amazon now offers the 2022 iPad Pro for $729 (opens in new tab) . It normally retails for $799, so that's $70 off — its biggest discount ever. This marks a new price low for this Apple tablet and one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals available.
9to5Mac

Popular ‘Secure ShellFish’ SSH client comes to macOS with cross-device capabilities

Secure ShellFish is a popular iOS app that lets users access SSH and SFTP servers from an iPhone or iPad. Following the release of macOS Ventura last month, developer Anders Borum has now released a version of Secure ShellFish for Mac users, offering even more features, including cross-device capabilities, for its users.
CNET

USB-C iPhones May Save High-Speed Data Transfer for Pro Models

USB-C iPhones are finally coming, but they may not all be created equal. A new rumor has it that the lower-end iPhones will get a less advanced type of USB standard with slower data transfer than the Pro models. Though Apple executives said earlier this month that USB-C iPhones would...
TechSpot

Lian Li's new V3000 Plus can hold two PCs and four watercooling radiators

Why it matters: Premium PC case maker Lian Li has been teasing its massive V3000 Plus chassis since 2021, and it is finally almost ready to ship. The V3000 Plus is a full-tower chassis with an all-aluminum exterior (steel interior) and virtually every bell and whistle you can think of. Lian Li designed the case for use in one of three configurations: standard to accommodate a typical machine with large hardware, rotated to give your GPU access to direct airflow and dual system mode for those interested in accommodating two separate builds in a single chassis.
9to5Mac

OLED iPad: Here’s everything we know

After introducing iPads with LCD and miniLED display technologies over this past decade, Apple is said to be readying an OLED iPad. While other competitors already offer tablets with an OLED display, here’s why Apple is taking so long, why it’s planning to do it now, and which models will get the perfect blacks this technology features.
TechRadar

Logitech K380 keyboard review: the perfect remote work companion

Who says cheap keyboards aren’t worth your money? The Logitech K380 is an economical option that feels premium, with its comfortable and satisfying keys, travel-friendly and stylish design, and robust feature-set. We’d recommend this keyboard even if you’re not looking for something compact or cheap. Pros. +
9to5Mac

16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro now $499 off in Friday’s best deals, 10.2-inch iPad $270, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now up for grabs ahead of Black Friday and headlined by a $499 all-time low price cut on Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. On the opposite side of the lineup, the already-affordable 10.2-inch iPad now sells for even less at $270 and rounds out Friday’s best price cuts alongside ecobee’s latest HomeKit Smart Thermostats on sale from $159. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

How to watch Spirited, the new Christmas movie on Apple TV+

This week, Apple TV+ premieres its new big-budget movie for the holidays, Spirited starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. Spirited is a modern musical twist on the classic Dickens’ A Christmas Carol story. Here’s how to watch. In this story, Ryan Reynolds is Clint Briggs. Will Ferrel plays...

