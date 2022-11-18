ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian Yatra & John Legend Debut ‘Tacones Rojos’ Live at 2022 Latin Grammys

By Jessica Roiz
 6 days ago

Eight months after unleashing their first-ever collaboration, Sebastian Yatra and John Legend debuted the track live for the first time at the 2022 Latin Grammys on Thursday night (Nov. 17).

Accompanied by 10 female dancers dressed in long blazers and top hats, and with a full-on cabaret stage setting, Yatra and Legend’s bromance oozed as they sang the feel-good Spanglish bop live. Both artists not only flaunted their vocal chemistry on stage but also rocked matching bow ties.

Yatra and Legend performed the track shortly after Yatra won best vocal pop album for Dharma .

“John is miraculously talented and musically he can go anywhere. He’s someone I admire, and vocal-wise, it’s very intriguing to see how he’s going to sound in a song like this because of his vocal capacity,” Yatra previously told Billboard .

Legend wrote the English lyrics to the song, which Yatra originally co-wrote with Juan Jo, Lofty, Manuel Lara, and Pablo.

“When you have a song you love so much, you want to give it to someone who has a stroke of genius like John has, and who will keep the essence instead of just a translation,” adds Yatra.

The Latin Grammy Awards — which “promise to honor the legacy, celebrate the present and embrace the future of Latin music, with deliberate consciousness, paying-it-forward to the next generations of music creators,” according to a press statement — were held Thursday (Nov. 17) in the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, and aired live on Univision.

